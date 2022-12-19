Dallas’ Most Extraordinary High-Rise Boasts One-of-a-Kind Amenities — Get a Glimpse Inside of Bleu Ciel

The Bleu Ciel Wine Room is not only ideal for storing your vino, but hosting an intimate soiree as well.

As you enter the Harwood District, it’s hard to miss the international-by-design high-rise building Bleu Ciel. The 33-story luxury tower occupies its own corner of the city, where luxury meets location. The building also recently debuted new designer-imagined homes that only continue to elevate the living experience. But, that’s just inside the residences. What about the world just an elevator ride away??

Aside from its stunning aesthetic and unbeatable location, perhaps the most desirable aspects of Bleu Ciel are its unparalleled amenities. Home doesn’t stop in your residence here. You can find it in every corner of the building. Everyone from the bookworm to the oenophile will find an amenity to suit their interests.

So, step aside, country club — Bleu Ciel has everything you need, all within the push of an elevator button. Let’s dive into these luxurious features.

Wine Room

On Bleu Ciel’s fifth floor sits its climate-controlled wine tasting and special storage rooms. The 10,000 bottle wine cellar features three storage rooms, all that can be reserved for memorable tastings. Whether you’re fresh off a trip from Napa or just looking to dive into a special collection, the massive wine cellar is the perfect place to pop a cork and unwind.

Social Room + Library

Also located on the fifth floor is the Social Room and Library. The Social Room features a cinema experience with plenty of lounge furniture, ideal for movie screenings or watching the big game. Just off the room, residents can curl up with a good book from the fully furnished library, complete with many of the classics. With cafe-like furniture, residents can also work from home.

Event Room

On the ground level, residents have access to a spacious social room located on the with a full-service kitchen and coffee area opening onto an enclosed entertainment garden and expansive patio area with water features. The garden has convenient access to the motor court and to the retail/restaurant areas.

Olympic-Sized Pools

Bleu Ciel’s two junior Olympic-sized pools and their accompanying outdoor living spaces perhaps steal the show. On the pool decks, you’re instantly transported out of Dallas and into a tropical paradise with shaded lounge chairs, tall palm trees, a hot tub and grilling stations. The view of downtown is the perfect backdrop to unwind and catch some rays. An all-inclusive feel that is your daily escape.

Fitness Center

With access to more than 100 of Dallas’ top residents within five minutes, an elite fitness center is critical. Bleu Ciel’s fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment, as well as a private yoga room. Whether you make your own fitness regimen or bring in an expert, there’s no shortage of equipment to help you achieve peak performance and wellness.

The Spa

When the demands of the city and day drain you, take a short elevator ride to Bleu Ciel’s exclusive, resident-only onsite spa, designed by Be A Dragonfly — recognized globally for creating avant-garde environments designed to rejuvenate and pamper. The spa provides private massage services to residents and features hot sauna rooms, wet steam rooms, custom installed soaking tub, locker room, and private massage rooms. There is also a stone and wood clad relaxation and meditation area with a custom fountain installation and private balcony.

Private Garage + Valet

Bleu Ciel cares for your vehicles as much as they care for you. Each residence has its own private, enclosed garage within the larger garage. Don’t have time to park yourself? Drop off your car at the valet in front of the building and they will take your car to your garage for you. Valet will also park your guests. No parking downtown? You can’t relate.

24-Hour Concierge

There’s something about knowing you have access to all you could need at your fingertips. Meet Bleu Ciel’s 24-hour concierge. The service provides round the clock security and surveillance, a private car service, and help with any issue at the drop of a hat. Consider your “to do” list handled.

Katy Trail Access

Bleu Ciel is merely steps away from Dallas’ beloved Katy Trail. Step out on a walk, jog or bike ride and take in the 30 acres of green, serene space. For your furry friends, Bleu Ciel has a first-floor dog park right next to the Katy Trail, so they too can enjoy the great outdoors.

To learn even more about Bleu Ciel or to book a tour, check out the tower’s full website or call (214) 965-1099.