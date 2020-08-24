The Houstonian Urban Cowboy night Belinda & Corky Hillhouse, Keslie Reese (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Urban Cowboy Comes Back to Life in Houston for the Best Socially Distanced Movie Party Ever

08.24.20
Four decades ago, John Travolta and Debra Winger catapulted the Houston social scene into the national spotlight with the star-studded premiere screening of Urban Cowboy and a rollicking country/western after-party at Gilley’s, known then as the world’s biggest honky tonk. Friday night, The Houstonian, celebrating its 40th anniversary, revisited that evening with a blast-from-the-past blowout.

It was the most recent in a continuing series of socially distanced “Dinner and a Movie” evenings in the hotel ballrooms that have proven so successful this summer that the club is continuing the date night specials into December. Consider it the antidote to closed movie theaters in the era of COVID-19.

Pumped by the theme and contributing to the authenticity of the evening, The Houstonian GM Steve Fronterhouse and executive chef Neal Cox made the lengthy trip to Branson, Missouri to lasso El Toro, the mechanical bull that had a central role in the film’s story, for the party. And, no, guests weren’t allowed to test their talents at bull riding — though hotel engineers had the beast spinning round and round and bucking, the cowbell around his neck heralding the action.

Guests dressed in western garb with cowboy hats and boots as the fashion of the hour, face masks required. Bandanas, anyone?

The party began with a surprise phone call from Mickey Gilley, whose namesake club starred in the film and was the scene of the premiere party. Among guests were “Gilley’s Rats,” honky tonk regulars who had rolls in the film:  Jessie Mapes (Debra Winger’s best friend), Norman Tucker (winner of the punching bag contest and the third place finisher in the mechanical bull contest), and Gator Conley (winner of the dance competition), were on hand to tell their stories and enjoy the limelight.

Special guest was Pasadena’s Dew Westbrook, the fellow whose life and loves served as inspiration for the film.

In keeping with the theme, Chef Cox served Bacon Wrapped Bandera Quail with Mezcal glaze (Wes Hightower’s character in the movie “drank the worm” from a Mezcal bottle), Seafood Enchiladas (Travolta’s favorite Tex-Mex dish while filming in Houston), a Bullrider’s Special with Fixins’ (straight off the original Gilley’s Restaurant menu), and a replica of Bud and Sissy’s Wedding Cake, “a tribute to the bride who loved her new single-wide,” served with with Champagne, Pol Roger, ‘Brut Reserve’, NV

Following the movie, guests danced to the tunes of the Allen Brothers Band and bid on an auction of luxury gifts from the Houstonian hotel such as hotel stays and spa packages. Proceeds are being donated to the Assist the Officer program of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

PC Seen: Redstone Group CEO John Durie and wife Gail, Belinda and Corky Hillhouse, Cathy and Dr. Paul Cook, Lindy and Josh Hernandez, Cynthia Fronterhouse, Keslie Reese, Marina Erbstoesser and Brad Sears, Marilee and Justin Phan, Barbara and Michael Reyna and Emily and Aaron Heckaman.

