An office space can be convereted into a third bedroom.

Cozy curb appeal is just the start at 5911 Anita Street in Dallas' Lower Greenville neighborhood.

A well-staged home is a beautiful thing. From the modern, streamlined look of an East Dallas Modern makeover to the glamorous warmth of a George Bass project, a thoughtful aesthetic can make all the difference. But the greatest design-meets-real-estate gift of all is a previous homeowner able to execute their own unique vision before selling. Today’s prime example: a 1930s cottage in the M Streets.

Constructed in 1939 on a leafy Lower Greenville block, the 1,500-square-foot Tudor has been beautifully maintained, but when first-time homebuyer and Dallas native Melissa Smrekar got her hands on 5911 Anita Street, it became a true treasure trove.

Smrekar’s whimsical style (a talent that has garnered nearly 27,000 Instagram followers) guides you throughout the small but excellently plotted home. There’s a wealth of cheeky needlepoint pillows (a collaboration between Smrekar and Palm-Beach-based Lycette Designs), antique rattan lamps, and Biscuit Home linens, but what’s left behind for the next homeowner — luxury finishes, Scalamandré wallpaper, custom California Closets, and Pierre Frey textiles — sets the cottage apart from the neighborhood’s other well-appointed Tudors.

“My house is my own movie set,” Smrekar told Southern Living last summer. “In this 1,500-square-foot jewel box, I am the writer, director, and set designer of my ideal romantic comedy. I choose pieces that strike my fancy, whether its living room walls the color of calamine lotion or kitchen pendants shaped like bows.”

Now, Smrekar is passing her story along to a new auteur.

5911 Anita Street is listed with Kyle Brinkley and Brian Pienciak of Brinkley Residential for $749,000. The 1,500-square-foot home includes two bedrooms (plus an office), two bathrooms, and a gorgeous pool.