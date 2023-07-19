Must-See Dallas Property: A Sophisticated Bungalow Where the Wild Peacocks Roam

If you’re not familiar with the Beckley Club Estates neighborhood, don’t be too hard on yourself. It was once a literal secret after all — a beautiful Oak Cliff enclave whose winding streets are lined with Tudors, Spanish Eclectic homes, and Cape Cod-style bungalows. Lakes and steep hills are abundant in the Northern California-style neighborhood, as are roaming wild peacocks.

But like many Oak Cliff and South Dallas neighborhoods, Beckley Club Estates saw a decline in homeownership after the 1950s, though a recent resurgence has seen fresh interest in the magical area near the Dallas Zoo. And if the latest listing on South Shore Drive is any indication, those buyers have been doing equally magical work to the mid-century dwellings.

Built in 1941, the two-bedroom bungalow has undergone meticulous renovations throughout its 2,000 square feet. Rooms are drenched in jewel tones and decked out with high-end fixtures. The kitchen, with its black marble waterfall island and custom cabinetry, is any gourmand’s dream, while the library beckons with built-ins and a sizable wet bar. The primary bedroom suite looks almost European in its thoughtful decadence, while the backyard pool and cabana sets a stuning scene for outdoor entertainers.

And though the home has already under contract (after five days on the market — practically slow by today’s standards), the beauty that is 202 S Shore Drive — and Beckley Club Estates for that matter — deserves a spotlight. Let it inspire your next decorating job, or your next Dallas adventure. A wild peacock awaits.