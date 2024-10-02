fbpx
This Urbanology Designs project's spaces are encased in an elegant crown molding and are home to not one, but two, hidden door passageways — making for a unique and intriguing layout.

At the heart of the Urbanology Designs project was the Eatons’ love for art.

The home is in the heart of Greenway Parks.

Urbanology Designs and the Eatons' vision was to infuse these spaces with a sense of moody sophistication.

Ginger Curtis' team was already familiar with the clients' fun, spunky, and electric style.

The project included transforming the upper portions of the clients' home, including the media room, hallway and home office.

The Greenway Parks project's design focused on infusing the rooms with an ambient, yet striking, finish.

Urbanology Design's goal was to create a space that felt warm, rich, and evocative.

Home + Design / Design Notes

Dallas’ Urbanology Designs Transforms A Greenway Parks House Into A Playful English Whiskey Lounge

A Glimpse Inside An Art-Centric Dream Home With Secret Passageways

BY // 10.02.24
This Urbanology Designs project's spaces are encased in an elegant crown molding and are home to not one, but two, hidden door passageways — making for a unique and intriguing layout.

At the heart of the Urbanology Designs project was the Eatons’ love for art.

The home is in the heart of Greenway Parks.

Urbanology Designs and the Eatons' vision was to infuse these spaces with a sense of moody sophistication.

Ginger Curtis' team was already familiar with the clients' fun, spunky, and electric style.

The project included transforming the upper portions of the clients' home, including the media room, hallway and home office.

The Greenway Parks project's design focused on infusing the rooms with an ambient, yet striking, finish.

Urbanology Design's goal was to create a space that felt warm, rich, and evocative.

“Make me the perfect English whiskey lounge, but for kids.” That’s a bold charge for a designer to receive from a client, but one that Ginger Curtis, founder and CEO of Dallas’ Urbanology Designs, was successfully able to execute for her returning Greenway Parks clients, Lynsey and Seth Eaton, as they set out to transform the upper portions of their home, including the media room, hallway, and home office.

According to the Urbanology Designs founder and 2023 Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas designer, the Eatons’ home was completely white before the start of their journey together, lacking architectural interest and detailing.

“This is not our client, especially Lynsey!” Ginger Curtis tells PaperCity. “She is all sass and class. Nothing dull will do! The Eatons are bold with their color palette and design choices. They prefer to live on the wild side and push the envelope just enough. They wanted a space that felt warm, rich, and evocative. Oh, and a touch playful!”

When sass, class, wild, and bold are the words leading your project, you know it will be a fun journey ahead. Design focused on infusing the rooms with an ambient, yet striking, finish. The spaces are encased in an elegant crown molding and are home to not one but two hidden door passageways, making for a unique and intriguing layout. 

Curtis notes that the Eatons needed not only a playroom for their children but also extra storage. Her team incorporated the hidden doors within the media room to create access to the playroom, as well as a hidden door within the hallway built to look like a bookcase that leads to the family’s workout space. Talk about “if these walls could talk.”

At the heart of the project was the Eatons’ love for art

“Their vision was to infuse these spaces with a sense of moody sophistication, creating a more personalized and upscale atmosphere,” says Curtis. “It was also very important to provide designs that would act as a seamless backdrop for the homeowners’ original artworks and introduction to newly commissioned pieces.”

At the heart of the project was the Eatons’ love for art — a passion that reverberates throughout the home, regardless of which space one finds themselves within, and truly makes the house personal to the family.

“Fantastic artwork was an absolute must,” says Curtis. “If our client could live in an art gallery, she would. The search began with both playful and sophisticated art. The mix was fantastic!” 

Curtis notes, too, that their pre-existing relationship and prior work together laid the groundwork for a successful transformation.

“Having worked with Lynsey and Seth during Phase I, we were already familiar with their fun, spunky, and electric style, as well as their larger-than-life passion for art,” Curtis says. “Phase II took us upstairs to their kids’ spaces, where we faced the exciting challenge of creating a perfect environment for their growth while maintaining harmony with the rest of the home.”

Secrets lie within the millwork of this storied Greenway Parks home and lead you right to the playroom of every child’s dreams.

