Many months ago, we dreamt about what a big concert might look like in a post-Covid world. How would the seating be set up? Would there be the opportunity to splurge on a concert cocktail? Who would even come to play? Last Thursday, May 27, to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, Klyde Warren beautifully realized our Concert in the Park dreams.

There was socially distanced garden seating, a slew of food trucks offering complimentary dinners, vintage vendors, Mambo Taxis (Mi Cocina on the Park is still slated for a fall opening), and Robert Earl King, with special guest Devon Gilfillian, playing under the stars. Troy Aikman was in attendance — nothing makes you feel alive quite like the rush of a celebrity sighting — as was philanthropic force Sheila Grant, and Klyde Warren Park president Kit Sawyers. It was the perfect start to a 2021 Memorial Day Weekend.

Nashville-based Devon Gilfillian’s influences include everyone from Ray Charles to Jay-Z. His debut album, “Black Hole Rainbow,” earned him a Grammy nomination.

Relive the Concert in the Park magic with the slideshow above, and visit klydewarrenpark.org for more summer events, including Movies in the Park, yoga, food trucks, and more at the open-air Dallas destination.