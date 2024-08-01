The Most Expensive Homes For Sale in The Woodlands — Stunning Mansions Beckon in Carlton Woods, Panther Creek & Grogan’s Mill

The sleek swimming pool blends seamlessly into the backyard making for the perfect place to relax.

The expertly-designed bunkbed room is an efficient use of space and perfect for sleepovers.

The wine bar is one of the house's highlights.

This dream closet space could be yours at 111 Mediterra Way.

The two-story entryway is a beautiful introduction to the home.

111 Mediterra Way overlooks the 15th hole of the Fazio Golf Course at Carlton Woods.

Perfect landscaping and a contemporary pool are among the features at 126 Tranquil Path.

The tropical fishpond is one of the quirky features of the home.

The backyard retreat is perfect for entertaining guests with a large swimming pool, patio seating, and a guest house.

The interior decor is bursting with grandeur, with a fireplace imported from Italy.

The location, perched on the edge of Lake Woodlands, is perfect for exploring all that the Town Center has to offer.

79 Windward Cove is an elegant, Italian-inspired estate with spectacular views of Lake Woodlands.

The 50s-inspired bar and diner is just one of 88 W Grand Regency's memorable features.

Get a closer look at 88 W Grand Regency, the most expensive house for sale in The Woodlands right now.

88 W Grand Regency Circle is on the market for $13 million, making it The Most Expensive House For Sale in The Woodlands.

The Woodlands’ real estate market makes for a fascinating tapestry. Beautiful mansions, waterfront stunners and elegant family homes of varying architectural styles are all on the market.

But some homes take it to the next level. From an ultra-exclusive Carlton Woods estate to a Lake Woodlands retreat, these multi-million dollar mansions are worth a look, even if it’s just for pure curiosity.

These are the Most Expensive Homes For Sale In The Woodlands right now:

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $13,000,000

The Important Numbers: 2004 (year built), 30,717 square feet, 10 bedrooms, 13 full and five half bathrooms

You might recognize 88 W Grand Regency Circle if you keep up with The Woodlands’ real estate market. It’s been the most expensive property on the market for a while now. This French-style palatial estate looks like it comes straight out of a fairytale.

With more than 30,000 square feet to play with, six garages, a pool house and several dramatic sweeping balconies beckon. It’s part of an exclusive gated community in Carlton Woods, home to The Woodlands’ signature Jack Nicklaus course.

Get Tailgate Ready Swipe















Next

Chic touches and timeless finishes abound, but one of the best rooms is the 1950s inspired vintage diner and bar. Outside, the pool has two spas, providing true rest and relaxation retreated.

Listed with Diane Kink of The Kink Team.

Neighborhood: Panther Creek

Listing Price: $6,400,000

The Important Numbers: 1997 (year built), 14,216 square feet, six to seven bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms

Perched on the banks of Lake Woodlands, this Italian-inspired estate is all about grandeur. The interior features dramatic pillars, intricate chandeliers and tall ceilings which create a feeling of style and opulence throughout this mansion in The Woodlands.

Some of the estate’s key selling points include a private backyard oasis with swimming pool, jacuzzi spas, a fish pond, a guest house and a covered patio area. The chef’s kitchen has been renovated to include Viking appliances and modern updates.

The location on Lake Woodlands will place you in excellent company, alongside some of the finest properties in the area. It’s also just a short distance from the shopping and dining options of Town Center.

Listed with Michael Seder, EXP Realty LLC.

Neighborhood: Grogan’s Mill

Listing Price: $5,900,000

The Important Numbers: 2004 (year built), 10,582 square feet, six to seven bedrooms, eight full and five half bathrooms

Nine acres of pristine beauty beckon at 126 S Tranquil Path. This Woodlands stunner might remind you of a mansion in the countryside, but the location is right in the heart of The Woodlands just a stone’s throw from all this pioneering master planned community has to offer.

Inside, the mansion brings an old-world charm. The beautiful backyard pool makes for an idyllic spot to soak up the rays and entertain friends, family or business clients. An added bonus? The open surrounding acreage leaves plenty of options for creativity and expansion in the future.

Listed with Jonathan Cohen, Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Neighborhood: Carlton Woods

Listing Price: $4,750,000

The Important Numbers: 2022 (year built), 8,284 square feet, five bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms

Got a few spare million sitting in the bank? Let me introduce you to a beautifully designed contemporary mansion at 111 Mediterra Way. This is more than just one of the most expensive homes for sale in The Woodlands

Another Carlton Woods gem, this custom home is only a couple of years old and is bursting with modern luxury. The bright grand entrance with double staircases greets visitors, before opening out into a stylish open plan concept living space which overlooks the backyard.

The master bedroom’s closet is a dream feature, complete with glass cabinetry to display your shoe and bag collections. Upstairs, one of the spacious bedrooms includes four fitted bunkbeds, perfect for extended family fun.

Listed with Michael Seder, EXP Realty LLC.