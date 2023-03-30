Haute Parfumerie House of Krigler Opens Its First and Only Dallas Boutique in the Ritz-Carlton

House of Krigler boutiques often situated themselves in posh hotels. Houston's boutique is in the Four Seasons. (Photo by The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)

When we heard of a profession that we’d never encountered before, we were intrigued — scent sommelier. Yes, there’s one in our own backyard, at the Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, which has opened an exclusive boutique for The House of Krigler in its well-appointed lobby. Krigler perfumery dates back to 1904 and has a loyal celeb — and royal — following. (Everyone from Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to F. Scott Fitzgerald was a Krigler devotee.) You’ll find eau de parfums (from $455), organic soy-based scent candles ($140), and soaps ($85), as well as personalized flasks and decanters. Personally, I’m a huge fan of the Dulce Tuberose 43.

House of Krigler boutiques often ensconce themselves in posh, legacy hotels. Houston’s store is in the Four Seasons, while The Plaza Hotel hosts the city’s only Krigler outpost in New York City.

The Ritz-Carlton has also premiered an enchanting “Scent Sommelier Suite Experience.” Make a reservation for a perfumed presentation in your room, where Krigler dispatches trays of scents and handmade trunks filled with extracts and raw ingredients for a one-of-a-kind blending session (we’re told that custom scents start at $60,000).

Dallas’ first and only House of Krigler boutique is now open at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, featuring perfumes and candles by the century-old parfumerie. (Photo by The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas)While you’re there, take the opportunity to stop in at one of our favorite watering holes, the hotel’s Rattlesnake Bar, and order The 1904 cocktail with notes of bergamot, which celebrates the partnership between The Ritz-Carlton and The House of Krigler. We adore that it’s a secret menu item available only by request. You’ll likely see us ponied up to the bar with a confidante during the upcoming event-filled weeks.