Must-See Dallas Property: A Sophisticated Bungalow Where the Wild Peacocks Roam

oak cliff cottage dallas-202 S Shore Drive
oak cliff cottage dallas-1f62327079aef8831ce8a2437f8eb6d8-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7ddfcf57eb12f43a2f40508efe3db251-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-fdbbfc6925877fb66942d5e20cd82a83-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-b8b083027e1e0d5370f32a67f51fc956-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-5ac40ede1f4c7db876dd5acb1dca8f5e-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7ce6dadd5959a32e15d255c0008856c7-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-ee7f975134554e55f4287837725f2ce6-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7142db12bae3f23b5e285cca8615d21b-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-4f3c7a6cefdf589fd1ae9bed5289e9a4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-2fbe8d8254a10087d7acdf0097ae6ca4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-e9df7ab6746156164742c639081b9f67-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-5fad4256155fe107c59bf4bf4a9312b7-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-2a9b2ce0b852de964a46bb0428bfce32-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-c67b9d162dd6c697b8641393dc12e992-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-1d91fc171c631209112c68e26d0a02ab-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-c17d1023b3689cb5531011adf439e52e-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-104c61196f2f4e84845a87c110b48831-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-b95acc7ee8016876c69e69fc144835a9-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-425ffc540c2e8d174d9c731f94ef9ce5-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-1e9931747e2e92025b355e4e93c3bc4c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-18c2cdbf7fadd611c9f6595a431ce1a3-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-47c90d67191c76ece931c3028c4f92f4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
01
23

The charming Beckley Club Estates bungalow lasted just 5 days on the market. (courtesy)

02
23

A striking entryway.

03
23

Rich, lacquered hues dominate the living areas.

04
23

Rich, lacquered hues dominate the living areas.

05
23

A warm, wallpapered living area.

06
23

The beautifully appointed kitchen features a waterfall island and plenty of custom cabinetry.

07
23

The beautifully appointed kitchen features a waterfall island and plenty of custom cabinetry.

08
23

A cozy place to brew your coffee.

09
23

The built-in-lined library features a sizable wet bar.

10
23

The built-in-lined library features a sizable wet bar.

11
23

A retro half bath.

12
23

A stately staircase.

13
23

A paneled entry leads to a sophisticated upstairs hall.

14
23

The primary bedroom features a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

15
23

The primary bedroom and bath.

16
23

A soaking tub with a view.

17
23

A large walk-in shower in the primary bathroom.

18
23

A peek at the closet.

19
23

The secondary bedroom features Visual Comfort's striking Zodiac Lantern.

20
23

The secondary bedroom's bathroom.

21
23

The lush outdoor dining area.

22
23

The lush outdoor dining area and firepit.

23
23

A cabana and heated stock-tank pool.

oak cliff cottage dallas-202 S Shore Drive
oak cliff cottage dallas-1f62327079aef8831ce8a2437f8eb6d8-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7ddfcf57eb12f43a2f40508efe3db251-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-fdbbfc6925877fb66942d5e20cd82a83-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-b8b083027e1e0d5370f32a67f51fc956-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-5ac40ede1f4c7db876dd5acb1dca8f5e-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7ce6dadd5959a32e15d255c0008856c7-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-ee7f975134554e55f4287837725f2ce6-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7142db12bae3f23b5e285cca8615d21b-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-4f3c7a6cefdf589fd1ae9bed5289e9a4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-2fbe8d8254a10087d7acdf0097ae6ca4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-e9df7ab6746156164742c639081b9f67-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-5fad4256155fe107c59bf4bf4a9312b7-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-2a9b2ce0b852de964a46bb0428bfce32-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-c67b9d162dd6c697b8641393dc12e992-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-1d91fc171c631209112c68e26d0a02ab-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-c17d1023b3689cb5531011adf439e52e-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-104c61196f2f4e84845a87c110b48831-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-b95acc7ee8016876c69e69fc144835a9-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-425ffc540c2e8d174d9c731f94ef9ce5-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-1e9931747e2e92025b355e4e93c3bc4c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-18c2cdbf7fadd611c9f6595a431ce1a3-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-47c90d67191c76ece931c3028c4f92f4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
Real Estate

Must-See Dallas Property: A Sophisticated Bungalow Where the Wild Peacocks Roam

Find Inspiration in a Magical Oak Cliff Enclave

BY // 07.19.23
The charming Beckley Club Estates bungalow lasted just 5 days on the market. (courtesy)
A striking entryway.
Rich, lacquered hues dominate the living areas.
Rich, lacquered hues dominate the living areas.
A warm, wallpapered living area.
The beautifully appointed kitchen features a waterfall island and plenty of custom cabinetry.
The beautifully appointed kitchen features a waterfall island and plenty of custom cabinetry.
A cozy place to brew your coffee.
The built-in-lined library features a sizable wet bar.
The built-in-lined library features a sizable wet bar.
A retro half bath.
A stately staircase.
A paneled entry leads to a sophisticated upstairs hall.
The primary bedroom features a fireplace and plenty of natural light.
The primary bedroom and bath.
A soaking tub with a view.
A large walk-in shower in the primary bathroom.
A peek at the closet.
The secondary bedroom features Visual Comfort's striking Zodiac Lantern.
The secondary bedroom's bathroom.
The lush outdoor dining area.
The lush outdoor dining area and firepit.
A cabana and heated stock-tank pool.
1
23

The charming Beckley Club Estates bungalow lasted just 5 days on the market. (courtesy)

2
23

A striking entryway.

3
23

Rich, lacquered hues dominate the living areas.

4
23

Rich, lacquered hues dominate the living areas.

5
23

A warm, wallpapered living area.

6
23

The beautifully appointed kitchen features a waterfall island and plenty of custom cabinetry.

7
23

The beautifully appointed kitchen features a waterfall island and plenty of custom cabinetry.

8
23

A cozy place to brew your coffee.

9
23

The built-in-lined library features a sizable wet bar.

10
23

The built-in-lined library features a sizable wet bar.

11
23

A retro half bath.

12
23

A stately staircase.

13
23

A paneled entry leads to a sophisticated upstairs hall.

14
23

The primary bedroom features a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

15
23

The primary bedroom and bath.

16
23

A soaking tub with a view.

17
23

A large walk-in shower in the primary bathroom.

18
23

A peek at the closet.

19
23

The secondary bedroom features Visual Comfort's striking Zodiac Lantern.

20
23

The secondary bedroom's bathroom.

21
23

The lush outdoor dining area.

22
23

The lush outdoor dining area and firepit.

23
23

A cabana and heated stock-tank pool.

If you’re not familiar with the Beckley Club Estates neighborhood, don’t be too hard on yourself. It was once a literal secret after all — a beautiful Oak Cliff enclave whose winding streets are lined with Tudors, Spanish Eclectic homes, and Cape Cod-style bungalows. Lakes and steep hills are abundant in the Northern California-style neighborhood, as are roaming wild peacocks.

But like many Oak Cliff and South Dallas neighborhoods, Beckley Club Estates saw a decline in homeownership after the 1950s, though a recent resurgence has seen fresh interest in the magical area near the Dallas Zoo. And if the latest listing on South Shore Drive is any indication, those buyers have been doing equally magical work to the mid-century dwellings.

oak cliff cottage dallas-5ac40ede1f4c7db876dd5acb1dca8f5e-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
The beautifully appointed kitchen features a waterfall island and plenty of custom cabinetry.

Built in 1941, the two-bedroom bungalow has undergone meticulous renovations throughout its 2,000 square feet. Rooms are drenched in jewel tones and decked out with high-end fixtures. The kitchen, with its black marble waterfall island and custom cabinetry, is any gourmand’s dream, while the library beckons with built-ins and a sizable wet bar. The primary bedroom suite looks almost European in its thoughtful decadence, while the backyard pool and cabana sets a stuning scene for outdoor entertainers.

oak cliff cottage dallas-47c90d67191c76ece931c3028c4f92f4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
A cabana and heated stock-tank pool.

And though the home has already under contract (after five days on the market — practically slow by today’s standards), the beauty that is 202 S Shore Drive — and Beckley Club Estates for that matter — deserves a spotlight. Let it inspire your next decorating job, or your next Dallas adventure. A wild peacock awaits.

oak cliff cottage dallas-202 S Shore Drive
oak cliff cottage dallas-1f62327079aef8831ce8a2437f8eb6d8-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7ddfcf57eb12f43a2f40508efe3db251-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-fdbbfc6925877fb66942d5e20cd82a83-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-b8b083027e1e0d5370f32a67f51fc956-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-5ac40ede1f4c7db876dd5acb1dca8f5e-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7ce6dadd5959a32e15d255c0008856c7-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-ee7f975134554e55f4287837725f2ce6-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-7142db12bae3f23b5e285cca8615d21b-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-4f3c7a6cefdf589fd1ae9bed5289e9a4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-2fbe8d8254a10087d7acdf0097ae6ca4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-e9df7ab6746156164742c639081b9f67-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-5fad4256155fe107c59bf4bf4a9312b7-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-2a9b2ce0b852de964a46bb0428bfce32-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-c67b9d162dd6c697b8641393dc12e992-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-1d91fc171c631209112c68e26d0a02ab-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-c17d1023b3689cb5531011adf439e52e-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-104c61196f2f4e84845a87c110b48831-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-b95acc7ee8016876c69e69fc144835a9-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-425ffc540c2e8d174d9c731f94ef9ce5-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-1e9931747e2e92025b355e4e93c3bc4c-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-18c2cdbf7fadd611c9f6595a431ce1a3-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
oak cliff cottage dallas-47c90d67191c76ece931c3028c4f92f4-uncropped_scaled_within_1536_1152
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1236 Cortlandt Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1236 Cortlandt Street
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
1236 Cortlandt Street
5555 Del Monte Drive #2404
Galleria | Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #2404
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #2404
3230 Del Monte Drive
River Oaks Country Club Estates
FOR SALE

3230 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$6,800,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Jones
This property is listed by: Kathy Jones (713) 825-2758 Email Realtor
3230 Del Monte Drive
6 Pronghorn Place
The Woodlands Carlton Woods
FOR SALE

6 Pronghorn Place
Spring, TX

$2,290,000 Learn More about this property
Monica Brashear
This property is listed by: Monica Brashear (832) 381-6742 Email Realtor
6 Pronghorn Place
2207 Bancroft Street #1207
Briar Hollow | Highland Tower Condos
FOR SALE

2207 Bancroft Street #1207
Houston, TX

$1,689,000 Learn More about this property
Jill Wesson
This property is listed by: Jill Wesson (713) 306-2854 Email Realtor
2207 Bancroft Street #1207
1235 Ashland Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1235 Ashland Street
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
1235 Ashland Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X