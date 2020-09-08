Menil Reopening and Drive-In Concerts Show Houston’s Events Scene is Regaining Its Mojo

Things are starting to pick back up in Houston – thank goodness. Houston Restaurant Weeks is rolling on, the NFL kicks off Thursday and exhibits are slowly but surely reappearing across the city. While the H-Town events may not look like they did before the coronavirus pandemic, we all need a little something to look forward to to get us through this madness.

Embrace this new reality with this week’s top Houston events. Just don’t forget to #MaskUp, continue your avid hand washing and maintain social distancing.

Reopening of The Menil

If you’ve been waiting to get your Houston art fix, you need not wait any longer. The Menil Collection is reopening its main museum building this Saturday, September 12.

To abide by health and safety guidelines, The Menil has laid out everything you need to know before you arrive. Bring a mask, practice social distancing and be aware that there will be reduced capacity. So make sure to reserve an entrance time in advance.

Rooftop Drive-In Concert Series

It’s no secret that artists and musicians across the country are having to adapt to today’s social distancing standards. Big name performers like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Alan Jackson have all decided to hop on the drive-in concert train, as has Live Nation, which debuted its first drive-in concert series earlier this summer with Brad Paisley. Heck, you can even catch your favorite comedians at drive-ins nowadays.

This Saturday night’s concert at Axelrad (produced in collaboration with Wonky Power) fits right into this new scene. Head to the beer garden this weekend to kick back, order up some Axelrad To-Go drinks (available at check-in), and enjoy live music from your car. Featured artists and DJs include Seys, Tero, The Vapor Caves and Night Drive. Tickets start at $40. Ticketholders will receive assigned parking spots and the info to access the concert’s FM station upon arrival.

Gear Up at The Health Museum

Are you an avid bike rider? Or do you prefer casual Saturday morning rides? However you like to bike, you’ll want to cruise on over to The Health Museum next Tuesday, September 15 for the opening of its newest exhibit, GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes.

The interactive exhibit will lay out everything you never thought you needed to know about bikes (but that you actually do) – from their history to the science of how they work to the way they’ve impacted our lives. You can be sure you’ll walk (or wheel?) away with a greater appreciation for the small but mighty bicycle.

Tickets start at $10 for non-members.

The Life and Architecture of Howard Barnstone

Howard Barnstone was a force in building much of what we consider modern Houston. The celebrated architect left his mark on the Bayou City with interesting residences and striking structures, including the ever-popular (and internationally acclaimed) Rothko Chapel.

Learn about Howard Barnstone and his iconic Houston builds on Tuesday evening.

Next Tuesday, September 15, Preservation Houston will be holding a virtual conversation with Barrie Scardino Bradley, Stephen Fox and Michelangelo Sabatino to discuss the life and legacy of Barnstone. The conversation will be based off of their recently published book, Making Houston Modern: The Life and Architecture of Howard Barnstone. Stay afterwards to take part in a Q&A session with the authors.

Registration for the event is free, but donations are welcome.