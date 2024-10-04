What You Can Buy For $2 Million in Dallas — From Historic Tudors to Modern Mid-Century Gems, Great Houses Beckon

Another Tudor-style home in University Park, this property is sure to go fast.

Nowadays, great houses can be tough to come by for just $2 million in Dallas. But if you look closely enough, you’ll find charming Tudors in University Park, mid-century modern stunners in Northwest Dallas and Kessler Park, and even brand-new builds in Lower Greenville. We’ve rounded up some of the best Dallas house finds and the details you need to know in some of the city’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

Let’s take a closer look at what you can buy for $2 million in Dallas right now:

10831 Pinocchio Drive

The Neighborhood: Northwest Dallas

The Price: $1,997,500

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1955 (year built), 3,156 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

This Disney Street mid-century stunner was transformed by architect David Benners and designer Javier Burkle in 2023. A pivot door entry and art wall opens to the living room, which features vaulted wood ceilings, a custom fireplace, and a wet bar. Glass doors open to a large backyard with a patio. The front yard also boasts a fire pit for hanging out on cool fall evenings.

Listed with Tom Hughes of Compass

5983 Goodwin Avenue

The Neighborhood: Lower Greenville

The Price: $1,974,750

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2024 (year built), 3,897 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

A brand new build in Lower Greenville, this modern retreat features indoor/outdoor living with a 30-foot sliding glass door that opens to the backyard with a pool and fireplace. The first-floor primary suite offers direct courtyard access. The chef’s kitchen boasts custom European-style cabinetry, integrated appliances, a butler’s pantry, and a prep kitchen with a wine cooler.

Listed by Nadine Kelsall-Meyer of Meyer Group Real Estate

909 W Colorado Boulevard

The Neighborhood: Kessler Park

The Price: $1,985,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1966 (year built), 4,972 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

As far as $2 million in Dallas goes, this Kessler Park house is one of the largest you can find at that price point in the entire city. The mid-century gem is the only home in Oak Cliff designed by renowned architect Robert J. Perry. It was restored and expertly blends modern touches with historical details from the 1960s. The single-story home features indoor gardens, a wet bar, a great room, and a three-car carport. A spacious .44-acre lot boasts a pool and large windows, creating an indoor-outdoor atmosphere.

Listed by Cody Conway of Compass

4545 N. Versailles Avenue

The Neighborhood: Highland Park

The Price: $1,925,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1929 (year built), 2,192 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

A rare Highland Park find, this two-bedroom Tudor cottage was built in 1929. The living room features a cathedral ceiling with an open beam design and offers an attached sunroom that overlooks the backyard. This unique home has already been given a few modern upgrades, like a stainless steel kitchen range, refinished flooring and a new HVAC system, but it could be a great project for a young couple or family looking to make it their own.

Listed by Faisal Halum and Bill Churchill of Compass

9956 Dresden Drive

The Neighborhood: Northwest Dallas

The Price: $1,995,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 2024 (year built), 4,725 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Built in 2024 by Haus & Co Homes, this brand-new Valley Ridge home is stunning. A 9-foot steel front door and open-space concept greet visitors. A sliding door offers indoor/outdoor living, with white oak flooring adding a warm touch throughout the house. Professional-level Thermador appliances make this a perfect find for the home chef. A large backyard with a concrete patio also beckons.

Listed by Bethany Hale of All City Real Estate

3321 Rankin Street

The Neighborhood: University Park

The Price: $1,995,000

Need-to-Know Numbers: 1927 (year built), 2,316 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Another charming Tudor in University Park, this SMU Heights home was recently updated with a chef’s kitchen and a new primary bath. The master bedroom features an office/or dressing room, and there are guest quarters above the one-car garage.

Listed by Gianna Cerullo of Compass