4 New Dallas Bars We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
12.07.23
2023 is coming to an end and there are still new restaurants and bars opening in Dallas. The latest notable debuts include three brand-new spots (plus the reopening of a classic in a new neighborhood). The owners of Namo just debuted a European-inspired escape in West Village, two local cocktail aficionados team up on an East Dallas joint, Fair Park gets a pizza and beer haven, and Henry’s Majestic reopens with a refreshed menu in West Dallas.
To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas bars and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
From the creators of Namo, this new European-inspired bar in West Village is a must-visit for creative cocktails and bites. The bar program is led by Michelin-recognized bar director Ruben Rolon. The space features earth-tone terrazzo floors, wood-adorned walls, custom butterscotch velvet booths, gilded tables, high-top blush pink chairs, and warm backlit lighting behind the bar, create an inviting atmosphere with a touch of French glamour.
Best Sips: We especially loved the Fresh Quince of Bel Air made with tequila, quince, and espelette pepper. Another favorite is the Provence — a clarified milk punch creation with Eau de Vie de Rasin and rosé poached pear. And if you’re looking for something sweeter, the Carrot Cake with bonded rye, cream sherry, malt, spiced carrots, and egg is absolutely delightful.
Best Bites: Start with the French onion dip. You will not be disappointed with the homemade kettle chips and modern twist on a classic. The steak tartare and dry-aged duck were both must-tries as well, and we can’t wait to opt for the oyster with yuzu mignonette and caviar waffle next time we stop by.
Taking over the former Top Round space in Old East Dallas, this new neighborhood bar is a collaboration between Gabe Sanchez (Midnight Rambler) and Ryan Payne (Tiny Victories). It’s inspired by the 130-person West Texas town of Valentine and offers craft cocktails, snacks, sandwiches, and more.
Best Sips: Must-tries on the cocktail menu include the Space Vato — a mezcal, Aperol, papaya, cucumber, cilantro, lemon, and sugar creation served in a tall candle glass, as well as the Montclair Manhattan with tequila, vermouth, and chocolate mole bitters. An even sweeter option, the Cosmo Kramer is almost like a lemonade made with orange kiwi vodka, cranberry, lemon, and Cointreau.
Best Bites: The Hash Browns & Caviar are a crowd favorite, and we also enjoyed the Bloomin Onion Clusters with creamy cilantro dip. One must also order the Banh Boy with pork meatball at this new spot. The spicy kewpie mayo makes the sandwich. The Black Garlic Burger is delicious as well with black garlic aioli and caramelized onions.
Now open near Fair Park, this new beer, cocktail, and pizza joint is the only place to buy brews from Small Beer Works — a brewery that closed in Oak Cliff in 2019. The new bar comes from CEO and owner Jacob Boger and co-founder and brewer Aaron Garcia. Guests will find five SBW beers on the menu, as well as sourdough pizza and sandwiches crafted by chef Desmon Coleman (formerly of Hustle Town).
Best Sips: If you enjoy mezcal and tequila with a bit of a kick, The Tin Hat is a fun option for one of the new spot’s batched cocktails. Curacao gives it its blue color, and pineapple, lime, and jalapeño juices give it its tropical flavor. Another favorite is the housemade Carajillo made with Cultivar coffee concentrate.
Best Bites: Start with the Caesar salad and meatballs. Both come topped with breadcrumbs. For pizzas, the Benny Blanco is a can’t-miss with ricotta, hot honey, and fresh basil. If you’re looking for something a bit meatier, the Meatball is a great choice. You’ll also find three sandwiches on the menu — a play on a classic bologna, The Loretta is what I will be trying on my next visit. It’s a mortadella with provolone and dijonaise on housemade foccacia.
Since 2014, this favorite Dallas spot has been serving up a killer brunch menu and bar bites. In 2022, Henry’s Majestic left Uptown after the building’s landlord sold the property. Just recently, the restaurant reopened in West Dallas — in the former The Foundry and Chicken Scratch space. The new menu features a zero-waste cocktail program, as well as signature dishes and new additions.
Best Sips: For something light and refreshing, opt for the Fords Cooler — a mixture of gin, cucumber, pamplemousse, citrus, and soda. There’s also a frozen hibiscus mezcal paloma on the menu that sounds delicious.
Best Bites: Start with the Halibut Aguachile. It’s fresh and accompanied by homemade blue corn tortilla chips. The Cuban Cigars are another favorite — ham and Cuban roasted pork wrapped up taquito-style with a grained mustard for dipping. Also don’t miss the Crispy Carnitas Dumplings with tamatillo salsa verde. For mains, the signature Henry’s Marrow Spiked Burger is back and better than ever.