5 Must-See Dallas High-Rise Homes — Get a Rare Look at Sky-High Penthouses

This charming traditional-style home at Plaza II will be on the tour as well. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

A must-see home on the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes is this contemporary space at The Warrington. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

Check out this custom high-rise home at Stoneleigh Residences during the Turtle Creek Tour of Homes. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

The Turtle Creek Tour of Homes will feature a two-story penthouse at The Vendome. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

This penthouse at Park Towers on Fairmount Street is a must-visit on Turtle Creek's home tour. (Photo by Shoot2Sell and Turtle Creek Association)

Dallas’ Turtle Creek neighborhood is well known for its exquisite high-rises and luxurious residences. These towering buildings blend in with their beautiful surroundings such as Turtle Creek Park and Arlington Hall — which often hosts elegant weddings and events. This fall, Turtle Creek Association is hosting its 23rd Annual Tour of Homes, aptly themed “Celebrating Our Natural Oasis.”

From 1 pm to 4 pm on Sunday, October 20, home enthusiasts will get a rare glimpse into five of the chicest high-rise homes in buildings such as The Vendome, The Warrington, Park Towers on Fairmount Street, Plaza II, and Stoneleigh Residences.

Each year, the event raises money to enhance, preserve, and protect the 87 acres of greenways and parkland along the corridor. Tickets cost $45 per person. The self-guided tour offers a glimpse into homes that showcase lifestyles, amenities, and luxury enhancements from prominent designers.

The exact address of each home will only be released to ticket holders, but we will give you a glimpse into each penthouse/high-rise home below.

Park Towers on Fairmount Street

This penthouse features a modern design with skyline views at Park Towers on Fairmount Street. Designed by renowned architect Mike Wilkins, the 2,836-square-foot home includes a wraparound terrace, an open floor plan, white oak floors, an imported honed black limestone fireplace, and Fleetwood sliding doors. An art collection is a highlight of the space and is spread out across the home. Custom features include cabinetry and wall units by Porro Lissoni.

The Vendome

A 6,600 square foot two-story penthouse at The Vendome, this home is a must-see on this year’s Turtle Creek Tour of Homes. It has restricted access with an elevator that opens on both floors, skyline and park views, a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, hardware, Borgini marble countertops, and a 2,2000-bottle wine room.

The Warrington

This lively and colorful contemporary high-rise home was designed by Nikki Cramer. It also showcases the owner’s art collection and features large glass windows that blend the indoors and outdoors of this sky-high home.

Stoneleigh Residences

A custom high-rise home, this cozy 6,161-square-foot space is a must-see for its Park Avenue-esque elegance. The home is entered through a direct-access elevator and features a gourmet kitchen designed by Christopher Peacock, custom hardware, and a hand-cut Ann Sacks tile backsplash. It also boasts Cambria Borgini marble and Stone Smith countertops. The primary suite features spacious his and her bathrooms with Zanger tile, the living room offers hideaway sliding doors that lead to a covered terrace, and there are even three more terraces accessed from one (of two) studies, the guest suite, and “her” master bath.

Plaza II

This traditional-style home blends classic and modern styles. The design features the owner’s collections from around the world — mixing the old with the new. Highlights include the mix of antique and vintage furniture and a patio with live greenery boasting Dallas skyline views.

A complimentary shuttle bus will pick up home tour guests at 3131 Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Also, the Turtle Creek Association’s Annual Gala “Celebrating Turtle Creek” will be held at Virgin Hotels Dallas on Friday, October 18. Guests will enjoy a champagne reception, a three-course dinner, live and silent auctions, and live music by Emerald City’s Limelight Band. Individual tickets start at $375.