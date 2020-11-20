This Colleyville House on Bill Simmons Road is a True Resort Worthy Retreat in the Heart of Dallas-Fort Worth and Minutes from DFW Airport

Yes, you can have your own putting green and sand bunker. Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, including two wine fridges. And more than two acres of resort-style grounds on which to entertain and play, along with a multi-level home theater. But that’s merely the beginning.

The grounds of the sprawling estate at 4808 Bill Simmons Road designed by noted Dallas landscape architect, David Ralston, in Colleyville is nothing less than a mini resort. Picture 5,277 square feet of living space, more than 2,000 square feet of flowing exterior covered terraces, a 700-square-foot guesthouse, a 50-foot pool and your very own pond. Did we mention the barn?

That’s right, a 1,100-square-foot barn can house everything needed to maintain the estate, and provides additional storage space. We told you this property has it all. Better yet, it’s in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, providing the best of both worlds.

You have access to big city life — the restaurants, shopping and events — when you want it. And you can retreat to your own resort world when you don’t. This home is also perfect for a work-from-home arrangement with a home office in the main house and the option to convert the guesthouse to a full home office. The spaciousness of this home and the guesthouse likewise could accommodate a multi-generational family.

Kelly Davis and Tim Old, of SALA Architects, designed this home for the current owners, and they spared no expense. Everything is custom here, from the seamed metal roof to the tile and stone surrounding the pool and spa, and the warm flooring materials.

This is the perfect compound for family gatherings, weekend parties and everyday living. The home carries an asking price of $2,695,000 with Laurie and Clay Brants of Briggs Freeman the experienced listing agents.

The main house has four bedrooms and en suite baths — all with exquisite views of the backyard oasis. Large closets and thoughtful fittings complete the picture, and wood detailing and expansive windows add extra appeal.

The bedrooms are spacious, bright, and airy. And, fireplaces!

You’ll rest well in these private quarters.

Tasteful touches abound in the home’s en suite baths.

If you appreciate the culinary arts, the kitchen at 4808 Bill Simmons Road will delight. Whether you’re preparing a feast for 20, or a intimate dinner for two, the Wolf gas cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and ample prep space await your talents. Countertops and Downsview cabinetry will dazzle you and your guests, and the eat-in kitchen and formal dining room provide lots of flexibility.

This is a cook’s kitchen.

The view from the kitchen is bright and green.

You’ll want to create in here.

And then there are the grounds. Outdoor space is more important than ever — and 4808 Bill Simmons Road boasts plenty of it. This can really be your own retreat away from the world. The negative-edge diving pool and the putting green are just at the beginning. The outdoor kitchen and dining areas are perfect for year-round entertaining, and the landscaping is impressive.

There may not be a better place to hold a safe, social distanced get-together.

Imagine al fresco dinners at sunset …

The property was designed to bring the outdoors in, and the home’s many windows do just that. One minute you can be in the kitchen, and the next on the covered terrace, cocktail in hand. The state-of-the-art irrigation system will keep the grounds green and pristine, and your golf game will also improve.

Tiger Woods would approve.

And for guests who are going to a stay awhile? Host them in the separate guesthouse, which comes complete with its own kitchen, spa-size bath, and laundry facility. Your visitors may never want to leave

A guesthouse fit for a queen (or king).

Finally, it’s time to take a glimpse at this dream estate’s home theater just off of the main living room near the bar area, this multi-level home theater with its one-of-a-kind sliding wooden window cover means your family can hunker down for your favorite binge watching at any time of the day.

This is what happens when you have a dream home that is truly setup to be a real retreat from the world.

The 4808 Bill Simmons Rundown

— 2.3 acres fully landscaped

— Single story main house with four bedrooms and en suite baths

— Separate guest house with fully equipped kitchen

— Pond, pool and spa

— Golf putting practice green

— Home Theater/Control4® Automated Technology system throughout property

— Full metal barn for storage

— True Gourmet kitchen with Subzero, Wolf, Miele appliances

— Four-car garage and auxiliary guest parking area

— 3,000 gallon water well / City of Colleyville water

Asking price: $2,695,000

Listing agents: Laurie and Clay Brants