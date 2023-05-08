Restaurants / Lists

Sink Your Teeth Into the Absolute Best Steakhouses in Dallas

15 Classic Institutions and Modern Settings To Enjoy Filet Mignon, Prime Rib, and Japanese Wagyu

BY // 05.08.23
best steakhouse in dallas

The steak is the marquee star at Pappas Bros.

Updated May 2023

Dallas is undeniably a steakhouse city. Nearly every neighborhood can lay viable claim to “the best steakhouse in Dallas.” From storied local dining institutions to chains with North Texas roots, these are the 15 best steakhouses in Dallas to get your filet fix in the city.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

knife steakhouse dallas

Knife Dallas offers several different steaks, seafood, burgers, and more.

James Beard-nominated  Chef John Tesar opened Knife at The Highland hotel in 2014. From a 44 Farms flat iron steak to 90 Day Dry-Aged 44 Farms bone-in sirloin, there’s something for everyone to try. If you’re not in the mood for a straightforward steak, don’t miss the Top Chef alum’s famous Ozersky burger, as well as a variety of pasta and seafood options on the menu. Salads, pork belly, lamb meatballs, and a bacon tasting make great shareable starters as well.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat's

Al Biernat's is one of the most popular steakhouses in Dallas.

Al Biernat’s has been a Dallas steakhouse staple since 1998. The Oak Lawn and North Dallas locations offer an elegant ambiance to enjoy a celebratory or special meal. Some favorites at the restaurant include filet mignon, Chilean Sea Bass, and the lobster risotto side. The menu is vast, including everything from steak frites and Texas wagyu long bone short rib to crab-stuffed lemon sole. Vegan options range from Portabella Enchiladas to a Beyond cheeseburger. And if you come to celebrate a birthday, there’s the signature key lime pie with blood orange sorbet.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown

600 N. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Dakota’s Steakhouse Dallas

Iconic downtown restaurants Dakota's Steakhouse reopened in 2021 with a new owner, chef, and enhanced menu. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

In 2021, this iconic underground steakhouse got a new owner, chef, and enhanced menu. Meredith McEneny and chef Ji Kang (Sloane’s Corner) brought the favorite spot back to life after a brief shuttering due to Covid. Now, the restaurant is greater than ever with a fresh menu of oysters, crab cake lollipops, seafood, pastas, and of course, steak. Opt for the Cowboy Ribeye, Beef Wellington, or an A5 Wagyu tasting. And don’t miss the Hibiscus Crème Brûlée for dessert.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Park District patio after sunset.

Perry's Park District patio after sunset is stunning.

With a glitzy new location in Dallas’ Park District, Perry’s now offers killer views of Klyde Warren Park and a spacious outdoor patio. Beyond the incredible ambiance, the upscale steakhouse’s menu boasts favorites like Perry’s famous pork belly bites, lobster tempura, and crab cakes. Don’t miss Pork Chop Fridays: a $16 lunch special that includes a smaller portion of the seven-finger-high dinner pork chop, whipped potatoes, and applesauce.

Crown Block

Downtown

300 Reunion Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Crown Block (Photo by Bill Milne)

The new sky-high restaurant at Reunion Tower, Crown Block, offers a stellar steak program. (Photo by Bill Milne)

One of the most highly anticipated new restaurants of the year, this dazzling steakhouse at the top of Reunion Tower is already a top new spot for steak (and beyond) in Dallas. Designed by Cober Koeda, Crown Block was opened by James Beard nominated hospitality industry (and husband-and-wife) team Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla. Steaks are sourced from local ranches like the Rosewood Ranch Bone-In Strip Steak, Heartbrand Akaushi Striploin, and an Allen Brothers cowgirl steak.

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Oak Lawn

4300 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-528-9446

Website

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

Bob Sambol bought back Bob's Steak & Chop House and is greeting customers six nights a week. (Courtesy of Bob's)

Since 1993, this classic Dallas steakhouse has been serving steaks, chops, and seafood in the Oak Lawn area. Just two years ago, original owner Bob Sambol returned to his namesake restaurant to greet customers six days a week. The prime ribeye, filet mignon, and signature giant glazed carrots are favorites at the restaurant. You can also order crab cakes, salmon, and pan seared sea bass on the seafood menu. For an old-school steakhouse ambiance in Dallas, Bob’s is your spot.

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

Downtown

702 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-744-3287

Website

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse Dallas

Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse is a chef-owned restaurant in the West End. (Courtesy)

Located in the historic West End, this popular steakhouse is owned by chef Tony Street. Meats are hand-cut in-house and seasoned with Y.O.’s own brand of spices and herbs. Besides the usual Angus beef cuts, the restaurant also offers wild game such as buffalo, elk, and venison. There are also a few seafood options, including chicken fried lobster, red chili rubbed king salmon, and a classic shrimp & grits. For dessert, don’t miss the Y.O. bread pudding.

Brass Ram

Downtown

2130 Commerce Street (Upstairs)
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Brass Ram Dallas

Brass Ram is a new go-to spot in Dallas for prime rib. (Photo by Luis Martinez)

Dallas chef Nick Badovinus’ ninth local dining concept is an intimate, upscale steakhouse perched above National Anthem (another Badovinus joint) in the East Quarter. Brass Ram focuses on USDA prime rib, as well as steaks, seafood, soups, and sandwiches. There are four must-try options for prime rib plus a Mishima Reserve Wagyu only available on Friday and Saturday.

Nick & Sam’s

Uptown

3008 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-871-7444

Website

Nick & Sam’s Dallas

Nick & Sam's is an iconic Uptown Dallas steakhouses. (Courtesy)

Founded in 1999 by restauranteur Phil Romano (Eatzi’s), this Uptown steakhouse is one of the best spots in Dallas to have a steak. Known for their classic, like the prime bone-in filet and dry-aged long bone cowboy, Nick & Sam’s also serves sushi, seafood, and a full Japanese wagyu menu. The extensive menu also includes close to 20 sides, including king crab elote, duck confit mac, and fried rice.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Northwest Dallas

10477 Lombardy Lane
Dallas, TX 75220  |  Map

 

214-366-2000

Website

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Dallas

Pappas Bros. is a classic spot for steak in Dallas. (Courtesy)

An American staple in Dallas and beyond, this steakhouse cannot be missed. Located in Northwest Dallas, the restaurant is popular for its filet mignon, bacon-wrapped scallops, and lobster deviled eggs. You can also add on sides like jumbo asparagus, steak fries, or jumbo lump crab mac and cheese. For those who prefer seafood, there’s a king salmon and live Maine lobster option.

Georgie

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-466-8263

Website

Georgie

Opened in 2019, Georgie by Curtis Stone is a must-try steakhouse in the Knox neighborhood.

Local restauranteur Stephan Courseau (Knox Bistro) and Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone teamed up in 2019 to open this upscale steakhouse in Dallas’ Knox neighborhood. A few Butcher Cut stunners include the 10-ounce New York strip, six-ounce filet, and wagyu. Also, be sure not to miss the bread and butter.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Uptown

2323 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is a great spot for steak and seafood in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Originating in 1981, this popular steakhouse chain is a favorite for a reason. A swanky spot in Uptown to have a meal, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse offers everything from filet mignon to prime tomahawk. Seafood options include lobster, king crab, and salmon. Non-carnivores can even order a cauliflower steak. Be sure to save room for the butter cake for dessert.

Town Hearth

Design District

1617 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-761-1617

Website

Town Hearth Dallas Steakhouses

Chef Nick Badovinus' Town Hearth steakhouse serves the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Chef Nick Badovinus’ swanky steakhouse serves up the best steak, cocktails, and raw bar in the Design District. The interiors of the restaurant — featuring 64 opulent chandeliers, a Ducati motorcycle, and a yellow submarine — are a sight to see all on their own. As for the food, you can’t go wrong with the prime rib, oysters, king crab, and fried Brussels. There’s also an entire section on the menu dedicated to whiskey cocktails.

The Capital Grille

Uptown

500 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

The Capital Grille Dallas

The Capital Grille at The Crescent is a fine dining steakhouse. (Courtesy)

Located at The Crescent in Uptown Dallas, this fine-dining institution offers some of the best steak and seafood in the city. Must-try dishes include lobster and crab cakes, filet mignon, and caramelized French onion soup. The Porcini rubbed bone-in ribeye is also a favorite. The Capital Grille also has an outdoor patio to dine al fresco in the picturesque \ Crescent courtyard.

Chamberlain’s Steak & Chop House

Addison

5330 Belt Line Road
Dallas, TX 75254  |  Map

 

Website

Chamberlain’s Dallas

Chamberlain's has been serving up great steaks in Dallas since 1993. (Courtesy)

In 1993, chef Richard Chamberlain opened his namesake restaurant in Addison. Since then, the steakhouse has remained a beloved spot for its Herb and Sea Salt Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, 40 Day Aged Prime Ribeye, Local Wagyu, and so much more. It was recently named by Gayot as one of the 2023 Best Steakhouses in Dallas/Fort Worth Area.

