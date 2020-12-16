This Crystal Beach Vacation Home is a Three-Story Dream Overlooking the Gulf — Get a Look Inside

Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.

Design features include vaulted ceiling in the living and dining areas where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location.

Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

The six bedroom, six bath vacation home in Crystal Beach was the vacation home of Jason's Deli founder Joe Tortorice Jr.

The profile of this stately home on Crystal Beach reminds of the classy Victorian abodes built in Galveston around the turn of the century. But this beachfront abode clearly embraces the 21st century with a host of contemporary amenities that include an elevator, electric outdoor shutters and a sprinkler system.

The vacation home of the late Joe Tortorice Jr., founder of Texas-based Jason’s Deli, rises three gabled stories above sea level offering unobstructed views to the Gulf of Mexico. Built in 2010, the property at 374 Atkinson provides ample extended decks and private balconies for whiling away the hours, absorbing the fresh sea air while listening to the symphony of the rolling surf.

Six bedrooms, six full baths and one half bath make this place perfect for house parties and large family gatherings. That is once COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

The property was listed on the market on Tuesday with Lisa Parigi of Douglas Elliman with an asking price of $1,550,000. That includes not only the 3,612 square foot house but also the adjacent lot.

Views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico beyond from 374 Atkinson

Design features sure to please vacationers as well as permanent residents are the vaulted ceiling in the living and dining area where whitewashed shiplap walls give a nod to the beachfront location. The woven shades throughout the house are a further enhancement.

And what would house parties or family reunions be without gatherings in the kitchen? In this instance, the open floor plan allows the kitchen to be a focal point of activity around the cobalt blue Silestone island. The space is finished out with a Jenn-Air cooktop and stainless-steel appliances.

Shop Jewelry Swipe

















Next

With a number of guests in mind, the house features a game room and a large laundry room with dual Samsung appliances.