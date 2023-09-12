A Serene Houston Abode With Its Own Meditation Garden Hits The Market For $2.25 Million

With a pool, wall water feature, and fire pit, 3207 Ferndale's backyard leaves little to be desired. (Photo by TK Images)

The kitchen offers high-end appliances, including Viking, Sub-Zero, and Miele, combined with elegant cabinetry, countertops, and finishes that create a chef’s kitchen capable of mastering any cuisine.(Photo by TK Images)

The home is located in the highly coveted David Crockett subdivision of the Upper Kirby/River Oaks area. (Photo by TK Images)

The highly coveted David Crockett subdivision of Houston’s Upper Kirby/River Oaks neighborhood just had a stunner hit the market —3207 Ferndale Street. Listed by Compass’ Charlie Neath for $2.25M, this three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home offers 3,848 square feet of pure serenity amid the bustling city. Continuously updated and renovated, its current features and amenities are the perfect blend of simplicity and modern-day living. And for those who desire an elevator, the home is perfectly suited for the addition.

The property’s serene aesthetic is enhanced by an architectural focus on clean, simple lines and is accented by an inviting meditation garden that is visible from many different points around the home, grounding its owners no matter the stresses of the day. Details such as high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and expansive rooms decorated with natural light beckon the home’s future residents.

The primary suite welcomes its owners after a long day in the city, with spacious dressing and closet areas that feature walls of built-in storage. Designer tiles, lighting, and fixtures adorn each bathroom to add to the elegance of the home — and a sleek, consistent neutral color palette creates a sense of tranquility from room to room.

Epicures will be pleased to know the kitchen offers high-end appliances, including Viking, Sub-Zero, and Miele, combined with elegant cabinetry, countertops, and finishes that create a chef’s kitchen capable of mastering any cuisine.

In addition to its meditation garden, the outdoor spaces at 3207 Ferndale include a backyard oasis that boasts a pool, fountain wall feature, and fire pit. Whether it’s a scorching hot summer day or a chilly fall night, you can kick back and relax with a glass of your favorite beverage.

You know what they say in the real estate business — location, location, location. It’s not just what’s inside and outside 3207 Ferndale that makes this property so desirable, but its proximity to so many amenities. Its walkability to neighborhood restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, retail, and parks puts all the best of what Houston has to offer right at your fingertips.

If you want it, this property’s got it.

For more details on 3207 Ferndale Street, contact Charlie Neath here.