Real Estate / Mansions

This Tucked Away Mansion May Have the Best Pool In The Woodlands — 11 Pine Lodge Place Is a $1.45 Million Next Level Retreat

It's the Details That Wow In This Sterling Ridge House

BY // 11.15.23
A next level house recently hit The Woodlands’ real estate market. The luxurious property is tucked away in the coveted Sterling Ridge neighborhood and it will jump out as a dream home to many. 11 Pine Lodge Place is certainly worth a look.

Let’s find out more about this retreat with a $1.45 million asking price.

11 Pine Lodge Place, in the Sterling Ridge village, is on the market for $1,450,000.
11 Pine Lodge Place, in the Sterling Ridge village, is on the market for $1,450,000.

A George Weaver masterpiece, this Woodlands mansion boasts five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bathroom and an impressive swimming pool. The spacious home measures in at almost 5,000 square feet and the quality of the construction is visible in every single inch.

The listing agent for 11 Pine Lodge Place is Casey Babin from Nextgen Real Estate.

This home was originally built in 2002, but it has benefitted from recent updates from the current homeowners in the last couple of years, including a new roof, fencing, gutters and a hidden 38kW Generac generator.

11 Pine Lodge Place - Living Space
The living and kitchen spaces at 11 Pine Lodge Place are packed with elegance, from the high wooden beams to hanging chandeliers.

The architectural details of this home have been carefully considered, from the open floor plan to the attractive stone fireplace which provides a central focus for the space. Soaring high-vaulted ceilings and curved windows allow for abundant natural light to shine through, creating a relaxing and stylish living area.

Kitchen - 11 Pine Lodge Place
The kitchen at 11 Pine Lodge Place boasts all modern appliances and large island.

The sociable kitchen is the heart of the home, featuring an expansive island, with Viking and Bosch appliances. There is even a dry bar and wine cellar.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and plentiful closet space. Upstairs, you’ll find three more bedrooms, a game room with built-in storage, and several other rooms that the new homeowner can use on their whim. Perhaps you’d like an indoor gym or additional study?

That can all be in play here. There’s so much space inside 11 Pine Lodge Place, it could make for a fantastic multi-generational home.

The pool at 11 Pine Lodge Place is a stunning feature of this Woodlands mansion.
The pool at 11 Pine Lodge Place is a stunning feature of this Woodlands mansion.

Outside, you will feel like you have arrived at an upscale holiday resort. The pool is truly next level, with an attractive stone bridge, flowing waterfalls and a jacuzzi spa. A collection of fire pits create added ambiance when the sun goes down. The outdoor kitchen is another area to enjoy with friends, with a comfortable seating area, fireplace and cooking station.

Want a closer look at 11 Pine Lodge Place? Click thru the photo gallery above this story and view the full listing. You can also take a virtual tour of the property. Contact Casey Babin from Nextgen Real Estate to arrange an in-person viewing.

