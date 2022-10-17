Must-See Dallas Property — This Colorful M Streets Jewel Box Delights At Every Turn
Once Featured in 'Southern Living,' the Lower Greenville Property is Pure, Well-Appointed WhimsyBY Caitlin Clark // 10.17.22
A jewel-toned living area is filled with DIY projects and estate sale finds.
Cozy curb appeal is just the start at 5911 Anita Street in Dallas' Lower Greenville neighborhood.
A pretty porch to welcome guests.
A duo of framed heron Gucci wallpaper frames the living area windows.
Cheeky needlepoint pillows — a collaboration between Smrekar and Palm-Beach-based Lycette Designs — abound throughout the home.
Scalamandré "Raphael" wallpaper lines the dining area.
Animal heads peep out from hallway alcoves.
A colorful view in the M Streets Tudor.
The remodeled kitchen features birchwood pendant lights.
A Crate & Barrell island was a perfect fit for the cozy space.
Terracotta tile floor conceals most spills.
An artfully appointed hallway.
A Palm Beach-inspired master bedroom.
A magnolia print from Thibaut papers the master bedroom.
A sun-soaked master bathroom.
Cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore's Alligator Alley.
Faux grasscloth peel-and-stick wallpaper from Wall Pops!
A mix of vintage and estate sale finds add personality to a second bedroom.
A thrifted coral silk ottoman and chinoiserie secrétaire decorate the second bedroom.
A Pierre Frey print surrounds the second bathroom sink.
Soft hues in the second bathroom.
An office space can be convereted into a third bedroom.
A resort-style pool and low maintenance turf in the backyard.
String lights illuminate the charming backyard porch.
A well-staged home is a beautiful thing. From the modern, streamlined look of an East Dallas Modern makeover to the glamorous warmth of a George Bass project, a thoughtful aesthetic can make all the difference. But the greatest design-meets-real-estate gift of all is a previous homeowner able to execute their own unique vision before selling. Today’s prime example: a 1930s cottage in the M Streets.
Constructed in 1939 on a leafy Lower Greenville block, the 1,500-square-foot Tudor has been beautifully maintained, but when first-time homebuyer and Dallas native Melissa Smrekar got her hands on 5911 Anita Street, it became a true treasure trove.
Smrekar’s whimsical style (a talent that has garnered nearly 27,000 Instagram followers) guides you throughout the small but excellently plotted home. There’s a wealth of cheeky needlepoint pillows (a collaboration between Smrekar and Palm-Beach-based Lycette Designs), antique rattan lamps, and Biscuit Home linens, but what’s left behind for the next homeowner — luxury finishes, Scalamandré wallpaper, custom California Closets, and Pierre Frey textiles — sets the cottage apart from the neighborhood’s other well-appointed Tudors.
“My house is my own movie set,” Smrekar told Southern Living last summer. “In this 1,500-square-foot jewel box, I am the writer, director, and set designer of my ideal romantic comedy. I choose pieces that strike my fancy, whether its living room walls the color of calamine lotion or kitchen pendants shaped like bows.”
Now, Smrekar is passing her story along to a new auteur.
5911 Anita Street is listed with Kyle Brinkley and Brian Pienciak of Brinkley Residential for $749,000. The 1,500-square-foot home includes two bedrooms (plus an office), two bathrooms, and a gorgeous pool.