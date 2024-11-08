The Modern Gems of Creekside Park — A Closer Look at The Woodlands’ Newest Village and Its House Wonders

34 Whitbarrow Place could be the perfect family home with almost 4,000 square feet to make your own.

The contemporary swimming pool design is one of the home's main perks. Enjoy this space for years to come.

The kitchen is the heart of the home with a large breakfast bar and island, perfect for morning coffee and conversation.

The tall ceilings inside the home allow for plenty of natural sunlight to brighten the living space.

The fun continues in the backyard with a pool, putting green, and a summer kitchen.

The media room at 3 Papado Trails, with 12 foot ceilings, is tucked away upstairs and is the perfect space to escape.

Inside and out, 3 Papado Trails is a stunning home with many alluring features.

The pave-stone driveway leads to a three-car garage with extra space for additional parking.

The living space is a tranquil place to relax after a long day.

Enter inside 39 Blairs Way and you will discover a world of grandeur.

39 Blairs Way is situated on a long street of glamorous mansions in Creekside Park.

Built in 2021, 3 Papado Trails is a memorable property with a resort-style backyard and pool to enjoy.

The Village of Creekside Park is an intriguing land for potential home buyers in The Woodlands. The newest village in The Township, which officially opened in 2007, is home to an interesting array of stunning properties.

If you love a modern aesthetic or you are looking for a low maintenance home, you might want to consider venturing West to Creekside Park. Besides being a stone’s throw from all that the heart of The Woodlands has to offer, the newer homes in this village are zoned to the excellent schools of Tomball ISD.

There are a number of gems inside the 77385 zip code. These are some of the Most Interesting Homes in Creekside Park:

Neighborhood: Creekside Park

Listing Price: $1,990,000

The Important Numbers: 2018 (year built), 5,224 square feet, four bedrooms, four full and one half bathroom

Blairs Way is one of the most iconic streets in Creekside Park. Number 39 stands out with its eye-catching and intricate Mediterranean architecture details, including a tiled roof.

From a grand foyer with intricate wrought iron doors to a bright two-story entryway, you will feel a sense of class and elegance as soon as you enter this house.

The interior offers endless space for you and the family, with an expansive state-of-the-art kitchen and double story living space, and a game or media room upstairs. Outside, the huge backyard patio is a blank canvas for creating your own outdoor oasis.

Listed with Michelle Marek with Compass RE Texas.

Neighborhood: Creekside Park

Listing Price: $1,280,000

The Important Numbers: 2021 (year built), 3,347 square feet, three bedrooms, two full and two half bathrooms

This one-and-a-half story home is a luxurious retreats. Its seamless design offers space and style with the extra convenience of having all bedrooms located downstairs, including the primary suite.

The upstairs game room comes complete with a 16:10 format media screen and LED projection, which could also be used for movie nights or as a golf simulator.

Designed by Darling Homes, the resort-style backyard is the property’s main highlight, complete with a putting green, and fully equipped summer kitchen to enjoy. The location is close to Creekside’s scenic parks and ponds, including Burrough Park, a perfect retreat for anyone who loves walking and the outdoors.

Listed with Lori Whitson Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Neighborhood: Creekside Park

Listing Price: $1,249,900

The Important Numbers: 2017 (year built), 3,846 square feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms

Bursting with contemporary style, this Creekside Park home is situated on a large cul-de-sac lot with no backyard neighbors. It is currently offered at a 3.85 percent reduction in price.

The open concept floor plan allows for two stories of bright sunlight to flood through the property. The kitchen, with its clean cabinetry and modern appliances, stands out as the heart of the home. The outdoor area features a beautiful swimming pool and covered patio, a space that can also be admired from the second-floor balcony.

The 26k generator is a useful addition which allows for an uninterrupted power supply, especially considering the always unpredictable weather in Texas.

Listed with Matias Bulox with Keller Williams Realty.

Neighborhood: Creekside Park

Listing Price: $850,000

The Important Numbers: 2018 (year built), 3,890 square feet, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom

This home, designed by Taylor Morrison, offers buyers a gorgeous two-story layout on an oversized lot. It would make an elegant family residence, with five bedrooms and plenty of space for everyone to enjoy their own space.

The interior includes a massive open plan kitchen with island, a private office and a game room. Beautiful design finishes sparkle throughout the house, showing the architect’s eye for detail.

Head outside to discover a backyard with plenty of potential. Build a custom pool or simply embrace the large lawn that kids and pets will certainly love. Enjoy milder nights beneath the covered patio, with close proximity to many of Creekside’s green spaces, including Wentwoods Park.

Listed with Jimmy Franklin with eXp Realty LLC.