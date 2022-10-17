m streets real estate
A jewel-toned living area is filled with DIY projects and estate sale finds.

Real Estate / Home + Design

Must-See Dallas Property — This Colorful M Streets Jewel Box Delights At Every Turn

Once Featured in 'Southern Living,' the Lower Greenville Property is Pure, Well-Appointed Whimsy

BY // 10.17.22
A jewel-toned living area is filled with DIY projects and estate sale finds.
Cozy curb appeal is just the start at 5911 Anita Street in Dallas' Lower Greenville neighborhood.
A pretty porch to welcome guests.
A duo of framed heron Gucci wallpaper frames the living area windows.
Cheeky needlepoint pillows — a collaboration between Smrekar and Palm-Beach-based Lycette Designs — abound throughout the home.
Scalamandré "Raphael" wallpaper lines the dining area.
Animal heads peep out from hallway alcoves.
A colorful view in the M Streets Tudor.
The remodeled kitchen features birchwood pendant lights.
A Crate & Barrell island was a perfect fit for the cozy space.
Terracotta tile floor conceals most spills.
An artfully appointed hallway.
A Palm Beach-inspired master bedroom.
A magnolia print from Thibaut papers the master bedroom.
A sun-soaked master bathroom.
Cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore's Alligator Alley.
Faux grasscloth peel-and-stick wallpaper from Wall Pops!
A mix of vintage and estate sale finds add personality to a second bedroom.
A thrifted coral silk ottoman and chinoiserie secrétaire decorate the second bedroom.
A Pierre Frey print surrounds the second bathroom sink.
Soft hues in the second bathroom.
An office space can be convereted into a third bedroom.
A resort-style pool and low maintenance turf in the backyard.
String lights illuminate the charming backyard porch.
A well-staged home is a beautiful thing. From the modern, streamlined look of an East Dallas Modern makeover to the glamorous warmth of a George Bass project, a thoughtful aesthetic can make all the difference. But the greatest design-meets-real-estate gift of all is a previous homeowner able to execute their own unique vision before selling. Today’s prime example: a 1930s cottage in the M Streets.

Constructed in 1939 on a leafy Lower Greenville block, the 1,500-square-foot Tudor has been beautifully maintained, but when first-time homebuyer and Dallas native Melissa Smrekar got her hands on 5911 Anita Street, it became a true treasure trove.

11
The remodeled kitchen in the M Streets gem features birchwood pendant lights. (all photos courtesy of Brinkley Residential)

Smrekar’s whimsical style (a talent that has garnered nearly 27,000 Instagram followers) guides you throughout the small but excellently plotted home. There’s a wealth of cheeky needlepoint pillows (a collaboration between Smrekar and Palm-Beach-based Lycette Designs), antique rattan lamps, and Biscuit Home linens, but what’s left behind for the next homeowner — luxury finishes, Scalamandré wallpaper, custom California Closets, and Pierre Frey textiles — sets the cottage apart from the neighborhood’s other well-appointed Tudors.

26
A resort-style pool, string lights, and low-maintenance turf define the backyard. (all photos courtesy of Brinkley Residential)

“My house is my own movie set,” Smrekar told Southern Living last summer. “In this 1,500-square-foot jewel box, I am the writer, director, and set designer of my ideal romantic comedy. I choose pieces that strike my fancy, whether its living room walls the color of calamine lotion or kitchen pendants shaped like bows.”

Now, Smrekar is passing her story along to a new auteur.

5911 Anita Street is listed with Kyle Brinkley and Brian Pienciak of Brinkley Residential for $749,000. The 1,500-square-foot home includes two bedrooms (plus an office), two bathrooms, and a gorgeous pool.

