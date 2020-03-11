Houston Museum of Natural Science gala Lex Hochner, Kitty Hochner, Leigh Joseph and Chris Joseph 2 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Society / Featured Parties

Dancing With Dinosaurs in the Moonlight Becomes a Houston Thing — a Museum Gala Goes Next Level

After Dark at HMNS' Hall of Paleontology

BY // 03.10.20
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
Houston Museum of Natural Science gala chairs Lex & Kitty Hochner and Leigh & Chris Joseph. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dancing in the Moonlight was both the theme and the reality of the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Reed & Laurie Morian (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
The coral 1964 Ford Thunderbird was one of two vintage cars on the auction block at the Houston Museum of Natural Science gala. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Patty Harris, T. Mark Kelly, Kathy Johnson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kelly & Adam Tepper (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Carroll & Hugh Ray (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Chris & Jennifer Laporte (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Hallie Vanderhider, Bill King (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell & Derrick Mitchell (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Julie & Ben Jackson, Joel Bartsch, Kimball Tyson (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kelly & Bill Montgomery (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dining with the dinosaurs in the HMNS Hall of Paleontology (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kelly & Frank Hogan (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Wally Wilson & Jeanie Kilroy Wilson, Dolly Moorhead (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kelley & Stephen Lubanko (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Out-of-this-world models and the 23-foot in diameter moon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
We’ve always gotten a charge out of dining with the dinosaurs in the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Hall of Paleontology during the museum’s annual gala. This year, there was even more oomph to the gala experience with the addition of the massive moon that hangs over the Alfred Glassell Jr. Hall, where pre-dinner cocktails were served and dancing ensued after dinner.

It was truly a night of “dancing in the moonlight” — as was the gala theme — to the sounds of Doppelganger.

At 23 feet in diameter with projection mapping in stunning resolution, the sculpture by artist Luke Jerram was the conversation topic of the night among the 560 guests, leaving concerns of the coronavirus to the surrounding fossils. Further evidence that no disaster of such proportions could hammer museum patrons’ enthusiasm, this evening enjoyed record proceeds of  $1,795,000 for HMNS.

Another touch of ingenuity came in the silent auction which typically features scores of enticing gemstones, jewelry and museum style memorabilia. In a change of approach, the 2020 auction raised more than $500,000 thanks to the offerings that included two vintage automobiles. Guests took their turns at upping the bids on a coral 1964 Ford Thunderbird and a sapphire blue 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350R. Adding to the financial haul were rare geodes, gems and fossils that included a fabulous amethyst sphere from Brazil and a stunning crab fossil which was excavated from Miocene age rock found in Italy.

City Kitchen assured that guests were well watered and fed both during cocktails and during the better-than-restaurant quality three-course meal. And then there were the late night treats for the dancing throng — chocolate truffles, macarons, lemon cookies, brandy freezes and truffle fries.

Applause, applause for chairs Kitty and Lex Hochner and Leigh and Chris Joseph for the record success.

PC Seen: Museum president Joel Bartsch and wife Susanne, Laurie and Reed Morian, Elise and Russell Joseph, Linda and Walter McReynolds, Bobbie Nau, Kelly and Bill Montgomery, Sharla and Jim Thompson, Patty Harris and T. Mark Kelly, Celia and Cornelius Dupre, Kristi and George Lindahl, Carroll and Hugh Ray, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Mary Kay and Brandt Bowden, Kathy and Craig Johnson, and Cara and Russ Porter. 

