Legendary 101-Year-Old Houston Architect’s Modernist Marvel of a Bellaire Home Hits the Market — No Teardowns, Please

When architect and artist Victor Lundy and his wife, watercolor artist Anstis Lundy, moved to Houston in 1976 he was already established as a leader in the modernist movement, known for his stunning sculptural structures many of them in wood. It wasn’t until 1988 that he completed he and his wife’s own remarkable home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. This spectacular example of modernist residential architecture is now for sale, with an asking price of $1.825 million.

Among Lundy’s most noted works are the First Unitarian Church in Westport, Connecticut; the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka; the Unitarian Meeting House in Hartford, Connecticut; and the US Tax Court Building in Washington DC. Further of note, his World War II sketch books are in the Library of Congress.

The two-bedroom, two-bath home, designed with his signature curvilinear walls and wood structure, sits on a tree-shaded lot of more than half an acre. High beamed ceilings, stone flooring, wide open spaces and a wealth of built-in cabinetry and bookcases combine with an enormous workshop/studio to make this truly a unique dwelling.

In addition to the swaths of glass walls and windows, the house offers a wealth of wall space for hanging paintings, the work of its previous owners.

The natural element of wood, Victor Lundy has noted, “humanizes the austerity of concrete and granite.” Thus the beamed ceilings and wood exterior of the home add a natural warmth to the sleek design.

The primary bedroom features a platform for a queen-sized bed flanked by built-in night tables. A wall of floor to near ceiling closets provides ample room for full wardrobes. The room also includes a built-in work desk with bookcases above.

One of the many beauties of the home are the contemporary baths and kitchen. So the new owner can enjoy the modernist ambience along with au courant facilities at 701 Mulberry Lane.

Victor Lundy spent eight years sharing his architectural wisdom and talent with students at the University of Houston Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture & Design. The talented artist Anstis Lundy passed away in 2009. Victor Lundy continued to live in the Bellaire home until his age, now 101, prohibited him from living alone.

This special Lundy home is listed with Mark Maniha of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.