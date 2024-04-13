River Oaks Tennis Tournament Builds On Its Scene Worthy Rep With Swoony Fashion Show — A 40-Year Tradition Is Stronger Than Ever

Dana Barton, Jordan Seff , Cassie Sinor
Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious, Shelli Lindley
-Lisa Eads, Hilda Curran, Janet Hobby
Gillian Sarofim, Meredith Flores Barker
Mary Eads, Carolyn Teltschik, Diane Poole
Alice Mosing, Lauren Freeman Roth
Norman and Donna Lewis and Lenny Matuszewski
Brooke Lee
Cindy Bendy, Alicia Smith
Claire Day and Melssa Moncrief
Kathy de la Mora and Kat Pressly
Diana Brock, Natasha Oliver
Elizabeth Murphy , Mignon Gil, Laura Jones
Donna Lewis, Emily Lewis , Ally Cattan and Norman Lewis
Elia Gabbanelli
Elizabeth Chen Douglass and Julie chen
Marita Fairbanks, Marion Bell
DeeDee Marsh and Ellie Francisco
Anne Carl and Kim Moody
Amalia Stanton, Stephanie Fleck and Melissa Juneau
Rachel Regan
Sidney Faust and Betty Hrncir
Jordan Seff
Susie McGee, Craig Lidji and Donna Lewis
Kristen Collins and Dana Barton
Vicki West, Mary Lynn Marks
Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Susan Vick Dinges and Norman Lewis
01
27

Dana Barton, Jordan Seff and Cassie Sinor make the scene at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

02
27

Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious, luncheon chair Shelli Lindley at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

03
27

Lisa Eads, Hilda Curran, Janet Hobby at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

04
27

Gillian Sarofim, Meredith Flores Barker at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

05
27

Mary Eads, Carolyn Teltschik, Diane Poole at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

06
27

Alice Mosing, Lauren Freeman Roth at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

07
27

Norman & Donna Lewis, Lenny Matuszewski at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

08
27

Brooke Lee at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheo.

09
27

Cindy Bendy, Alicia Smith at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

10
27

Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

11
27

Kathy de la Mora, Kat Pressly at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

12
27

Diana Brock, Natasha Oliver at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

13
27

Elizabeth Murphy , Mignon Gil, Laura Jones at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

14
27

Donna Lewis, Emily Lewis, Ally Cattan, Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

15
27

Elia Gabbanelli at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

16
27

Elizabeth Chen Douglass, Julie Chen at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

17
27

Marita Fairbanks, Marion Bell at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

18
27

DeeDee Marsh, Ellie Fracisco at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

19
27

Anne Carl, Kim Moody at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

20
27

Amalia Stanton, Stephanie Fleck, Melissa Juneau at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

21
27

Rachel Regan at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

22
27

Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

23
27

Jorda Seff at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

24
27

Susie McGee, Craig Lidji, Donna Lewis at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

25
27

Kristen Collins, Dana Barton at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

26
27

Vicky West, Mary Lynn Marks at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

27
27

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Susan Vick Dinges, Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

Dana Barton, Jordan Seff , Cassie Sinor
Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious, Shelli Lindley
-Lisa Eads, Hilda Curran, Janet Hobby
Gillian Sarofim, Meredith Flores Barker
Mary Eads, Carolyn Teltschik, Diane Poole
Alice Mosing, Lauren Freeman Roth
Norman and Donna Lewis and Lenny Matuszewski
Brooke Lee
Cindy Bendy, Alicia Smith
Claire Day and Melssa Moncrief
Kathy de la Mora and Kat Pressly
Diana Brock, Natasha Oliver
Elizabeth Murphy , Mignon Gil, Laura Jones
Donna Lewis, Emily Lewis , Ally Cattan and Norman Lewis
Elia Gabbanelli
Elizabeth Chen Douglass and Julie chen
Marita Fairbanks, Marion Bell
DeeDee Marsh and Ellie Francisco
Anne Carl and Kim Moody
Amalia Stanton, Stephanie Fleck and Melissa Juneau
Rachel Regan
Sidney Faust and Betty Hrncir
Jordan Seff
Susie McGee, Craig Lidji and Donna Lewis
Kristen Collins and Dana Barton
Vicki West, Mary Lynn Marks
Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Susan Vick Dinges and Norman Lewis
Society / Featured Parties

River Oaks Tennis Tournament Builds On Its Scene Worthy Rep With Swoony Fashion Show — A 40-Year Tradition Is Stronger Than Ever

A Milestone Anniversary For the Hottest Ticket on Houston's Spring Social Calendar

BY // 04.13.24
Dana Barton, Jordan Seff and Cassie Sinor make the scene at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious, luncheon chair Shelli Lindley at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Lisa Eads, Hilda Curran, Janet Hobby at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Gillian Sarofim, Meredith Flores Barker at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Mary Eads, Carolyn Teltschik, Diane Poole at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Alice Mosing, Lauren Freeman Roth at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Norman & Donna Lewis, Lenny Matuszewski at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Brooke Lee at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheo.
Cindy Bendy, Alicia Smith at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Kathy de la Mora, Kat Pressly at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Diana Brock, Natasha Oliver at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Elizabeth Murphy , Mignon Gil, Laura Jones at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Donna Lewis, Emily Lewis, Ally Cattan, Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Elia Gabbanelli at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Elizabeth Chen Douglass, Julie Chen at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Marita Fairbanks, Marion Bell at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
DeeDee Marsh, Ellie Fracisco at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Anne Carl, Kim Moody at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
Amalia Stanton, Stephanie Fleck, Melissa Juneau at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Rachel Regan at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Jorda Seff at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Susie McGee, Craig Lidji, Donna Lewis at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Kristen Collins, Dana Barton at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Vicky West, Mary Lynn Marks at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.
Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Susan Vick Dinges, Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.
1
27

Dana Barton, Jordan Seff and Cassie Sinor make the scene at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

2
27

Jenna Lindley, Fady Armanious, luncheon chair Shelli Lindley at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

3
27

Lisa Eads, Hilda Curran, Janet Hobby at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

4
27

Gillian Sarofim, Meredith Flores Barker at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

5
27

Mary Eads, Carolyn Teltschik, Diane Poole at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

6
27

Alice Mosing, Lauren Freeman Roth at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

7
27

Norman & Donna Lewis, Lenny Matuszewski at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

8
27

Brooke Lee at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheo.

9
27

Cindy Bendy, Alicia Smith at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

10
27

Claire Day, Melissa Moncrief at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

11
27

Kathy de la Mora, Kat Pressly at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

12
27

Diana Brock, Natasha Oliver at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

13
27

Elizabeth Murphy , Mignon Gil, Laura Jones at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

14
27

Donna Lewis, Emily Lewis, Ally Cattan, Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

15
27

Elia Gabbanelli at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

16
27

Elizabeth Chen Douglass, Julie Chen at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

17
27

Marita Fairbanks, Marion Bell at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

18
27

DeeDee Marsh, Ellie Fracisco at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

19
27

Anne Carl, Kim Moody at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

20
27

Amalia Stanton, Stephanie Fleck, Melissa Juneau at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

21
27

Rachel Regan at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

22
27

Sidney Faust, Betty Hrncir at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

23
27

Jorda Seff at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

24
27

Susie McGee, Craig Lidji, Donna Lewis at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

25
27

Kristen Collins, Dana Barton at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

26
27

Vicky West, Mary Lynn Marks at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

27
27

Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Susan Vick Dinges, Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

Mother Nature, who was something of a witch last year, proved herself the darling of the River Oaks crowd when she produced sunny skies, slim humidity and pleasant breezes for the annual Tootsies Fashion Show and Luncheon held in conjunction with the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Tournament.

It was the perfect two days of back-to-back luncheons celebrating the 40th anniversary of Houston’s ultimate see-and-be-seen fashion event. While Tootsies owners Donna and Norman Lewis and creative director Fady Armanious have been at the helm for a number of years, it was Lenny Matuszewski, show coordinator, who has been on board one way or another since its inception. In fact, he modeled in that first River Oaks tennis tournament fashion show held in April of 1984.

It was Tootsies founder, the late Mickey Rosmarin, who envisioned the luncheon that would become the hottest spring ticket on the Houston social calendar. The inaugural fashion show was one day only, limited strictly to River Oaks Country Club members and the fashions were presented on a runway built across the swimming pool. Such was the popularity that the event was quickly expanded to two days.

Kathy de la Mora and Kat Pressly
Kathy de la Mora, Kat Pressly at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

Since the late 1990s, Matuszewski and later his sidekick Tamara Klosz Bonar have orchestrated the fashion show that is now held on the Members Lawn beneath a billowing tent. He recalls only a handful of occasions when rain forced the proceedings indoors.

Such is the popularity of the event that for decades it has sold out within minutes of the lines opening for reservations. Many would say, God bless the Lewises for continuing the heralded tradition.

Donna Lewis, Emily Lewis , Ally Cattan and Norman Lewis
Donna Lewis, Emily Lewis, Ally Cattan, Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon.

Luncheon chair Shelli Lindley and River Oaks tennis tournament chair Bronwyn Greer helmed this colorful affair which always inspires the brightest of fashionista looks.

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

For the milestone anniversary, Tootsies adopted a “ROCC-OCO” theme. The ornamental Rococo reference was witnessed in model hairstyles, table decor and the lavish fashions, 81 in all, that filled the runway which serpentined between tables. Some 750 ladies and sprinkling of gents attended each day, making this a 1,500 people strong fashion extravaganza.

Rachel Regan
Rachel Regan at the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon.

PC Seen: Jenna Lindley, Brooke Lee, DeeDee Marsh, Hillary Holmes Archer, Jennifer Allison, Jordan Seff, Marcia Backus, Stacey Lindseth, Susan Vick, Susie McGee, Whitney Lawson, Amanda Boffone, Claire Day, Elia Gabbanelli, Kat Pressly, Kathy De La Mora, Lisa Paulk, Melissa Juneau, Melissa Sugulas, Monica De Hoz Vila, Sarah Morgan, Vanessa Ames, Dana Barton, Beth Zdeblick, Cindy Bendy, Amalia Stanton, and Mignon Gill.

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
4743 Ivanhoe Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4743 Ivanhoe Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
4743 Ivanhoe Street
603 Ramblewood Road
Yorkshire
FOR SALE

603 Ramblewood Road
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
603 Ramblewood Road
40309 Heise Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

40309 Heise Road
Hempstead, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
40309 Heise Road
3327 Las Palmas Street
Courts of Las Palmas
FOR SALE

3327 Las Palmas Street
Houston, TX

$837,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Bielstein
This property is listed by: Anne Bielstein (713) 558-3262 Email Realtor
3327 Las Palmas Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X