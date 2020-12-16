Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
374 Atkinson-12
374 Atkinson-19
374 Atkinson-22
imagereader-2
Crystal Beach
Crystal Beach
01
11

The six bedroom, six bath vacation home in Crystal Beach was the vacation home of Jason's Deli founder Joe Tortorice Jr.

02
11

Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

03
11

The three-story vacation home boasts an elevator, sprinkler system and electronic door shutters.

04
11

Broad verandas and private balconies offer plenty of seating for wave watchers.

05
11

Broad verandas and private balconies offer plenty of seating for wave watchers.

06
11

Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

07
11

Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.

08
11

Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.

09
11

The cobalt blue Silestone island is focus of kitchen activity in this vacation home.

10
11

The house includes six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.

11
11

The house includes six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.

Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
374 Atkinson-12
374 Atkinson-19
374 Atkinson-22
imagereader-2
Crystal Beach
Crystal Beach
Real Estate / Houses

This Crystal Beach Vacation Home is a Three-Story Dream Overlooking the Gulf — Get a Look Inside

Six Bedrooms, Private Balconies and Limitless Sea Air

BY // 12.16.20
The six bedroom, six bath vacation home in Crystal Beach was the vacation home of Jason's Deli founder Joe Tortorice Jr.
Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson
The three-story vacation home boasts an elevator, sprinkler system and electronic door shutters.
Broad verandas and private balconies offer plenty of seating for wave watchers.
Broad verandas and private balconies offer plenty of seating for wave watchers.
Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson
Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.
Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.
The cobalt blue Silestone island is focus of kitchen activity in this vacation home.
The house includes six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.
The house includes six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.
1
11

The six bedroom, six bath vacation home in Crystal Beach was the vacation home of Jason's Deli founder Joe Tortorice Jr.

2
11

Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

3
11

The three-story vacation home boasts an elevator, sprinkler system and electronic door shutters.

4
11

Broad verandas and private balconies offer plenty of seating for wave watchers.

5
11

Broad verandas and private balconies offer plenty of seating for wave watchers.

6
11

Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

7
11

Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.

8
11

Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.

9
11

The cobalt blue Silestone island is focus of kitchen activity in this vacation home.

10
11

The house includes six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.

11
11

The house includes six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath.

The profile of this stately home on Crystal Beach reminds of the classy Victorian abodes built in Galveston around the turn of the century. But this beachfront abode clearly embraces the 21st century with a host of  contemporary amenities that include an elevator, electric outdoor shutters and a sprinkler system.

The vacation home of the late Joe Tortorice Jr., founder of Texas-based Jason’s Deli, rises three gabled stories above sea level offering unobstructed views to the Gulf of Mexico. Built in 2010, the property at 374 Atkinson provides ample extended decks and private balconies for whiling away the hours, absorbing the fresh sea air while listening to the symphony of the rolling surf.

Six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath make this place perfect for house parties and large family gatherings. That is once COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

The property was listed on the market on Tuesday with Lisa Parigi of Douglas Elliman with an asking price of  $1,550,000. That includes not only the 3,612 square foot house but also the adjacent lot.

374 Atkinson-12
Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

Design features sure to please vacationers as well as permanent residents are the vaulted ceiling in the living and dining area where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location. The woven shades throughout the house are a further enhancement.

And what would house parties or family reunions be without gatherings in the kitchen? In this instance, the open floor plan allows the kitchen to be a focal point of activity around the cobalt blue Silestone island. The space is finished out with a Jenn-Air cooktop and stainless-steel appliances.

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck

With a number of guests in mind, the house features a game room and a large laundry room with dual Samsung appliances.

Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
Crystal Beach home
374 Atkinson-12
374 Atkinson-19
374 Atkinson-22
imagereader-2
Crystal Beach
Crystal Beach
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X