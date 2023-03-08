Inside the Magical, Fantastical World of Winn Morton, Broadway Costumer and Legendary Designer of the Texas Rose Festival

In a scene from Ashley Bush’s 2019 documentary The Queen’s New Clothes, a decades-old newsreel clip captures a fresh-faced debutante as she makes a deep curtsy, her white gown billowing around her. A man in formal attire solemnly places a glittering crown on her head and presents the new queen with a golden scepter. She stands, turns, and smiles … The Texas Rose Festival has officially opened.

“Boring,” quips Winn Morton as the camera cuts back to him. “It didn’t have any kick to it,” he says of the Rose Festival’s crowning ceremony, a Tyler tradition that dates to 1933. “We made it more Broadway … more of a show.”

And what a show it was. Morton took over as the Rose Festival’s coronation designer in 1982, spending the next 37 years transforming the annual coming-of-age ceremony into a glamorous spectacle of costumes and sets worthy of a Las Vegas revue. For the queen and her court of some 50 other debutantes, Morton designed fantastical gowns and headdresses festooned with thousands of hand-sewn sequins, feathers, pearls, and other embellishments.

The gowns, which cost tens of thousands of dollars, took inspiration from the unexpected — a Fabergé egg, monarch butterfly, feathered condor, and coral reef. They were often outrageous. A “Cirque de la Rose”-themed festival featured a costume with a headpiece that looked like a towering circus tent. Other costumes included a ferocious performing lion and a sideshow fire breather; one year, a debutante was dressed as a teapot — with handle and spout. Some were complex, such as one young woman’s gown that was orbited by an elaborate three-dimensional constellation of planets, moons, and stars. It all glowed pink and green under a blacklight illuminating the stage. But nothing was as dramatic as the queen’s train, which could be 20 feet long and feature 100 pounds of exquisite ornamentation. The scale and poundage of the train required her to practice weeks ahead of time with a makeshift cloth train dragging a piece of furniture that weighed almost as much as she did. Morton didn’t stop at the costumes — he directed every aspect of the production, from how the debutantes moved in their costumes to the lighting, music, and special effects.