Yates Desygn Set to Debut A New Studio in Dallas’ Design District

In addition to the firm's impressive portfolio of client work, the duo also participated in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2021. (Photography by Lisa Petrole)

Mike and Bryan Yates are never afraid to take on new projects and challenges. (Photography by Michael Wiltbank)

The Yates weave a passion for style, design, and fun in all that they do. (Photography by Michael Wiltbank)

Introduced through mutual friends at a Manhattan party in 2011, Mike and Bryan Yates set out on a journey that would see them become partners in life as well as in Yates Desygn. (Photography by Stephen Karlish)

Anything is possible in the heart of New York City, including meeting your partner in both life and work. Introduced through mutual friends at a Manhattan party in 2011, Mike and Bryan Yates set out on a journey that would see them become partners in life as well as in Yates Desygn, weaving a passion for style, design, and fun throughout both ventures. This magical chance encounter set the stage for one of Dallas’ most sought-after full-service interior design firms, and the pair has never looked back.

The firm launched in Dallas in 2016, returning to its Texan roots. The pair had family in the city, and Bryan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Landscape Architecture from Texas Tech University (as well as a Masters of Science Degree from the Pratt Institute). Mike Yates holds a Bachelor of Arts in Dance Choreography and Design, along with a Masters of Fine Art in Production Design. The partners also note an appreciation for the city’s emphasis on design.

“One of the things that we both appreciate about the Dallas design community is that it really is a large, strong, and very welcoming group of people,” says Mike. Adds Bryan, “everyone tries to support each other in a way that focuses less on competition and more on everyone’s success.”

To that end, the dynamic duo makes a point to support the local design community and shop local, with a penchant for David Southerland and Scott + Cooner for furniture needs, as well as Conduit as a go-to art resource for both design pros and homeowners.

Since its founding in 2016, Yates Desygn has crafted a reputation for delivering interiors that marry timeless elegance with modern, livable luxury. At the cornerstone of their practice is a strong commitment to connect and collaborate with clients personally, ensuring that spaces become a multidimensional expression of their lives.

Serving as the firm’s Design Principal, Bryan draws upon his experience in landscape and high-end international design to guide clients through a design process that replaces intimidation with inspiration and more than a touch of laughter. Providing clarity and a touch of restraint in his role as Managing Director, the firm’s process is heavily bolstered by Mike’s extensive background in theater and production management.

In addition to the firm’s impressive portfolio of client work, the duo also participated in the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2021, and launched its first wall-covering collection, “Ever x Yates,” in 2023.

“One of the biggest changes we have seen – much to our delight – is the idea that homeowners are looking to have their own personalities come through in their homes,” said Bryan. “People seem to be leaning less trend-driven, and are willing to take bolder and brighter paths than they might have before.”

As for what’s next? The firm will open a new design studio in the Dallas Design District this year.

And, they’re never afraid to take on new projects and challenges.

“We would love to do a home on Strait Lane!” says Mike. “Perhaps for a professional or athlete who has a sense of fun, along with a desire to try new things. In a perfect world, it would be a new build, so we can really play with scale and bring some of our favorite brands together into a special interior landscape.”