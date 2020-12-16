Best New Heated Patios in Dallas — Drink or Dine at These Cozy Outdoor Spots

With the temperatures dropping in Dallas, it’s tougher to find a cozy place to get a drink outdoors. Thankfully, there are plenty of new restaurants, bars, and breweries that offer fireplaces or heaters on their outdoor patios to keep us warm. These are our favorite new spots to have a cocktail, beer, or glass of wine outside in Dallas this winter.

Catbird

205 N. Akard Street (at Thompson Dallas Hotel)

On Level 9C of the Thompson Dallas hotel, this snazzy cocktail lounge offers plenty of space (and a massive fireplace) on their outdoor terrace. Everyone must try The Catbird cocktail with Cazadores Anejo and grapefruit foam, but the rest of the drink menu is outstanding as well. Pair with some shareable plates like the creamed poblano dip or Dallas hot chicken sandwiches for a perfect evening on the rooftop patio.

At Pegasus City Brewery’s new downtown location, the outdoor patio has heaters for the cooler months. (Courtesy)

Pegasus City Brewery

1508 Commerce Street

Located in downtown’s historic Dallas Power & Light building, the second location of this local brewery is something else. Home of Pegasus City’s pilot brewery, a large taproom, and a heated outdoor patio, the spot is great for socially distancing and trying out some favorite and new beers. Favorite brews include the Nine Volt, Highpoint porch ale, and Cannoneer bold amber, but Pegasus is always coming up with new limited releases. The new spot also serves a small menu of snacks.

New British pub Harwood Arms has lots of heated outdoor seating. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

Harwood Arms

2850 N. Harwood Street

The newest addition to the Harwood District, this British-inspired pub features a large, outdoor patio with heaters. Grab yourself a beer, cider, or Straight to Hell cocktail and cozy up at the charming new spot. The food menu also offers warm, English dishes like bangers and mash, fish and chips, and Guinness-braised short rib. For dessert, maybe try the Beeramisu? It’s Guinness-soaked lady fingers with cocoa and mascarpone whip.

A view from the patio at Terra. (Photo by Allison David)

Terra at Eataly

915 N. Park Center (at NorthPark Center)

Eataly is finally open at NorthPark and so are the three restaurants housed within the massive foodie haven. Situated on the third floor, Terra is the rooftop restaurant with stunning treetop views and heated patio seating. The Italian grill-focused menu offers everything from grilled lamb to wagyu steak, as well as fresh pasta dishes. The impressive drink menu is a reason to visit just on its own with Italian white, red, and sparkling wines. There are also four signature cocktails on the menu including La Colomba — an aperitivo rosata, hibiscus tea, grapefruit, and San Pellegrino pompelmo concoction.

Encina’s remodeled climate-controlled, outdoor patio is perfect for a cool, fall evening. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Encina

614 W. Davis Street

This newly remodeled Bishop Arts spot from chef Matt Balke has one of the prettiest climate-controlled patios in Dallas. With a comfortable and homey feel, you can come in for drinks, dinner or both. The cocktail menu features 10 drinks including the favorite Flower Patch strawberry and rosemary vodka, grand poppy, lemon, and bubbles. The Mokonuts is also a beachy and tasty twist on a mezcal drink with Velvet Falernum, coconut, agave and lime.

Signature drinks at Ounce include a Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Second Floor at The Exchange

211 S. Akard Street

Just opened at AT&T Discovery District’s Exchange food hall in downtown, The Second Floor offers two new dining concepts and a balcony patio with heaters. Get cozy with a Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned at Ounce or Toki High Ball at Ichi Ni San. Pair with some French onion soup, Ounce Burger, or Duck Confit toast for an extra toasty meal, or head over to Ichi Ni San next door for sushi and sashimi.