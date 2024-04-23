The Woodlands Country Club Gets a Makeover Refresh — This Woodlands Style House Renovation Is For The Ladies

(Before) The Ladies' Lounge at the Palmer Course was dark and dreary before Woodlands Style House created a bright, welcoming redo.

(Before) The Ladies' Lounge at the Palmer Course had seating for games or cards, but needed an update.

The seating in the ladies lounge at The Woodlands Country Club used to be dark and unwelcoming. Fresh new lighter carpeting was a big part of the makeover.

The seating area at The Woodlands Country Club's laddies lounge still has plenty of room for cards and games, but is much lighter and inviting now.

(After) The seating area still has plenty of room for cards and games, but is much lighter and inviting.

(After) The new space is also used for brides preparing for weddings. The mirrors are perfect for last minute checks.

(Before) Three vintage golf photos from the club were moved to a better location to spotlight them.

(After) The vintage golf photos are now at the entrance to the Ladies' Lounge.

The one pop of color in the room is in the cheerful sofa pillows.

The Ladies' Lounge now has a large mirror in an area where brides get ready for weddings.

A small renovation and a complete makeover have turned the ladies lounge and locker rooms at the Palmer Course at The Woodlands Country Club into bright, welcoming spaces. Woodlands Style House’s Sondra Lagasse spearheaded the refresh, which was executed in just a month.

The space hadn’t undergone an update since the club was built. With that in mind, the project centered around a few goals.

“We wanted to make it more feminine for a bridal suite,” The Woodlands Country Club events coordinator Annemarie McKay tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “That was first and foremost — to give them a nice space. It was a darker space (before) and people didn’t want to come and hang out.”

A focused renovation turned out to be the key to making the space more usable for all. A wall was built, creating an entryway/hallway to the locker room area.

“Now we have doors that can be shut,” McKay says. “Our ladies can still access their lounge or their locker room space without feeling like they are intruding on a wedding party. They can still access their amenities.”

McKay was familiar with Woodlands Style House, making the choice of who to turn to for the renovation easier.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe ASSAEL OLYMPIA LE-TAN EMILY P. WHEELER EMILY P. WHEELER MARIA OLIVER KATHERINE JETTER MEREDITH YOUNG LEIGH MAXWELL MEREDITH YOUNG















Next

“We’ve seen their work and followed them throughout and the fact that they are here in The Woodlands,” McKay says. “It’s kind of nice to pull in a local company and the talent speaks for itself.”

With the physical space ready, it was time for Woodlands Style House to get to work brightening up the space. The heavy dark furniture was the first thing to go.

“We got to donate the furniture to Interfaith’s Hand Me Up Shop,” Woodlands Style House co-owner Sondra Lagasse says. “Two boys from the store gave us a truck and we loaded up and took a lot of stuff to them. It was awesome. Tons of tables, chairs and other pieces.”

In its place Lagasse created a neutral, peaceful space.

Fresh, lighter colored couches and seating choices, along with a light neutral carpet make for a bright spot, completely changing the space into a welcoming, friendly retreat.

“The team did such an amazing job kind of bridging those two things because at the end of the day, our priority was to give this space to our members,” McKay says. “I can’t tell you how many people have stopped me. It has been so well received .

“Nothing but amazing comments, and the functionality of the way that it was set up has not gone unnoticed. That’s been a really big component of it. Which was important to us throughout this process too.”

The Woodlands Country Club’s Locker Room Refresh

The ladies lounge wasn’t the only thing refreshed at The Woodlands Country Club. The ladies locker room received plenty of attention too.

“We removed probably half of the lockers to give free up more space,” McKay says. “We have more tables and chairs and we are currently getting more lounge seating for another setup in there. There are so many ladies that like to come down and play cards and play bridge. And that makes the space more intentional.”

With locker room windows that don’t let in much light, Lagasse was eager to visually lighten the room with fresh carpeting. Removing half the dark lockers, and adding light benches and better lighting keeps the space friendly and welcoming. Art work and a TV will follow soon.

“It’s a very timeless, very classic, very elegant look to it,” Lagasse notes. “I think it’s going to be just fine over the years.”

The Woodland Country Club is set for more updates soon too. The renovation fever is just beginning.