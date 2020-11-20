holiday activities DSO Concert Truck
The Best Socially Distanced Holiday Activities in Dallas

NorthPark Gets Magical, an Extravagant Tradition Returns, and Santa Goes Virtual

BY // 11.20.20
Yes, yes, we all know the holidays in Dallas are going to be different this year. Even The Grinch is coming into town for 2020. But with new virtual, socially-distanced, and festive outdoor events, there are still plenty of activities you can do to safely celebrate.

 

NorthPark Center

The Trains at NorthPark are back this year until January 3. Situated on Level 2 next to Neiman Marcus, the exhibit features over 1,300 feet of track across America. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12. All proceeds from ticket sales go toward Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

Santa visits at NorthPark are going virtual this year. Starting at $25, you can book a reservation between November 27 and December 23 to have a private conversation with Santa live from his North Pole home. You’ll also receive a commemorative photo and video of the experience. All proceeds will benefit Children’s Health and bookings will open on November 22.

On December 3, 4 and 6, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Mobile Concert will park at the lawn outside Neiman Marcus for a free holiday-themed performance. Find specific times here.

 

CHEER! at The Joule

Taking place at The Joule hotel until January 2, Cheer! is a new holiday art event featuring an experimental, site-specific exhibition with works by women and artists of color. Reinterpreting the feelings of the holiday season, there will be four site-specific installations by Jessica Bell, Outloud, Jennifer Wester, and Chloe Curiel x Iam450. Tickets cost $20 for adults for 20 minute time slots and all proceeds will support Dallas artists through Gossypion Investments.

 

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum is back with its extravagant 12 Days of Christmas and Christmas Village. The 12 Days of Christmas is currently open through December 31, and the Christmas Village will open after Thanksgiving. Tickets for admission cost $17 for adults and $12 for kids with reservations required in advance.

 

Galleria Dallas

This year, SnowDay is an all-new experience with touch-free photo booths and more than 11 new holiday-themed photo opportunities. From elf-on-a-shelf to upside-down dining room feasts, there’s a lot to enjoy at the immersive installation. Tickets cost $22 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under. The installation will be open until January 3.

And while you’re at SnowDay, make sure to reserve a spot to take socially-distanced photos with Santa at the North Pole Express Santa Experience. Or, if you don’t feel comfortable coming in person, you can visit Santa virtually with a keepsake video. You can visit Santa on Level 1 of the Galleria until December 4 and get a photo package for $35.

 

Legacy West

In Plano, Legacy West is hosting Legacy North Pole Santa Portraits through December 31. Plano photographer Misty Hoyt is offering safe visits and photos with safety measures like chatting with Santa at a distance, photos set up in a Holiday Scene, and mask-wearing. The experience costs $59 and can be booked here.

 

Stonebriar Centre

Head to Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre starting on November 27 for one of the more unique holiday activities: The Grinch’s Grotto. Only taking place in 10 cities across the world, this experience pairs well with the inherent “Grinchiness” of the year. For $50, you’ll be able to privately meet and greet The Grinch in his cave in groups of up to five. All groups will receive a free photo as well and get to customize a catch phrase on your holiday keepsake.

X