$24.5 Million Memorial Mega Mansion Hits Market as One of Houston’s Most Expensive Houses Ever

The raised playroom features hardwoods, ample storage for games and toys, and an extensive covered balcony. (Photo by TK Images)

One of the 15 bathrooms in the eight-bedroom house. (Photo by TK Images)

One of eight bedrooms in the Sandringham residence. (Photo by TK Images)

One of eight bedrooms in the Sandringham residence. (Photo by TK Images)

The master bath veatures his and hers Carrera marble vanities, Dorn Bracht faucets, and custom ceiling hanging mirrors. (Photo by TK Images)

Behind the breakfast room, featuring the same double-sided Montigo fireplace is a second family room which opens up to the outdoor loggia through Fleetwood’s retractable in-wall door system. (Photo by TK Images)

One of two glass and steel staircases in the Sandringham home. (Photo by TK Images)

The pool bath features tilework and an oversized vanity with absolute white okite countertop and vessel. (Photo by TK Images)

The 21,738 square foot house is centered on two secluded acres in Memorial. (Photo by DroneHub Media)

French doors lead to the cigar room from the balcony overlooking the office. (Photo by TK Images)

The in-home office is filled with light from the two-story windows. (Photo by TK Images)

The acrylic-encased wine room offers views to the dining room on one side and the bar on the other (Photo by TK Images)

The main gathering room is permeated with light from the ceiling-high windows. (Photo by TK Images)

The entry opens to a soaring foyer and one of two custom iron and glass staircases. (Photo by TK Images)

The dwelling at 9030 Sandringham Drive just went on the market for $24.5 million making it the second most expensive house currently listed in Houston. (Photo by DroneHub Media)

Hold onto your champagne dreams and caviar wishes homebuyers. A Memorial area mega-mansion has just entered the Houston luxury real estate market and if you are yearning for a 21,738 square foot abode with 15 bathrooms and a basketball court, this baby is for you.

Of course, you might have to sell your stocks in order to even approach the asking price — a cool $24.5 million.

That price tag puts this astounding property at 9030 Sandringham among the most expensive listings in the city, second only to nearby 120 Carnavon, which went on the market in October for $29.5 million. That 26,639 square foot home rests on four acres just half a block from the Sandringham property.

The just-listed dwelling, rising in modern splendor across two acres, is the first Sullivan Stevens Henry Oggero & Associates residence to go on the market in Houston and it is stunning. For starters, we love the contemporary feel of the luxury aluminum Fleetwood windows and doors, just as we applaud the design which makes use of every square foot, no vast wasteful spaces as found in some of today’s new dwellings.

Soaring ceilings, granite tile floors, a 10-foot long double-sided Montigo fireplace, a Carrera marble 42-inch walk-up bar, custom chandeliers, two wrap-around staircases in glass and steel, Miele kitchen appliances, and a glass-paneled Sub-Zero fridge and freezer are just a few of the amenities that set this house far above the norm.

The eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms notwithstanding, the mansion boasts a library with spiral staircase to a cigar room, a true-to-size half basketball court, two kitchens, a state-of-the-art gym, a formal office, a raised playroom, a hair salon, a main gathering room, a family room, guest suite, and a fabulous loggia featuring a Viking grill, a wood burning pizza oven, bar seating, and terrace reaching to the vast swimming pool.

The dwelling, completed in 2011 after fours years of meticulous construction, is listed with Mike Mahlstedt and Katie Forney of Compass. Click thru the photo gallery below for a closer look inside 9030 Sandringham: