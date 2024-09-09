Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
01
05

This penthouse at Park Towers on Fairmount Street is a must-visit on Turtle Creek's home tour. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

02
05

The Turtle Creek Tour of Homes will feature a two-story penthouse at The Vendome. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

03
05

Check out this custom high-rise home at Stoneleigh Residences during the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

04
05

A must-see home on the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes is this contemporary space at The Warrington. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

05
05

This charming traditional-style home at Plaza II will be on the tour as well. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Home + Design / Architecture

5 Must-See Dallas High-Rise Homes — Get a Rare Look at Sky-High Penthouses

A Sneak Peek of the 23rd Annual Turtle Creek Annual Tour of Homes

BY // 09.09.24
photography Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association
This penthouse at Park Towers on Fairmount Street is a must-visit on Turtle Creek's home tour. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
The Turtle Creek Tour of Homes will feature a two-story penthouse at The Vendome. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
Check out this custom high-rise home at Stoneleigh Residences during the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
A must-see home on the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes is this contemporary space at The Warrington. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
This charming traditional-style home at Plaza II will be on the tour as well. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
1
5

This penthouse at Park Towers on Fairmount Street is a must-visit on Turtle Creek's home tour. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

2
5

The Turtle Creek Tour of Homes will feature a two-story penthouse at The Vendome. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

3
5

Check out this custom high-rise home at Stoneleigh Residences during the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

4
5

A must-see home on the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes is this contemporary space at The Warrington. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

5
5

This charming traditional-style home at Plaza II will be on the tour as well. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

Dallas’ Turtle Creek neighborhood is well known for its exquisite high-rises and luxurious residences. These towering buildings blend in with their beautiful surroundings such as Turtle Creek Park and Arlington Hall — which often hosts elegant weddings and events. This fall, Turtle Creek Association is hosting its 23rd Annual Tour of Homes, aptly themed “Celebrating Our Natural Oasis.”

From 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, October 20, home enthusiasts will get a rare glimpse into five of the chicest high-rise homes in buildings such as The Vendome, The Warrington, Park Towers on Fairmount Street, Plaza II, and Stoneleigh Residences.

Each year, the event raises money to enhance, preserve, and protect the 87 acres of greenways and parkland along the corridor. Tickets cost $45 per person. The self-guided tour offers a glimpse into homes that showcase lifestyles, amenities, and luxury enhancements from prominent designers.

The exact address of each home will only be released to ticket holders, but we will give you a glimpse into each penthouse/high-rise home below.

Turtle Creek Home Tour (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)
A must-see home on the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes is this contemporary space at The Warrington. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

Park Towers on Fairmount Street

This penthouse features a modern design with skyline views at Park Towers on Fairmount Street. Designed by renowned architect Mike Wilkins, the 2,836-square-foot home includes a wraparound terrace, an open floor plan, white oak floors, an imported honed black limestone fireplace, and Fleetwood sliding doors. An art collection is a highlight of the space and is spread out across the home. Custom features include cabinetry and wall units by Porro Lissoni.

The Vendome

A 6,600 square foot two-story penthouse at The Vendome, this home is a must-see on this year’s Turtle Creek Tour of Homes. It has restricted access with an elevator that opens on both floors, skyline and park views, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, hardware, Borgini marble countertops, and a 2,2000-bottle wine room.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs
  • Fallon B Bachendorfs

The Warrington

This lively and colorful contemporary high-rise home was designed by Nikki Cramer. It also showcases the owner’s art collection and features large glass windows that blend the indoors and outdoors of this sky-high home.

Stoneleigh Residences

A custom high-rise home, this cozy 6,161-square-foot space is a must-see for its Park Avenue-esque elegance. The home is entered through a direct-access elevator and features a gourmet kitchen designed by Christopher Peacock, custom hardware, and a hand-cut Ann Sacks tile backsplash. It also boasts Cambria Borgini marble and Stone Smith countertops. The primary suite features spacious his and her bathrooms with Zanger tile, the living room offers hideaway sliding doors that lead to a covered terrace, and there are even three more terraces accessed from one (of two) studies, the guest suite, and “her” master bath.

Plaza II

This traditional-style home blends classic and modern styles. The design features the owner’s collections from around the world — mixing the old with the new. Highlights include the mix of antique and vintage furniture and a patio with live greenery boasting Dallas skyline views.

A complimentary shuttle bus will pick up home tour guests at 3131 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Also, the Turtle Creek Association’s Annual Gala “Celebrating Turtle Creek” will be held at Virgin Hotels Dallas on Friday, October 18. Guests will enjoy a champagne reception, a three-course dinner, live and silent auctions, and live music by Emerald City’s Limelight Band. Individual tickets start at $375.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2247 Columbia Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2247 Columbia Street
HOUSTON, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2247 Columbia Street
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
2331 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2331 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2331 Bolsover
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
5302 Institute Lane
Museum District
FOR SALE

5302 Institute Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
5302 Institute Lane
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
4719 Shetland Lane
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4719 Shetland Lane
Houston, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Derik Daniels
This property is listed by: Derik Daniels (713) 446-2056 Email Realtor
4719 Shetland Lane
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X