2610 S Wildwind Circle is a contemporary mansion in The Woodlands village of Grogan’s Mill. It’s on the market for just over $3.5 million.
2610 S Wildwind Circle is a contemporary mansion in The Woodlands village of Grogan's Mill. It's on the market for just over $3.5 million.

Take a look inside this modern masterpiece and admire the seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living.

The kitchen is sleek with modern appliances and an expansive island for socializing.

The circular dining room is a unique feature of the home.

The outside areas are perfect for enjoying pleasant spring temperatures.

The marble master en-suite spa bathroom is ideal for self care days.

The bathroom has a covered balcony, perfect for admiring views in the heart of The Woodlands.

There's also a private outdoor shower.

In the backyard, you can enjoy several places including an outdoor kitchen, lounge space, and TV area.

The swimming pool is perfect for cooling off on long summer days.

Tempted by the prospect of this amazing home? Book a viewing now.

Real Estate / Mansions

This $3.55 Million Mansion Tucked Away In The Woodlands Is a Modern Marvel — Get a Closer Look at 2610 S Wildwind Circle

Where the Indoors and Outdoors Seamlessly Mix

BY // 04.24.24
2610 S Wildwind Circle is a contemporary mansion in The Woodlands village of Grogan's Mill. It's on the market for just over $3.5 million.

Take a look inside this modern masterpiece and admire the seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living.

The kitchen is sleek with modern appliances and an expansive island for socializing.

The circular dining room is a unique feature of the home.

The outside areas are perfect for enjoying pleasant spring temperatures.

The marble master en-suite spa bathroom is ideal for self care days.

The bathroom has a covered balcony, perfect for admiring views in the heart of The Woodlands.

There's also a private outdoor shower.

In the backyard, you can enjoy several places including an outdoor kitchen, lounge space, and TV area.

The swimming pool is perfect for cooling off on long summer days.

Tempted by the prospect of this amazing home? Book a viewing now.

A contemporary home is making waves on The Woodlands’ real estate market. This minimalist estate is tucked away in the coveted Grogan’s Mill neighborhood. And it certainly leaves a striking impression. 2610 S Wildwind Circle is a modern marvel worth a look.

Whether you’re searching for a new house or are just interested in design.

This mansion in the heart of The Woodlands boasts six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and a perfectly manicured backyard with a swimming pool. The spacious home measures in at almost 7,000 square feet and the architectural detail is visible in nearly every single inch.

2610 S Wildwind Circle hit the market with an asking price of $3,550,000. Maswari Asmawar from Compass RE Texas is the listing agent.

This is a new build home came to life in 2019. One of the first things that will catch your eye is the modern design, easy flow and finishes. Soaring ceilings and tall windows allow for abundant natural light to shine through, creating a relaxing and stylish living area.

Every detail of 2610 S Wildwind Circle has been carefully considered, from the open floor plan to the attractive stone feature walls, which provide a central focus for the space and connect the house to the outdoors. There is a seamless movement between outdoor and indoor living spaces, with lots of rounded corners and no sharp edges anywhere to be seen.

2610 S Wildwind Circle
Take a look inside this modern masterpiece and admire the seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living.

The sociable kitchen at this Woodlands mansion features an expansive island, with topnotch appliances making it a chef’s dream. The circular dining room is a unique feature — and the perfect place to entertain friends and family.

2610 S Wildwind Circle
The bathroom has a covered balcony, perfect for admiring the natural views in the heart of The Woodlands.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is one of the key selling points of 2610 S Wildwind Circle There is a beautiful en-suite spa bathroom, with marble accents throughout. That includes an incredible outdoor spa balcony ,which wraps around the bedroom and features a private outdoor shower. This provides another easy connection between indoor and outdoor living.

Want more? How about endless closet space and storage?

Throughout the mansion, there’s also a game room with built-in storage, several more bedrooms, an indoor gym room and secluded study spaces for working. There’s so much space to play with. 2610 S Wildwind Circle is not just a beautiful example of modern design, it provides abundant practical living space too.

2610 S Wildwind Circle
The swimming pool is perfect for cooling off on long summer days.

Outside, an inviting outdoor dining area connects effortlessly to the main living space. The contemporary pool stands out with clean lines, peaceful water features and even a jacuzzi spa. There is a covered outdoor kitchen and living space with TV, made for relaxing when the sun goes down.

Yes, this is a true retreat in the heart of The Woodlands.

Want a closer look at 2610 S Wildwind Circle ? Check out the full listing or contact Maswari Asmawar from Compass RE Texas to schedule a viewing.

