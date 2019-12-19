These Were Houston’s 10 Hottest Neighborhoods For Buyers and Sellers in 2019

The most popular zip codes for buying and selling a home in Houston may surprise you.

There are hundreds of Houston homes for sale (with more being added every day) right now on Opendoor, the site that makes it a breeze to buy or sell a house with a few steps online. And because every person who tours an Opendoor listing — approximately 1.5 million across the country in 2019 — uses their app to unlock the front door, the company has a pretty good idea about where Houstonians were most interested in hanging their hat this year.

The most popular zip code to buy in Houston right now? That would be 77379 in Spring, the Harris County suburb that’s northwest of Houston. This area saw the most potential buyers in 2019, while 77346 in Atascocita and 77449 in Katy rounded out the top three.

Two other Spring zip codes made the Top 10 — 77373 at No. 4 and 77388 at No. 10 — while Katy’s 77494 showed up again at No. 8.

Also seeing an influx of interest were 77459 (Sienna Plantation, No. 5), 77095 (Copperfield, No. 6), 77429 (Cypress, No. 7) and 77584 (Pearland, No. 9).

All 10 zip codes are on the periphery of Houston’s city limits, a trend that Opendoor consumer trends expert Beatrice de Jong attributes to the rise of prices closest to the city center and the increased popularity of people working remotely. As she explains in a recent Opendoor report, “Many people are moving to smaller cities and more suburban or rural areas. With remote work, they can prioritize affordability and the lifestyle they want, and get more bang for their buck in places outside of a big city.”

As for sellers, those who lived in Katy’s 77449 saw the most traffic through their front door. Spring’s 77379 and 77373 are near the top again, while 77346 in Humble and 77459 in Missouri City swooped in to round out the top five.

Northwest Houston’s 77095, Katy’s 77494, Cypress’ 77429 and 77433 and Richmond’s 77407 finish out the top 10.

While Americans in 2019 may have moved at the lowest rate ever recorded, there will always be a need to relocate, upgrade, downsize, or invest. When it’s time to pack your own boxes, Opendoor makes it easy to get a competitive, cash offer on your home so you can easily move onto what’s next in life.

If 2020 is going to be your year to buy, download the free Opendoor app and start shopping. Use the app to go self tour Opendoor homes anytime between 6 am to 9 pm, seven days a week, no appointment needed. Happy house hunting,