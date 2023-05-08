Sink Your Teeth Into the Absolute Best Steakhouses in Dallas

Chef Nick Badovinus’ swanky steakhouse serves up the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. The interiors of the restaurant — featuring 64 opulent chandeliers, a Ducati motorcycle, and a yellow submarine — are a sight to see all on their own. As for the food, you can’t go wrong with the prime rib, oysters, king crab, and fried Brussels. There’s also an entire section on the menu dedicated to whiskey cocktails.