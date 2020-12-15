Four Corners Brewing Co. Reopens Their Taproom With a Killer New Food Menu

One of my very favorite local breweries, Four Corner Brewing Co., has finally reopened their taproom doors in the Cedars after a six-month hiatus. Best known for Local Buzz and El Chingón brews, the company (which was purchased by Constellation Brands in 2018) continued to sell their most popular six packs all over the country, but it wasn’t the same as being there. Then, one day, the most nonchalant “Now Open” sign appeared outside of the brewery.

Walking inside of Four Corners Brewing, guests are now guided toward the left part of the taproom. Walking up to the bar is off limits, and virtually the entire “old taproom” is closed off to non-employees. But a wide open space with plenty of picnic and high-top tables now fill a former event space. There’s also a small patio area outside if you’re prepared to weather the cold.

La Chingona is a limited-release Double IPA you can get on tap at Four Corners Brewing Co. (Courtesy)

Once you choose a table (most of which offer views of a large projector screen or TVs), a QR code is scannable for beers and a brand new food menu. Along with Four Corners favorites like El Grito, Heart O’ Texas, and El Super Bee, you can find more limited releases like La Chingona (Double IPA) and a Block Party porter as well.

As for the new food menu, I’ve been to the taproom twice in the last two weeks and have ordered the fried enchilada balls with green chicken chili both times. With avocado crema and Local Buzz Chipotle sauce for dipping, these things are addicting. Another favorite is the black bean and sweet potato tostadas. For dessert, the fried churros with house made cajeta are a must.

If you like wings and spice, the pineapple habanero is a go-to, but there are also tamer flavors like chipotle honey or garlic cotija. The spicy papas fritas (just fancy French fries) are a good snack as well (don’t worry, they’re not all that spicy). I plan to go back this week (it really is a favorite spot), and have my eye on the elote corn fritters and jalapeno garlic cheesy bread. We’ll see if they can give those enchilada balls a run for their deep fried money.