Must-See Dallas Property — A Contemporary Vision in Preston Hollow

Growing up, I always loved that moment at weddings when the bridal party started making its way down the aisle and the crowd of guests knew that at any moment, the bride would step out. I would hold my breath with goosebumps, decorating the lengths of my arms until the moment my eyes would have their first glace of the bride dressed in all white. This magical moment was replicated exactly when I first saw 9900 Preston Road, the North Dallas vision in white.

Hidden behind two private gated entrances, the design of the contemporary home peaks out behind the towering trees lining its entering driveway. An octagonal foyer welcomes guests into the recently renovated mne6,980-square-foot home that greets them with the house’s high ceilings.

Built in 1997, the resort-style home has dozens of idiosyncrasies. Curved steel staircases and polished zinc metal-studded doors fill the white home with contrasting details that make it feel incredibly polished. For any art lovers, the tall, blank walls create the perfect canvas for planning the gallery-style wall of your dreams.

The clean, modern lines that characterize the home’s exterior extend to the pool and the sophisticated cabana — a minimalist’s dream.

The home’s master bedroom overlooks the expansive backyard area, where a cabana and pool wait for any upcoming summer plans. If you’re looking to stay out of the heat, the home’s game room and yoga room make it easy to decompress without having to step outdoors.

For a little over $3.5 million (the contemporary home is listed with Briggs Freman), you can have the 13 rooms and five bathrooms that were carefully designed to complement the home’s California-inspired design. Let yourself feel that special wedding energy and take a look at the magical Preston Hollow home.

By the Numbers: $3.5 Million | 6,980 Square Feet | 5 Bedrooms | 5.1 Bathrooms | 2 Fireplaces | 3-Car Garage | 1997 (Year Built)