Bold Magnolia Bedding Collection is Enough to Make This Southern Belle Swoon — Tribute Goods Finds Flower Power

Tribute Goods introduces the Magnolia Collection of bed linens, the design adapted from a commissioned painting by Arizona-based artist Nancy Ruby. (Tribute Goods photo) (Photo by Tribute Goods)

Pillows in the Magnolia Collection from Tribute Goods come in a variety of shapes and sizes including the extra-long lumbar pillow. (Photo by Tribute Goods)

We just can't get enough of the soothing color palette of Tribute Goods' Magnolia Collection. (Photo by Tribute Goods)

The Magnolia Collection from Tribute Goods includes solid sheets and pillow cases with a blush-toned border. (Photo by Tribute Goods)

The Magnolia Collection comes in both cotton sateen and linen, woven from fine Egyptian cotton by Italian craftsmen. (Photo by Tribute Goods)

Tribute Goods introduces the Magnolia Collection of bed linens, the design adapted from a commissioned painting by Arizona-based artist Nancy Ruby. (Photo by Tribute Goods)

There are several reasons that I am absolutely mad for Tribute Goods’ latest introduction to its house of fine Italian woven linens — the Magnolia bedding collection. It could be because I hail from Louisiana where the magnolia is the state flower or it could be the memory of the giant magnolia growing in our backyard in Baton Rouge. Or it could be that the bold magnolia prints remind me of the ever-so-chic bold florals from Dolce & Gabbana.

Remember the wildly popular hydrangeas and the current garden of floral prints?

I simply love the oversized white blossoms and soothing greenery that are splashed across Tribute Goods’ pillows and comforters. To keep the theme from going over the top, the collection includes solid sheets and pillowcases trimmed in a blush-toned watercolor border motif.

The firm, under the talented hand of founder and interior designer Karen Pulaski, describes the new collection as “an homage to perseverance, longevity and Southern charm, the new collection features a sophisticated floral pattern with neutral hues, soothing greenery . . .”

All of Tribute Goods fabrics are woven in Italy from the finest Egyptian cotton and employ a unique method of applying printed appliqué to the fabrics. With the Magnolia Collection, a commissioned oil painting by Arizona-based artist Nancy Ruby is transformed into the stunning magnolia design.

“One of the most admirable realities for creatives and artists is the power for our work to inspire and influence others,” Pulaski says in a statement. “With the release of Magnolia during the current global unprecedented strains and hurdles, we hope to offer fresh energy, light and beauty for our homes that have become more sacred than ever before.”

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

The Magnolia bedding collection is readily available for purchase via Tribute Goods online and in the Houston flagship store in Hollywood Square on West Alabama.

This would-be Southern belle can’t wait to cuddle up beneath one of those magnolia comforters.