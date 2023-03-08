high hill east texas
IMG_3705
DJI_0134
IMG_3727
IMG_3713
0M0A2473
0M0A2472
IMG_3686
IMG_3684
IMG_3679
IMG_3656
IMG_3632
IMG_3634
0M0A2554
0M0A2540
01
15

A master bedroom in High Hill designed by lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber.

02
15

One of 110 homes constructed in phase one of High Hill, a luxury development in East Texas.

03
15

One of 110 homes constructed in phase one of High Hill, a luxury development in East Texas.

04
15

A Mediterranean-inspired pool.

05
15

A living area in High Hill.

06
15

All home are decorated by High HIll's lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber.

07
15

Another view of the living area.

08
15

A kitchen in High Hill.

09
15

A dining nook.

10
15

An indoor/outdoor shower.

11
15

A soaking tub in the master bathroom.

12
15

Bunk beds.

13
15

All homes offer coastal minimalism.

14
15

An aerial view from the top of the stairs.

15
15

A bedroom right off the pool.

high hill east texas
IMG_3705
DJI_0134
IMG_3727
IMG_3713
0M0A2473
0M0A2472
IMG_3686
IMG_3684
IMG_3679
IMG_3656
IMG_3632
IMG_3634
0M0A2554
0M0A2540
Real Estate

Inside High Hill, a New Luxury Development in East Texas With a Vineyard, Town Square, and Full-Service Concierge

A Second-Home Alternative to Long Cove or Cedar Creek

BY // 03.08.23
A master bedroom in High Hill designed by lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber.
One of 110 homes constructed in phase one of High Hill, a luxury development in East Texas.
One of 110 homes constructed in phase one of High Hill, a luxury development in East Texas.
A Mediterranean-inspired pool.
A living area in High Hill.
All home are decorated by High HIll's lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber.
Another view of the living area.
A kitchen in High Hill.
A dining nook.
An indoor/outdoor shower.
A soaking tub in the master bathroom.
Bunk beds.
All homes offer coastal minimalism.
An aerial view from the top of the stairs.
A bedroom right off the pool.
1
15

A master bedroom in High Hill designed by lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber.

2
15

One of 110 homes constructed in phase one of High Hill, a luxury development in East Texas.

3
15

One of 110 homes constructed in phase one of High Hill, a luxury development in East Texas.

4
15

A Mediterranean-inspired pool.

5
15

A living area in High Hill.

6
15

All home are decorated by High HIll's lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber.

7
15

Another view of the living area.

8
15

A kitchen in High Hill.

9
15

A dining nook.

10
15

An indoor/outdoor shower.

11
15

A soaking tub in the master bathroom.

12
15

Bunk beds.

13
15

All homes offer coastal minimalism.

14
15

An aerial view from the top of the stairs.

15
15

A bedroom right off the pool.

A few years ago, my family built a house in Watersound Origins, a coastal village of sorts in the popular 30A stretch of Inlet Beach. It’s truly a world unto itself, with hiking trails, a golf course, a resort-style pool, and a Publix. It’s also the kind of development I can’t imagine existing outside the confines of northwest Florida. That is until I saw plans for High Hill in East Texas.

The development is a sister property to High Hill Farm, a luxury boutique hotel in the Piney Woods just outside of Tyler, Texas, and is designed to be a second home alternative to Long Cove or Cedar Creek Lake. It’s armed with an enviable roster of amenities, including a live music amphitheater, a full-service concierge, grocery delivery, a resort-style pool, a vineyard, reciprocal use of Tempest Golf Club, and a town square filled with restaurants, shops, and a wine bar. Founding members of High Hill are even gifted a golf court with a home purchase.

high hill east texas
One of 110 homes constructed in phase one of High Hill, a luxury development in the Piney Woods of East Texas. (courtesy)

Perhaps just as alluring are the homes themselves. Phase one consists of 110 homes (starting at $950,000) and 14 condos (starting at $450,000), all designed, constructed, and decorated by High Hill and its lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber, a master of the coastal modern look.

For a better sense of what to expect aesthetically at High Hill, explore our slideshow for a peek inside the first completed High Hill property in East Texas.

Featured Events
Texas Capital Bank
Trust is a bank that knows what you need
today and way down the road.
LEARN MORE
Americas Most Trusted Companies 2022 - Newsweek

Featured Properties

Swipe
6025 Riverview Way
FOR SALE

6025 Riverview Way
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6025 Riverview Way
3741 Meadow Lake
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3741 Meadow Lake
Houston , TX

Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3741 Meadow Lake
7915 Burgoyne
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7915 Burgoyne
Houston, TX

$1,070,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
7915 Burgoyne
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
111 Hickory Ridge
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
3711 San Felipe
Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe
Houston, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X