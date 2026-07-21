Buisier Dev Brings Luxurious Mediterranean Villa Living to Dallas

While thoughtfully designed features are essential, the emphasis is also on how the homes feel.

Inspired by the homes you experience on the coast from Marbella to Mallorca to Sardinia and more, these aren’t homes you live in — they’re homes you experience.

Summer vacations and exploring new places have a way of making us think, “I could live here.” Add the allure of the Mediterranean Coast? Game over.

Maybe it’s the scenery. Maybe it’s the food. Maybe it’s the way family is at the heart of everything. For design aficionados, maybe it’s the architecture. Here, easy living and entertaining design live in perfect harmony. They reflect true luxury not just in the finish-outs, but in the home’s layout. What a dream.

But it doesn’t have to be a dream you entertain while on the beaches of Spain. Buisier Dev brings the beauty and timeless appeal of the Mediterranean Coast to North Texas, creating homes inspired by its distinctive architecture, effortless elegance, and relaxed way of living.

No, instead, they bring this essence of Mediterranean-inspired living straight to our backyards right here in North Texas. Since 2019, Buisier Dev has been bringing contemporary luxury villas inspired by Mediterranean living to the region. Lucky for us, the area has lots of beautiful homes. But these truly stand out. What makes them so special?

From the beginning, their vision has extended beyond building luxurious homes. Their goal has always been to create a contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean villa living through homes designed around the way people want to live. Here, villa living isn’t defined by architecture alone. It’s a philosophy centered on natural light, indoor-outdoor living, thoughtful design, hospitality, and spaces that encourage connection.

The family-led design, building, and development company offers both fully designed spec villas and custom builds, so whatever you’re in the market for, the Mediterranean is within reach. Inspired by the homes you experience on the Coast from Marbella to Mallorca to Sardinia and more, these aren’t homes you live in.

What’s In a Name?

Every Buisier Dev home is intentionally named as its own villa (Villa Eterna, Villa Olea, Villa Gioia, and more). This has been an important part of the company’s philosophy from the beginning. For them, naming isn’t just a way to recognize an abode. It’s a way to reflect the home’s identity, personality, and story. Here, each villa begins with its own vision and is designed as a one-of-one concept rather than a repeated formula.

For You, and Only You

To that end, Buisier Dev knows when it comes to homes, there’s no one-size-fits-all.

The company has found success because they know that every owner is different, and so should be every home. With this family-led, hands-on firm, each house is one-of-one. There’s no formula. They let their principles of light, flow, the indoor/outdoor connection, and everyday living guide the way as they bring your dream villa to life.

Each spec villa is imagined with its own personality, architectural identity, and lifestyle before construction begins. Rather than repeating floor plans, every villa is thoughtfully designed to feel distinct while remaining connected to the Buisier Dev philosophy. Whether it’s a spec villa or a custom villa, every Buisier Dev home begins with the same approach: designing around the way people want to live. Custom villas build on that philosophy through an even more collaborative design process, reflecting each homeowner’s lifestyle, priorities, routines, and vision for home.

While the approach for each build differs, the philosophy remains the same: every home is treated as unique, with the same level of care and attention given to both. Even spec homes are treated as fully realized, one-of-one builds, while custom homes are designed around the lifestyle, preferences, and habits of the homeowner. The idea is simple: each home should reflect the people who live in it.

Rather than focusing on features, the emphasis is on how the homes feel. You know that feeling you get when you vacation on the Mediterranean coast? Relaxed, sun-kissed, and at peace? Bring that home with you.

Spaces are designed to flow naturally, with a balance between openness and privacy. Kitchens and living areas are built for both everyday use and hosting, while outdoor spaces are designed as a true extension of the home. In the Mediterranean and in these villas, life is lived outdoors.

Buisier Dev truly brings a Mediterranean-inspired approach to living into the North Texas market, offering an alternative to today’s more traditional luxury homes found on the market. For the discerning buyer looking for something more personal, something that feels warm, thoughtful, and connected to a lifestyle, you’ve found it.