Home + Design / Architecture

This Colorful Woodson’s Reserve House Leaves an Impression — How a Bold Lawyer Found the Perfect Designer Match

Keeping It Fresh and Timeless

BY // 04.13.24
photography Kerry Kirk
A vibrant pop of purple keeps the living room colorful in the Toll Brothers home in Woodson's Reserve.
The Toll Brothers home was a standard "modern farmhouse" plan that the owner wanted to revamp.
The entry foyer has a large mirror providing reflection.
The Entry corridor is bright and open in this Toll Brothers home in Woodson's Reserve.
The kitchen at Lohman's house is a welcoming gathering spot for all.
The open floor plan allows everyone to feel connected in the home.
When company is over in the summertime, the pool is a favorite spot.
Outdoor dining season is enjoyable on the patio. The living room has a wall of windows allowing the space to feel very connected.
The raspberry drapery is another colorful touch for Lohman's home office.
The Powder Bath has splashes of color too.
Large, bold artwork is framed in the open stairway of this bold redesign of a house in Woodson's Reserve. (Photo by Kerry Kirk)
Wallpaper provides a modern touch in the girls' lounge area.
The game room has a pool table plenty of room for games of all types.
The outdoor living space, with pool and dining area, is a favorite for entertaining when the weather allows.
Bold artwork and vibrant colors make the outdoor living area come alive.
The vanity in the primary bath has mixed metals, creating a contemporary feel.
The special copper wallpaper is hand created, and is reminiscent of foliage.
The primary bedroom is everyone's favorite, according to owner Heather Lohman, including the dog. The bold green velvet curtains one of the reasons why. (Photo by Kerry Kirk)
The courtyard is perfect for relaxing when the weather is good. Lohman loves the pop of orange.
A cookie cutter Toll Brothers modern farmhouse design in the Woodson’s Reserve neighborhood in Spring is not what Heather Lohman wanted to move into when she bought her new home. Instead, she tasked Virginia-based designer Diana Lombard with emphasizing the “modern” and ignoring the “farmhouse.”

“I wanted my house to make an impression,” Lohman tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “I didn’t want it to be boring. And I would rather it make a negative impression and a positive impression on some, rather than just being another cookie cutter house in the suburbs.”

With that as a mandate, Lombard got to work on the 4,700-square-foot new home build. Lohman brought Lombard in at the beginning of the project, and was able to work remotely with her. Several years ago, the pair had done a renovation together on Lohman’s previous house.

“I helped her renovate her last home,” Lombard says.”We redid the entire first floor so we kept the footprint the same. But we renovated the kitchen and did all new floors, paint, furniture. We really transformed that house and we just had a really great working relationship, became friends and I really understood her vibe.

“And likewise, and she was just fabulous to work with.”

Large, bold artwork is framed in the open stairway of this bold redesign of a house in Woodson's Reserve.
Large, bold artwork is framed in the open stairway of this bold design of a new house in Woodson’s Reserve.

For Lombard, Lohman is something of an ideal client.

“Heather was really open to me sort of pushing the limits,” Lombard notes. “You know, I said, ‘Hey, how about we wallpaper the ceiling?’ Cool. ‘How about we do this custom metallic wallpaper that we draw the pattern for for your bedroom?’ Great. ‘How about you know, we pair that with green velvet drapes that remind me of Scarlett O’Hara?’ Love it.”

Lohman attributed her laissez-faire attitude to her work as a lawyer.

“Maybe it’s been being a litigator all this all these years and seeing real problems,” says Lohman, who works for Insperity. “I just don’t sweat the small stuff like that. And so I had a very open attitude.”

Creating a Woodland’s Reserve Marvel

Embracing that open attitude, Lombard met the challenge by creating a Woodson’s Reserve home rich with layers of various materials such as book-matched marble and custom copper foil wallpapers. She developed a rich color palette, sourcing a mix of furnishings and commissioning unique art. Lombard also wanted to infuse fun into the space, so she added unexpected touches whenever possible.

That includes a nine-foot-tall custom painting in the foyer from artist Karina Bania. Scarlett O’Hara inspired emerald green velvet drapery, Arteriors pendants in the bedroom, a custom neon sign and a feather chandelier from Regina Andrew in the office add to the sense of theater.

The primary bedroom is everyone's favorite, according to owner Heather Lohman, including the dog. The bold green velvet curtains one of the reasons why.
The primary bedroom is everyone’s favorite, according to owner Heather Lohman, including the dog. The bold green velvet curtains one of the reasons why.

The primary bedroom is Lohman’s own personal  favorite. Especially the custom metallic wallpapers.

“My bedroom is on the West side of that of the house,” Lohman says. “And so when the sun sets in the evenings through the windows, it just lights up the whole bedroom. Because the copper reflects the sun and then the copper on the other side reflects the copper that is reflecting the sun. And it’s just a great play of light.

“And then when you’ve got those green velvet drapes, it’s just a really cool combo. Everyone in my house — even the dog — likes that room. My 14-year-old daughter’s in there with me all the time. Everyone likes that room.”

The result is a vibrant and unexpected Woodson’s Reserve home that perfectly captures this lawyer’s own bold personality, a design that feels fresh in every space while simultaneously remaining cohesive and timeless.

“Everybody remembers my house because a lot of people went through it while it was being built,” Lohman says. “And I’ve had had lots of neighbors over and everyone says ‘Oh, you’re the one with that house.

“With the colorful house.’ “

