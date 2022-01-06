$13 Million South Texas Ranch Comes With Its Own Helipad and a Serious Celebrity History

Live oaks welcome arrivals to Crawford Ranch in South Texas, on the market with Hall and Hall for $13.5 million.

One of two guest bedrooms in the main house at Crawford Ranch.

The wide open hallways at Crawford Ranch reflect the wide open spaces of the 3,000 acre property.

The formal dining room at Crawford Ranch opens to the Great Room via stucco arches.

The 3,000-acre Crawford Ranch near Carrizo Springs in South Texas is on the market for $13.5 million. Hall and Hall has the listing.

If you’re going to shell out $13 million or so for your South Texas ranch, it had better have a landing strip or a helicopter pad along with a gazillion other amenities. Just such a dream property covering more than 3,000 acres of ranching/hunting terrain and the requisite helipad has hit the market.

Ranching specialist Hall and Hall has the listing for Crawford Ranch, which is said to have provided an impressive Lone Star welcome to an international coterie of celebrities, politicians and world leaders. Goodness knows that in the 6,073 square foot hacienda there is plenty of room for those accustomed to living large. The vast primary suite alone would please all comers from an Emirati sheikh to Lady Gaga and her French bulldogs.

The spread sits along the Nueces River near Carizzo Springs and can be reached in about two hours driving south from San Antonio. Make that 30 minutes by whirly bird.

The main house, a reservoir of South Texas decorative traditions, is designed with open spaces and 40 foot ceilings and comes fully furnished. Three bedrooms and five full baths might not seem like much for family and/or entertaining. But the property includes four themed guest suites, referred to in one release as pilots’ quarters. Indeed.

The hacienda includes 12,000 square feet of outdoor living/entertaining space complete with a large swimming pool, fountains, a waterfall, a fire pit and several areas furnished for gatherings.

The setting is impressive with the property abutting the Nueces River for almost 3.5 miles to the east and a southern boundary of 3.75 miles of Live Oak Slough frontage. The Western boundary includes 1.25 miles along the Espantosa Lake.

The 12,000 square feet of outdoor entertaining area at Crawford Ranch.

Crawford Ranch by The Numbers

The property includes guest cabins, two guest homes, a manager’s home, an office and an impressive horse stable and large paddocks. Crawford Ranch was originally designed as an equestrian estate.

Elements include seven water wells, seven irrigation pivots, multiple barns, three sets of cattle pens, a walk-in cooler, corn and protein feeders, more than 1,500 acres under high fence, skeet and rifle range and multiple hunting blinds.

In addition to horse breeding, cattle ranching and growing hay, Crawford Ranch is known for its hunting. The Hall and Hall sales piece notes that trophy caliber whitetail deer, flushing bobwhites and Crested Caracara roam the range.