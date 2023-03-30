Dallas-Based Buisier Development Brings Mediterranean Living to North Texas

It’s no secret that real estate development is booming across North Texas. Cranes decorate the skyline and new homes are popping up left and right across the region. When rapid development can often lead to cookie-cutter homes and designs, there’s one builder who is anything but run-of-the-mill: Buisier Development.

Buisier Development is a family-owned and operated home builder based in Dallas with a unique vision for North Texas real estate — Mediterranean-inspired villas. Descending from the longest coastline on the Mediterranean Sea, Libya, the Buisier family has decades of experience in real estate dating back to the early 1950s during the post-war reconstruction renaissance. Upon moving to Texas, the Buisiers observed a clear sky, sunny weather, and brisk night winds reminiscent of the Mediterranean. Thus, Buisier Development and its custom, modern, Mediterranean-style villas were born.

“Our upbringing makes Buisier Development unique,” says Aala Buisier, Buisier Development Account Manager. “The vision for the villas that we’re bringing to DFW ties back to our childhood and different chapters of our lives. The villas we offer are more than just a home. They’re personal.”

The company’s modern villas, inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, are different than anything else on the market. While many people associate modern builds with cold, concrete flooring and bland colors, these villas couldn’t be more opposite. With bright lighting and warm aesthetics, the villas are homey and full of character. They create a resort-style ambiance where outdoor and indoor living meet.

“The villas are designed to be a place to relax and rejuvenate from the chaos of the outside world,” says Buisier. “They are a place to make memories, a style of life, and a piece of art. We want to share the experience that has been enjoyed by us and our family, and the people of the Mediterranean.”

When it comes to designing these villas, Buisier Development has an exclusive process that encompasses understanding its clientele, the county, its surroundings, and even a villa’s specific lot. The firm is extremely meticulous in its process and focuses on the architectural design, floor plan, and real-time property footage merged with the villa rendering.

North Texans are going crazy for the new concept. Villa Altezza and Villa Orizzonte in The Colony are both sold and under contract, respectively. Buisier Development is working on a variety of new projects to keep up with demand, including multiple villas on more than an acre of land at the new Ridge Lakes of Heath development. Villa Laman Heath (coming soon) will have a pickleball court, putting green, and an expansive backyard oasis with a second-floor terrace invoking the indoor-outdoor, resort home concept.

1 2 Front view of the villa. 2 2 Back view of the villa.

The company is also working on a handful of new villas at Lake Lewisville, while simultaneously scouting a future project in Dallas.

“Each Villa has its own character and niche,” says Buisier. “When you consider the design of Villa Laman (Heath) to Villa Orizzonte (Lake Lewisville), the language is so similar, yet so different based on the amenities, landscape, surroundings, and lifestyles of those areas. In fact, we name each villa based on its characteristics. For example, Villa Orizzonte means ‘Horizon’ in Italian because, from the rooftop terrace, you have a view of the horizon. We treat each villa uniquely, and no two villas are the same. It’s part of our process, and it’s something we take pride in.”

Although it’s a long way from the Mediterranean, Buisier says Dallas is a prime place to conduct business, especially real estate.

“Dallas has grown so much in the last few years, even through COVID,” says Buisier. “All these new developments have provided amazing opportunities for new projects. Everything is fresh and new. It’s an optimistic market and an amazing city for our villas. You can’t beat the weather, diversity, and the community the city holds. Dallas is truly becoming a ‘cosmopolitan city’ while maintaining its friendly character. “