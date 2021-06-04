Dallas’ Luxury Retreat in the Sky — AMLI Fountain Place Takes Penthouses and High-Rise Living to a New Level

Bathrooms such as this one do not come along every day. (Photo by Sean Gallagher)

The kitchens at AMLI Fountain Place were designed with discriminating people in mind. (Photo by Sean Gallagher)

Imagine the dinner parties you'll have in your aerie high above downtown Dallas. (Photo by Sean Gallagher)

Views such as the ones available to the lucky residents of AMLI Fountain Place are rare. (Photo by Sean Gallagher)

If you like sweeping views of downtown Dallas, the Trinity River and the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge with your coffee and croissant in the morning, we have a penthouse for you. And while (most) penthouses are already sufficiently special, the 12 residences in the AMLI Fountain Place high-rise are sure to provoke tons of envy from individuals not living in one of them.

These are some of the most special penthouses in all of North Texas. Call them next level retreats in the clouds.

First, a little background, because this residential building is part of Dallas history. In 1986, the 58-story Fountain Place office building made its premiere — and it was an auspicious one. The structure was designed by the legendary I.M. Pei and Harry Cobb. The pair had plans for a residential building but it was not to be. . .

Until now. Talmadge Smith, of Page, designed AMLI Fountain Place, and it occupies the very space envisioned for it by Pei and Cobb. And let’s not overlook landscape architect Dan Kiley, who designed the 1.7-acre outdoor plaza that joins the two towers. Kiley is also the visionary behind the Gateway Arch National Park.

AMLI Fountain Place is 45 stories of luxury and intelligence. It was designed to achieve LEED Gold certification standards. And it boasts an abundance of touches that make living a perpetual feast. You’ll encounter landscaped terraces, a heated swimming pool with private cabanas, a GOLFZON simulator, inspiring and moving works of art displayed throughout, a private dog park, and a host of other concierge-managed services at your disposal. There are even special monthly curated events for residents.

Speaking of the art, it’s part of AMLI Fountain Place’s “Live in Art” vision, and the installations and commissions in and around the building showcase local, national, and international artists, beginning in the lobby with Gail Peter Borden’s eye-catching works.

Gail Peter Borden’s art such as this work greets residents and visitors as they enter AMLI Fountain Place. (“Facted Line,” 2015, courtesy of Galleri Urbane)

Living in AMLI Fountain Place becomes a moving, experiential existence as residents and visitors encounter works of art throughout the day and night, pieces that spark thought, enliven and challenge.

The Fountain Place complex takes Dallas architecture and living to new heights.

Now back to the penthouses, which take the AMLI Fountain Place experience to an even more luxurious level. Residents with keys to these units — which range in size from 1,837 square feet (one bedroom) to 3,271 square feet (three bedrooms) — will be cosseted in truly luxurious cocoons of their own. These are real retreats in the sky — with perks galore.

Think 36-inch Thermador gas ranges, Italian custom cabinetry, striking stone countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows and beyond spectacular views. Plus, built-in wine refrigerators, walk-in closets with custom shelving, soaking tubs and solar shades. And that’s but a partial list of what sets these dreamy homes in the clouds apart.

Imagine waking up every morning with Dallas on display below you, as far as the eye can see. There are no better views in North Texas, and the calming colors, textures and touches will relax, refresh and rejuvenate.

The penthouse bedrooms are showcases of design.

The bathrooms, too, are bespoke refuges, with nothing overlooked in their design. Soaking tubs, marble-bedecked showers, custom fittings and flooring. . . it’s all there. Your morning and evening rituals will be transformed forever.

The walk-in wardrobes in the penthouses continue the tour of luxurious craftsmanship. Custom shelving and ample space offer storage for every piece you own, and then some. Drawers, cabinets, shoe nooks — what more could you ask for? Getting dressed for the day will be a new adventure in AMLI Fountain Place.

Your wardrobe belong here, in a grand manner.

When you’ve arrived, it’s time to take your living to new heights, and there’s no better place in which to do that than Fountain Place.

To learn more about AMLI Fountain Place and inquire about its residences, including the next level penthouses,