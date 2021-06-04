Robert Earl Keen Brings Troy Aikman and Mi Cocina Margs to Klyde Warren Park
Concerts Are Back!BY Caitlin Clark // 06.04.21
Troy Aikman, Sheila and Jody Grant, Babe Laufenberg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Grant Christopher, Khaki Christopher, Jenny Ozee, Matt Ozee, Liz Coleman, Stewart Coleman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kit Sawers, Robert Earl Keen, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Margot Perot, Sheila Grant, Nancy Dedman, Gail Stoffel and Nelda Cain Pickens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Stephen Butt, Robert Earl Keen, Susan Butt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Famer Robert Earl King performed at Klyde Warren's Concert in the Park to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Many months ago, we dreamt about what a big concert might look like in a post-Covid world. How would the seating be set up? Would there be the opportunity to splurge on a concert cocktail? Who would even come to play? Last Thursday, May 27, to celebrate the unofficial start of summer, Klyde Warren beautifully realized our Concert in the Park dreams.
There was socially distanced garden seating, a slew of food trucks offering complimentary dinners, vintage vendors, Mambo Taxis (Mi Cocina on the Park is still slated for a fall opening), and Robert Earl King, with special guest Devon Gilfillian, playing under the stars. Troy Aikman was in attendance — nothing makes you feel alive quite like the rush of a celebrity sighting — as was philanthropic force Sheila Grant, and Klyde Warren Park president Kit Sawyers. It was the perfect start to a 2021 Memorial Day Weekend.
Relive the Concert in the Park magic with the slideshow above, and visit klydewarrenpark.org for more summer events, including Movies in the Park, yoga, food trucks, and more at the open-air Dallas destination.