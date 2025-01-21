A Designer Cottage with Impeccable Attention to Detail Hits the Market in Dallas

With a walk-in tiled shower and pedestal sink, what more could you need? (Photo by Beckley)

“A welcoming front porch with custom iron work and custom striped fabric awning provides a peek at what is within…”

Nothing perks me up quicker during a mindless Zillow scroll than seeing a cottage with an awning above the door. Très charmante. (I love them so much that I even installed one outside my first home, a 1939 jewel box in the M Streets).

In recent weeks, we crafted a narrative about the art-fueled life one cool couple could have in this Kessler Park bungalow. We identified the ideal industrial bachelor pad (complete with exposed brick) for a man in Chelsea boots who just wants to listen to his vinyl while sitting in an Eames chair. Today, the story writes itself.

Imminently (perhaps by the time you refresh this page?), 5015 Stoneleigh Avenue will officially be on the market. I assume it won’t last for long; just look at it!

As if the Ralph Lauren in East Hampton magically transported to Dallas, this 1940s charmer sits in the heart of Oak Lawn Heights, which is conveniently located near the Medical District. Where is the handsome, unattached (because he works too much) surgeon who wants to officially lay down roots in Dallas but needs a spot close to Southwestern Medical Center? Please contact me for a date (melissa@papercitymag.com) as repayment for the fact that I saved you from the tedious search for your new home. This is it.

With a petite footprint that packs a powerful punch, 5015 Stoneleigh Avenue makes use of every inch of its 1,300 square feet. Upon entry, the bright and spacious living room boasts a vaulted ceiling, a decorative fireplace, and a dramatic brass chandelier. Continuing through an archway, the formal dining room offers built-in shelving. For Dr. Right, perhaps the dining room doubles as a library? A simple dinner party lit by the glow of candlelight and surrounded by books sounds perfect.

If you visited Kips Bay this year, you’ll quickly surmise that Burkle Creative designed the impeccable space, which doubled as their creative hub for the past two years. So, though you won’t see beds staged in the two spacious bedrooms (both with roomy closets), it’s not hard to imagine utilizing the space’s traditional layout as it was originally intended.

I’m particularly drawn to the den at the back of the house. The original wood paneling remains (I love it), and the cozy room overlooks a beautifully maintained backyard with mature landscaping and two patio areas. Draw the curtains for your 26th viewing of The Godfather. There’s even a door to let your dog, a Lagotto Romagnolo (truffle dog) named Ted, in and out ad nauseam.

In 5015 Stoneleigh Avenue’s kitchen, our hero’s three signature dishes come alive alongside custom millwork (natch), stone counters, and a stainless and brass gas range. He will wear a plaid shirt, unaware that he matches the elegant plaid wallpaper. You smirk. He cooks your steak.

Sure, there’s only one bathroom, but it’s perfect. With a walk-in tiled shower and pedestal sink, what more could you need?

The renovated home includes original and refinished hardwood floors throughout, as well as LED lighting, custom plaster vents, designer wallpaper, and bespoke window treatments (one of the sneakiest expenses in interior design!).

Like Dr. Right, the space exudes confidence, refinement, and an appreciation for a life layered with experiences. However, he doesn’t have a lot of free time. Thankfully, Burkle Creative spent two years getting things just right, anchored by their impeccable attention to detail. It’s time to lay down roots in this “very Ralph” residence.

Coming soon (like really soon), 5015 Stoneleigh Avenue is offered at $650,000.