Houston’s Relocation Specialists — Bernstein Realty Gives New Arrivals a Real H-Town Experts’ Edge

The 50 agents of Bernstein Realty live in and work in all areas of Houston.

Moving to the fourth largest city in America can be a little daunting, unless you have someone by your side, who really knows the market and its many different neighborhoods. Houston’s unprecedented growth is still adding citizens to the Bayou City at a staggering clip, with no signs of slowing down.

It can be easy to get lost in the crowd of Houston home seekers. But the right real estate firm listens, understands and makes you feel comfortable and confident.

Bernstein Realty has been there to guide thousands of clients over the past 35 years. Recognized as one of the leaders in Houston’s corporate relocation arena, Bernstein provides a real edge — and a true level of well-earned trust.

Amy Bernstein founded Bernstein Realty in January of 1985 as a way to combine her two greatest passions ― people and real estate. She began with a small office on the north side of the Katy Freeway at Bunker Hill, with just two agents and a vision to provide excellent service to her clients. At the time, those clients were mainly individuals and families relocating to Houston.

“Relocation is an area of specialization for us,” Amy Bernstein says. “We assist clients who are moving into the Houston market with home sales, as well as serve those who are moving out of it, and, in addition, have in-house leasing and property management services ― providing both short- and long-term solutions.”

Today, Bernstein Realty is recognized as one of Houston’s leading full service boutique real estate firms, offering a comprehensive portfolio of real estate services that meet the needs of a variety of lifestyles and price ranges. They give outstanding and personalized service to clients in Houston and surrounding areas, answering all their real estate needs.

Along the way, Bernstein and the firm has become a true community partner as well. “We feel passionate about giving back,” she says.

In 2002, Bernstein co-founded the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation , which is dedicated to raising funds for breast cancer research. “When my friend and mentor, Nancy Owens passed, it seemed fitting to try to find a cure for the disease that took her life, it is something she would have done had she beaten the disease,” Bernstein says.

Now in its 18th year, the Nancy Owens Breast Cancer Foundation has raised an excess of $2 million, which has funded breast cancer research at leading institutions such as the Lester and Sue Smith Breast Center at Baylor College of Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, The Department of Nanomedicine Houston Methodist Research Institute and The Susan G. Komen Houston affiliate.

Over the past 35 years, Bernstein Realty has also cemented its reputation for exceptional customer service. This led to phenomenal growth and the expansion of the company ― whose services continued to diversify over the decades, and now encompass corporate relocation, residential property management, in addition to buying, selling, leasing and even apartment locating.

Although Bernstein Realty is a a full-service real estate agency, it has managed to retain its focus on personalized service ― offering all of its clients an individualized, hands-on boutique experience, with attention to detail.

This is not a national agency posing as a Houston real estate firm. Bernstein is a true local firm with unmatched Bayou City knowledge and experience.

Bernstein’s True Local Knowledge

Amy Bernstein’s knowledge regarding current trends of the local real estate market, combined with her unmatched detail and negotiation skills, make her an invaluable resource to her clients ― explaining the process and educating them all along the way, through closing and beyond. She prides herself on her dedication, hard work and willingness to go the extra mile, assuring each client has a smooth and memorable experience.

“Most of my clients are now very close friends,” Amy Bernstein says. “It’s such an honor when they refer our services to their family, friends and co-workers.” As a result, the company enjoys an unusually high number of new, repeat and referral business.

“I want to be the person my clients call for everything real estate related, whether it be remodel discussions, property tax protests, vendor recommendations for maintenance and repairs, etc.,” Bernstein says.

The highly experienced and professional agents ―who now number more than 50 ― at Bernstein Realty, live and work in all areas of Houston and its suburbs. While some brokerages choose to focus on specific neighborhoods, Bernstein’s agents can familiarize their clients in all areas with everything from shopping to schools throughout the city.

“We are interested in servicing all price ranges and all areas,” Amy Bernstein says. “We consider it an honor and a privilege to be chosen to represent our clients, and our goal is to maintain those friendships throughout a lifetime of service.”