Nick Badovinus’ Rooftop Concept Finally Debuts in the East Quarter, A Sushi Speakeasy Opens in Uptown, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 09.12.23
East Quarter Dallas

Chef Nick Badovinus' Surf Camp opens on the rooftop of this East Quarter building this week. (Courtesy of East Quarter)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — September 2023

EQ Building Outside
Surf Camp finally debuts at the top of the East Quarter’s historic, pie-shaped building. 

Chef Nick Badovinus’ latest concept debuts in the East Quarter this week.

On Thursday, September 14, chef Nick Badvoninus’ newest concept, Surf Camp, will debut on the third-floor rooftop of the East Quarter building that currently houses two of his other spots — Brass Ram and National Anthem. According to the Dallas Morning News, the bar will be open for less than a year. Badovinus tells DMN that Surf Camp will evolve into a new concept, with a new theme, in spring 2024. (Ah, this is where the name Pop Top came from when we announced it over a year ago.) Plans are to reinvent the “Pop Top” twice a year. The first pop-up will feature a menu of light bites like ceviche, and seared tuna, as well as refreshing cocktails al fresco.

Regines Dallas
A new speakeasy from Lombardi Family Concepts, Regines, is now open in Uptown Dallas. (Courtesy)

From Lombardi Family Concepts comes a new speakeasy attached to the brand-new restaurant, Maison Chinoise.

Speakeasy lounge Regines has debuted within Maison Chinoise, the newest restaurant from Lombardi Family Concepts (Bistro 31, Toulouse) in Uptown Dallas. Found at the back of the Cole Avenue space, the bar offers sushi and sashimi platters, caviar, dim sum, dumplings, and a cocktail menu featuring Asian ingredients. The most elaborate (and pricey) include the Temple of Doom for $24, Duck Old Fashioned (using duck fat-washed Garrison Brothers small batch bourbon) for $22, and the shareable Bling Dynasty for $72.

James Beard Foundation announces this year’s Semi-Finalists – Goldee’s Barbecue is one of 20 semifinalist in the running for Best Chef Texas.
James Beard Foundation announces this year’s Semi-Finalists, and Goldee’s Barbecue is one of 20 semifinalists in the running for Best Chef Texas.

Three North Texas spots make Southern Living‘s Top 50 Barbecue Joints in The South list.

We already know that Dallas-Fort Worth’s barbecue scene rules, but it’s still nice to get nationally recognized for it. Southern Living has released the 2023 edition of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Jointst” and three North Texas spots made the cut. Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue landed at number 45, Cattleack BBQ in Farmers Branch at number 13, and Fort Worth’s Goldee’s (which was a James Beard semi-finalist this year) in 9th place. In total, 15 Texas barbecue spots made the list, with Lexington’s Snow’s BBQ as the number 1 pick overall.

