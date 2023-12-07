4 New Dallas Bars We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

From the creators of Namo, this new European-inspired bar in West Village is a must-visit for creative cocktails and bites. The bar program is led by Michelin-recognized bar director Ruben Rolon. The space features earth-tone terrazzo floors, wood-adorned walls, custom butterscotch velvet booths, gilded tables, high-top blush pink chairs, and warm backlit lighting behind the bar, create an inviting atmosphere with a touch of French glamour.

Best Sips: We especially loved the Fresh Quince of Bel Air made with tequila, quince, and espelette pepper. Another favorite is the Provence — a clarified milk punch creation with Eau de Vie de Rasin and rosé poached pear. And if you’re looking for something sweeter, the Carrot Cake with bonded rye, cream sherry, malt, spiced carrots, and egg is absolutely delightful.

Best Bites: Start with the French onion dip. You will not be disappointed with the homemade kettle chips and modern twist on a classic. The steak tartare and dry-aged duck were both must-tries as well, and we can’t wait to opt for the oyster with yuzu mignonette and caviar waffle next time we stop by.