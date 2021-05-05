Prominent Architect’s River Oaks Dream Hits the Market — 1001 Kirby is a Rare Chance to Live in a Cameron Fairchild Home

Cameron Fairchild was a gifted and prominent architect born in Waco in 1902. You have undoubtedly seen some of his work. He designed the Jesse H. Jones Library Building at the Texas Medical Center (1954) and many notable homes in Galveston and Houston. He is especially identified with River Oaks, and designed, in 1928, one of the first homes to be built on River Oaks Boulevard, the Clarence O. Lamberth-James Abercrombie house. Fairchild passed away in June 1985 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, but his Houston design legacy lives on.

Now, some lucky home seeker has the ability to buy own one of Fairchild’s prized creations. This is a home he designed in 1938 that majestically helms 1.4-plus acres of spectacularly designed and landscaped grounds in Houston’s most storied neighborhood.

This home, built in 1938 and designed by Cameron Fairchild, is a living piece of Houston history.

A cut above: 1001 Kirby Drive is an estate for the ages.

Imagine slowly advancing toward this home along the stately driveway, surveying the entire sprawling domain as you approach the three-car garage (detached, of course) that comes complete with a laundry room on its first floor and a two-bedroom guest suite on the second floor. Anyone who owns this home will have arrived — in the best sense.

Water works: This fountain, one of three on the grounds, mimics the stunning Collection Fountain at Bayou Bend.

When you cross the threshold of this masterpiece, you enter an understated yet dramatic interior, one that is both stimulating and calming. The eye has much to look at here, but as a whole, the spaces and flow provide a sense of tranquility that helps set this River Oaks home apart. Fairchild was an artist who also understood what makes a home special.

Stairway to heaven: The grand foyer of 1001 Kirby make a great first impression.

There are four bedrooms at 1001 Kirby, plus four and a half baths, all designed to cosset and indulge with the finest of materials. Marble, tile, wood, crown moulding, polished flooring. You name it. This is a tactile paradise. One where any couple or family will have plenty of room. The nearly 7,000 square feet of living and entertaining space is nothing but grand.

A dining room extraordinaire.

On the main floor, you’ll find a formal dining room fit for a king and queen’s banquet, along with an impressive living room, a welcoming study/library and light galore. Fairchild was a proponent of letting the outdoors in and used large windows as if they were cinema screens. The vistas in this home will never be taken for granted.

You’ll entertain well in these rooms.

Reading and writing will come easy here.

The serene sunroom is designed perfectly to offer ample light for a most refreshing scene.

If you love to cook, the kitchen has lots to offer, including granite countertops, a Firetone dual-basin sink, built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, and Dacor and Asko appliances. Plus, Segreto cabinetry, a huge walk-in pantry, and a serving kitchen. Prepare your menus and guest list and get ready to entertain in style.

Cooking with class

Cooking with light: The kitchen in 1001 Kirby will be a source of joy for its lucky owner.

The luxurious powder room is not be overlooked as it boasts 24k gold Sherle Wagner hardware and Gracie wallpaper.

There is almost too much here to list, but we’d be remiss to not mention the property’s four fireplaces, elevator, gardens, three fountains, its own greenhouse, wet bar, sunroom, parquet floors and spa-like baths.

This Fairchild design is on the market with a $6,100,000 asking price and Compass realtor Mike Mahlstedt is the listing agent.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Mike Mahlstedt at mike.mahlstedt@compass.com or (713) 435-9126.