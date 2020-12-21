Kitchens to Swoon Over and a Cookbook That’s Anything But Ordinary — Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Agents Show Another Side of the Home

The holiday season is a time for feasting, and "Home Made" is a cookbook that makes that easy.

We love to cook, and we love to eat, celebrating special occasions — and the everyday moments — with friends, family and loved loves. This year, we’ve been dining in a lot, and it’s been a good thing. We’ve rediscovered the art of baking, we’ve been reading a lot of cookbooks, and we’ve gained a new appreciation for the rooms and spaces that help make a house a home.

In real estate, trends come and go. Certain rooms are hot, then they’re not. But there’s one place that will always be the heart of the home, and that is the kitchen. We gather there with others, we prepare meals in our kitchens to serve to guests, and we share stories of love, heartbreak, celebration and friendship in our kitchens.

The agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty are experts when it comes to knowing what buyers are looking for — especially when it comes to what’s increasingly the most important room in the house. And in a time plagued by a coronavirus, when people are staying home more than ever, the kitchen has become even more essential than ever. It’s where we live and love and work.

That’s why the brokerage has gathered some of its hottest available kitchens — and the homes that go with them — at briggsfreeman.com/yum. It’s got homes with beautiful kitchens and breakfast rooms, plus kitchen design trends and gadgets that you’ll love.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s knows all about the best kitchens.

Want to know which color is suddenly in all the best kitchens everywhere? Do you know which features and finishes are most in demand? Answers to those questions, and many more, are on this special Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty kitchen site.

As the perfect side dish to that entrée, the brokerage has cooked up something else really special: the first-ever Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty cookbook. It is loaded with well-loved recipes from many of the brokerage’s agents and the team that supports them. It’s called Home Made: Love, Laughter and Delicious Things from Our Homes to Yours, and that’s exactly what it is.

Expect recipes that are family crowd-pleasers, some handed down from one generation to the next.

How about we start with dessert? You don’t have to serve the final course first, but making Holly Krug’s delicious Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream Pie the night before your holiday feast is never a bad idea. It will be ready for the table on the big day, and it’s just one of the tempting desserts in Home Made. (If chocolate and peanut butter are not your favorites, go for Clair Storey’s Lemon Squares.)

For breakfast, we love Ann Henry’s Super-Seedy Oatmeal. Whip that up first thing in the morning and you’ll be the most popular person in your home.

Home Made features plenty of appetizers, sides and main courses as well, including Susan Matusewicz’s Classic Garlic Cheese Grits, Katherine Robert’s Turkey Meatballs, Jeannie Nethery’s Citrus Ceviche and Tessa Mosteller’s Jambalaya. This is certainly no ordinary, run–of–the–mill cookbook.

The holiday season is a time for feasting, and “Home Made” is a cookbook that makes that easy.

But this cookbook is about something bigger than all of us. It’s about people and place and heart and home. And it’s about helping others in need during this special (and trying) season.

If you are fortunate enough to have a home of your own, you’ll enjoy making the array of dishes in the Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty cookbook. This cookbook helps you spread some serious holiday cheer, too. In celebration of Home Made, the real estate power is making donations to food banks in North Texas, as part of its Love Your Neighbors program.

This program is Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty’s unique way of giving back to the communities where its agents serve, work and live. We invite you to join us and them by giving to the charitable cause or organization of your choice.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty’s agents are giving back through voluntary commission donations — a portion of each commission they receive — and the firm is also kicking in with contributions. Through Love Your Neighbors, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty has helped vital local groups including the Tarrant Area Food Bank, the North Texas Food Bank, the Austin Street Center, OurCalling, Bonton Farms and others. This is a North Texas business that believes in helping its neighbors, and it shows.

Pass the salt, pass the pepper and pass the love. It’s time to go to the kitchen to spread some holiday cheer.

For more on Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty’s kitchen wonders and cookbook, click here.