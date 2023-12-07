New Showroom in Houston Design Center Draws a Crowd With Its Turkish Rugs — More Than 5,000 and Fanciful Wreaths

Chris Backman,Nichole Petrie
Veli Soylemez, Zac Cetin
3J6A2185
Knox Westmoreland, Aaron and Lindsey Furlong II
Marisol Jimenez-Aranda
Gerardo Derksen,Lisa Campuzano,David Croatto
Irina Ivanova,Michael Cass
L1150250
L1150195
L1150188
L1150190
Tristan Erickson,Ruben Salazar
L1150255
3J6A2156
L1150231
L1150256
Nichole Petrie,Chris Bachman,Jamie Sawicki
Josue Jimenez-Rios, Marisol Jimenez-Aranda, Edward Aranda
L1150206
L1150201
L1150237
01
21

Artists and wreath designers Chris Bachman, Nichole Petrie at the Turkish Rug Company grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

02
21

Owner Veli Soylemez, Zac Cetin at Houston Design Center for the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

03
21

Turkish Rug Company's Mark Odom welcomes guests to the wreath design party at the new showroom in Houston Design Center.

04
21

Knox Westmoreland, Aaron & Lindsey Furlong at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

05
21

Marisol Jimenez-Aranda wins for the Most Nostalgic wreath at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

06
21

Gerardo Derksen, Lisa Campuzano, David Croattoat the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

07
21

Irina Ivanova, Michael Cass at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

08
21

Designer Beth Dow's deer head wreath wins first place at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

09
21

Stef Levy, Lori Wolff, Christi Rowland at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

10
21

Vicki West, Debbie Leighton at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

11
21

Beth Dow, Julie Sacco at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

12
21

Tristan Erickson, Ruben Salazar at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

13
21

Nicole Zarr's pheasant-focused wreath wins second place at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

14
21

Linda McReynolds, Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

15
21

Girls just wanna have fun at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

16
21

One of 18 wreaths up for auction at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

17
21

Nichole Petrie, Chris Bachman, Jamie Sawicki at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

18
21

Josue Jimenez-Rios, Marisol Jimenez-Aranda, Edward Aranda at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

19
21

Christi Rowland at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

20
21

Tami Owen with her wreath at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

21
21

A young fan and a friend at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

Chris Backman,Nichole Petrie
Veli Soylemez, Zac Cetin
3J6A2185
Knox Westmoreland, Aaron and Lindsey Furlong II
Marisol Jimenez-Aranda
Gerardo Derksen,Lisa Campuzano,David Croatto
Irina Ivanova,Michael Cass
L1150250
L1150195
L1150188
L1150190
Tristan Erickson,Ruben Salazar
L1150255
3J6A2156
L1150231
L1150256
Nichole Petrie,Chris Bachman,Jamie Sawicki
Josue Jimenez-Rios, Marisol Jimenez-Aranda, Edward Aranda
L1150206
L1150201
L1150237
Home + Design / Home Stores

New Showroom in Houston Design Center Draws a Crowd With Its Turkish Rugs — More Than 5,000 and Fanciful Wreaths

Vast Space Becomes a Showcase and the Salvation Army Benefits

BY // 12.07.23
Artists and wreath designers Chris Bachman, Nichole Petrie at the Turkish Rug Company grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Owner Veli Soylemez, Zac Cetin at Houston Design Center for the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Turkish Rug Company's Mark Odom welcomes guests to the wreath design party at the new showroom in Houston Design Center.
Knox Westmoreland, Aaron & Lindsey Furlong at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Marisol Jimenez-Aranda wins for the Most Nostalgic wreath at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Gerardo Derksen, Lisa Campuzano, David Croattoat the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Irina Ivanova, Michael Cass at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Designer Beth Dow's deer head wreath wins first place at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Stef Levy, Lori Wolff, Christi Rowland at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Vicki West, Debbie Leighton at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Beth Dow, Julie Sacco at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Tristan Erickson, Ruben Salazar at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Nicole Zarr's pheasant-focused wreath wins second place at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Linda McReynolds, Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Girls just wanna have fun at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
One of 18 wreaths up for auction at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Nichole Petrie, Chris Bachman, Jamie Sawicki at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Josue Jimenez-Rios, Marisol Jimenez-Aranda, Edward Aranda at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Christi Rowland at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Tami Owen with her wreath at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
A young fan and a friend at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
1
21

Artists and wreath designers Chris Bachman, Nichole Petrie at the Turkish Rug Company grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

2
21

Owner Veli Soylemez, Zac Cetin at Houston Design Center for the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

3
21

Turkish Rug Company's Mark Odom welcomes guests to the wreath design party at the new showroom in Houston Design Center.

4
21

Knox Westmoreland, Aaron & Lindsey Furlong at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

5
21

Marisol Jimenez-Aranda wins for the Most Nostalgic wreath at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

6
21

Gerardo Derksen, Lisa Campuzano, David Croattoat the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

7
21

Irina Ivanova, Michael Cass at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

8
21

Designer Beth Dow's deer head wreath wins first place at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

9
21

Stef Levy, Lori Wolff, Christi Rowland at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

10
21

Vicki West, Debbie Leighton at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

11
21

Beth Dow, Julie Sacco at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

12
21

Tristan Erickson, Ruben Salazar at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

13
21

Nicole Zarr's pheasant-focused wreath wins second place at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

14
21

Linda McReynolds, Shafik Rifaat, Shelby Hodge at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

15
21

Girls just wanna have fun at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

16
21

One of 18 wreaths up for auction at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

17
21

Nichole Petrie, Chris Bachman, Jamie Sawicki at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

18
21

Josue Jimenez-Rios, Marisol Jimenez-Aranda, Edward Aranda at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

19
21

Christi Rowland at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

20
21

Tami Owen with her wreath at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

21
21

A young fan and a friend at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

Guests arriving at the celebration of Turkish Rug Company’s new showroom in Houston Design Center were torn between ogling the assortment of holiday wreaths that adorned the walls and pouring over the vast collection of handwoven, vintage and unique rugs, more than 5,000 to be exact.

The grand opening doubled as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army. A coterie of talented interior designers created fanciful wreaths that were up for auction and for judging.

Wreath design winner Beth Dow, Julie Sacco at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.
Wreath design winner Beth Dow, Julie Sacco at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

A bit of background: Turkish Rug Company was established in 2016 when young Veli Soylemez, in Houston to study languages, turned to importing Turkish pillows and vintage Turkish rugs. His family had been designing and producing Turkish Oushak and modern flat weave rugs for more than 35 years. Today, Soylemez advises his father, who is producing the rugs back in Turkey, on color ways and patterns that speak to contemporary tastes in the United States market.

Seven years into the business, it was time to move from the warehouse location on Fondren into a proper showroom. Even though it’s been only a few weeks, business has been booming as the easy access of the Design Center is more appealing to designers and retail clients.

Joining Soylemez in welcoming guests was affable sales manager Mark Odom, appropriately dressed in a holiday red sweater. The perfect attire for serving as emcee of the awards announcement.

Knox Westmoreland, Aaron and Lindsey Furlong II
Knox Westmoreland, Aaron & Lindsey Furlong at the Turkish Rug Company showroom grand opening party benefiting the Salvation Army.

There were 18 holiday and Christmas wreaths lining the walls of the vast 10,000-square-foot showroom. The creations by designers and artists were on the auction block with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army. Many of the auxiliary members joined the party. A Red Kettle bell ringer added to the holiday spirit.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck Holiday 2023

With this writer judging, first place went to Beth Dow, whose wreath featured a faux deer head, purchased at the Blue Bird Circle resale shop, sprayed gold and flanked by berries and ribbons. Nicole Zarr won second place with her wreath of fresh greenery, designer trim and a pheasant feather. Ruben Salazar received third place honors for his “Bug in a Box” wreath that featured white orchids and two globes, each hosting a butterfly.

Marisol Jimenez-Aranda, founder and design principal at Posh Interior Design, received most nostalgic honors for her wreath. We have to give a nod to artists Chris Bachman and Nichole Petrie for their outrageously colorful and creative interpretation of an artist’s wreath.

PC Seen: Vicki West, Linda McReynolds, Debbie Leighton, Stef Levy, Clare Leppert, Marla Briscoe, Lori Wolff, Monica Bickers, Julie Sacco, Stephen Smith, and Shafik Rifaat.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
The Best New Movies to Stream Right Now — Hulu and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream This Fall — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Netflix Picks
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Max and Peacock Films and Series to Watch
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Disney+, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Peacock, and HBO Series to Watch
read full series
Light Up Your Holiday Season with Christmas at the Anatole
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$339,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$329,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X