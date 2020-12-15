Restaurants

Four Corners Brewing Co. Reopens Their Taproom With a Killer New Food Menu

Temporarily Closed for Six Months, The Brewery Expands Indoor Seating (And Has An Outdoor Patio)

BY // 12.15.20
four-corners

Four Corners Brewing is a fun place to hang out.

One of my very favorite local breweries, Four Corner Brewing Co., has finally reopened their taproom doors in the Cedars after a six-month hiatus. Best known for Local Buzz and El Chingón brews, the company (which was purchased by Constellation Brands in 2018) continued to sell their most popular six packs all over the country, but it wasn’t the same as being there. Then, one day, the most nonchalant “Now Open” sign appeared outside of the brewery.

Walking inside of Four Corners Brewing, guests are now guided toward the left part of the taproom. Walking up to the bar is off limits, and virtually the entire “old taproom” is closed off to non-employees. But a wide open space with plenty of picnic and high-top tables now fill a former event space. There’s also a small patio area outside if you’re prepared to weather the cold.

Four Corners Brewing
La Chingona is a limited-release Double IPA you can get on tap at Four Corners Brewing Co. (Courtesy)

Once you choose a table (most of which offer views of a large projector screen or TVs), a QR code is scannable for beers and a brand new food menu. Along with Four Corners favorites like El Grito, Heart O’ Texas, and El Super Bee, you can find more limited releases like La Chingona (Double IPA) and a Block Party porter as well.

As for the new food menu, I’ve been to the taproom twice in the last two weeks and have ordered the fried enchilada balls with green chicken chili both times. With avocado crema and Local Buzz Chipotle sauce for dipping, these things are addicting. Another favorite is the black bean and sweet potato tostadas. For dessert, the fried churros with house made cajeta are a must.

If you like wings and spice, the pineapple habanero is a go-to, but there are also tamer flavors like chipotle honey or garlic cotija. The spicy papas fritas (just fancy French fries) are a good snack as well (don’t worry, they’re not all that spicy). I plan to go back this week (it really is a favorite spot), and have my eye on the elote corn fritters and jalapeno garlic cheesy bread. We’ll see if they can give those enchilada balls a run for their deep fried money.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES
  • De Beers Deck 1 - X2 RES

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
1413 West 26th St
The Heights
FOR SALE

1413 West 26th St
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Ruth Carruthers
This property is listed by: Ruth Carruthers (512) 636-4706 Email Realtor
1413 West 26th St
4538 Beech St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4538 Beech St.
Bellaire , TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4538 Beech St.
3109 Locke Lane
Harris County
FOR SALE

3109 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3109 Locke Lane
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Old Braeswood
FOR SALE

2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Dawn Gervais
This property is listed by: Dawn Gervais (832) 752-6114 Email Realtor
2305 Blue Bonnet Boulevard
5737 Bayou Glen Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5737 Bayou Glen Road
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5737 Bayou Glen Road
1059 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Drive
3777 Arnold St
West University
FOR SALE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5300 Bayou Glen Rd
Houston, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5300 Bayou Glen Rd
5357 Navarro St
Galleria
FOR SALE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (832) 910-7707 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
39 West Rivercrest Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

39 West Rivercrest Drive
Houston , TX

$7,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
39 West Rivercrest Drive
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X