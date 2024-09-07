Legendary 101-Year-Old Houston Architect’s Modernist Marvel of a Bellaire Home Hits the Market — No Teardowns, Please

The great room opens to the kitchen in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House, for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.701 Mulberry Lane(1)
the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(29)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(5)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(15)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(20)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(21)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(23)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(28)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(30)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(31)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(34)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(33)
he Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.
01
15

The great room opens to the kitchen in the Victor Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House, for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

02
15

The Bellaire home of noted modernist architect Victor A. Lundy, completed in 1988, is for sale for $1,825,000. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

03
15

The main living area of the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

04
15

A curved glass wall in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

05
15

In addition to ample light from glass walls and windows there are walls for artwork in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

06
15

Wood beams transfix the great room in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

07
15

The primary bedroom in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

08
15

Floor to ceiling closets in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

09
15

The primary bath in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

10
15

The primary bath in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

11
15

The vast workshop/studio in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

12
15

Another view of the studio in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

13
15

The backyard view to the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

14
15

The Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire occupies a mere part of the half-acre plus lot. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

15
15

Ariel view of the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.(Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

The great room opens to the kitchen in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House, for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.701 Mulberry Lane(1)
the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(29)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(5)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(15)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(20)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(21)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(23)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(28)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(30)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(31)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(34)
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(33)
he Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.
Real Estate / Houses

Legendary 101-Year-Old Houston Architect’s Modernist Marvel of a Bellaire Home Hits the Market — No Teardowns, Please

A Truly Unique Dwelling With Remarkable Touches

BY // 09.06.24
The great room opens to the kitchen in the Victor Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House, for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The Bellaire home of noted modernist architect Victor A. Lundy, completed in 1988, is for sale for $1,825,000. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The main living area of the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
A curved glass wall in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
In addition to ample light from glass walls and windows there are walls for artwork in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
Wood beams transfix the great room in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The primary bedroom in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
Floor to ceiling closets in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The primary bath in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The primary bath in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The vast workshop/studio in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
Another view of the studio in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The backyard view to the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire occupies a mere part of the half-acre plus lot. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
Ariel view of the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.(Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
1
15

The great room opens to the kitchen in the Victor Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House, for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

2
15

The Bellaire home of noted modernist architect Victor A. Lundy, completed in 1988, is for sale for $1,825,000. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

3
15

The main living area of the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

4
15

A curved glass wall in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

5
15

In addition to ample light from glass walls and windows there are walls for artwork in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

6
15

Wood beams transfix the great room in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

7
15

The primary bedroom in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

8
15

Floor to ceiling closets in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

9
15

The primary bath in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

10
15

The primary bath in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

11
15

The vast workshop/studio in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

12
15

Another view of the studio in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

13
15

The backyard view to the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

14
15

The Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire occupies a mere part of the half-acre plus lot. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

15
15

Ariel view of the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.(Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

When architect and artist Victor Lundy and his wife, watercolor artist Anstis Lundy, moved to Houston in 1976 he was already established as a leader in the modernist movement, known for his stunning sculptural structures many of them in wood. It wasn’t until 1988 that he completed he and his wife’s own remarkable home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. This spectacular example of modernist residential architecture is now for sale, with an asking price of $1.825 million.

Among Lundy’s most noted works are the First Unitarian Church in Westport, Connecticut; the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka;  the Unitarian Meeting House in Hartford, Connecticut; and the US Tax Court Building in Washington DC.  Further of note, his World War II sketch books are in the Library of Congress.

the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire.701 Mulberry Lane(1) (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The Bellaire home of noted modernist architect Victor A. Lundy, completed in 1988, is for sale for $1,825,000. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

The two-bedroom, two-bath home, designed with his signature curvilinear walls and wood structure, sits on a tree-shaded lot of more than half an acre. High beamed ceilings, stone flooring, wide open spaces and a wealth of built-in cabinetry and bookcases combine with an enormous workshop/studio to make this truly a unique dwelling.

In addition to the swaths of glass walls and windows, the house offers a wealth of wall space for hanging paintings, the work of its previous owners.

SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(15) (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
Wood beams transfix the great room in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

The natural element of wood, Victor Lundy has noted, “humanizes the austerity of concrete and granite.” Thus the beamed ceilings and wood exterior of the home add a natural warmth to the sleek design.

The primary bedroom features a platform for a queen-sized bed flanked by built-in night tables. A wall of floor to near ceiling closets provides ample room for full wardrobes. The room also includes a built-in work desk with bookcases above.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
  • The Allen August 2024
SD34FN – 701 Mulberry Lane(30) (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)
The vast workshop/studio in the Victor A. Lundy home at 701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire. (Photo by Pro House Photos for Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

One of the many beauties of the home are the contemporary baths and kitchen. So the new owner can enjoy the modernist ambience along with au courant facilities at 701 Mulberry Lane.

Victor Lundy spent eight years sharing his architectural wisdom and talent with students at the University of Houston Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture & Design. The talented artist Anstis Lundy passed away in 2009. Victor Lundy continued to live in the Bellaire home until his age, now 101, prohibited him from living alone.

This special Lundy home is listed with Mark Maniha of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Curated Collection

Swipe
1200 Rockgate Road
Bartonville
FOR SALE

1200 Rockgate Road
Bartonville, TX

$16,500,000 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1200 Rockgate Road
2927 Magnolia Hill Court
Downtown
FOR SALE

2927 Magnolia Hill Court
Dallas, TX

$2,265,000 Learn More about this property
Meredith Bjorck
This property is listed by: Meredith Bjorck (214) 263-6184 Email Realtor
2927 Magnolia Hill Court
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3300 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,499,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
3300 Dartmouth Avenue
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
9630 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9630 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9630 Inwood Road
12109 W Lighthouse Lane
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

12109 W Lighthouse Lane
Malakoff, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Anna Barber
This property is listed by: Anna Barber (469) 758-9102 Email Realtor
12109 W Lighthouse Lane
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
1405 Ridge Circle
Quail Hollow Estates
FOR SALE

1405 Ridge Circle
Westlake, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Wynne Moore
This property is listed by: Wynne Moore (817) 781-7060 Email Realtor
1405 Ridge Circle
1621 Meandering Way Drive
Westlake
FOR SALE

1621 Meandering Way Drive
Westlake, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Paige Schmitt
This property is listed by: Paige Schmitt (817) 798-5678 Email Realtor
1621 Meandering Way Drive
11524 Royalshire Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11524 Royalshire Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11524 Royalshire Drive
5605 Twin Cities Lane
Mckinney
FOR SALE

5605 Twin Cities Lane
Mckinney, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5605 Twin Cities Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X