Inside High Hill, a New Luxury Development in East Texas With a Vineyard, Town Square, and Full-Service Concierge

A few years ago, my family built a house in Watersound Origins, a coastal village of sorts in the popular 30A stretch of Inlet Beach. It’s truly a world unto itself, with hiking trails, a golf course, a resort-style pool, and a Publix. It’s also the kind of development I can’t imagine existing outside the confines of northwest Florida. That is until I saw plans for High Hill in East Texas.

The development is a sister property to High Hill Farm, a luxury boutique hotel in the Piney Woods just outside of Tyler, Texas, and is designed to be a second home alternative to Long Cove or Cedar Creek Lake. It’s armed with an enviable roster of amenities, including a live music amphitheater, a full-service concierge, grocery delivery, a resort-style pool, a vineyard, reciprocal use of Tempest Golf Club, and a town square filled with restaurants, shops, and a wine bar. Founding members of High Hill are even gifted a golf court with a home purchase.

Perhaps just as alluring are the homes themselves. Phase one consists of 110 homes (starting at $950,000) and 14 condos (starting at $450,000), all designed, constructed, and decorated by High Hill and its lead interior designer Yvette Leihgeber, a master of the coastal modern look.

For a better sense of what to expect aesthetically at High Hill, explore our slideshow for a peek inside the first completed High Hill property in East Texas.