The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2023

2022 has been a year of incredible new restaurant openings in Dallas. But the ever-flourishing dining scene isn’t slowing down any time soon. We’re already talking about what’s coming out next year — and we can’t wait. From new steakhouses and oyster bars to a sky-high replacement in Reunion Tower, these are the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2023.

The Saint

2633 Gaston Avenue (January 2023)

This new Italian steakhouse from hospitality veteran Andy Hooper (Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts), is opening in Two Sisters’ former East Dallas space this January. The Saint will offer an Italian-inspired menu featuring dry-aged meat and chops, housemade pasta, and vegetable-based dishes. The drink menu will feature new spins on classic cocktails, as well as a wine menu spotlighting Italian wine and California reds.

Night Rooster

1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard (Spring 2023)

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe

















Next

Also created by Hooper Hospitality Concepts, this spot will be a modern Asian restaurant and bar located in the Design District on N. Riverfront Boulevard. Diners can expect shareable plates like dim sum, Japanese beef, and raw bar bites, and classic Asian dishes paired with beautiful Gensler-designed surroundings. The cocktail program will focus on Asian whiskeys, soju, and sake.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge

The Epic (March 2023)

Las Vegas-based modern Mexican restaurant La Neta Cocina y Lounge is debuting its first Texas location in The Epic in Deep Ellum in 2023. Founded by Vegas’ 81/82 Group in 2021, the original location has a bit of an elevated nightclub-restaurant feel which will fit well in the neighborhood (next to Harper’s, The Sporting Club, and more). The menu features some flashy options, like whole lobster tacos, and a grilled skirt steak taco topped with 24K gold and truffle cheese fondue. You’ll also find more traditional fajitas and enchiladas.

Crown Block

Reunion Tower (Spring 2023)

After Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty restaurant shuttered at the top of Reunion Tower in 2020, we patiently waited to find out what would take on the iconic spot’s 360-degree views. This fall, we learned that Crown Block (from Las Vegas-based restaurant group Blau + Associates) would open in spring 2023. The rare steaks and fine seafood restaurant will make its Dallas debut in partnership with James Beard Award nominees, husband-wife business partners Elizabeth Blau, and chef Kim Canteenwalla. Weekend brunch will also be available with a Bloody Mary bar offering seasonal ingredients and pressed juices.

The Anchor Bar

3130 Knox Street and 6025 Royal Lane (early 2023)

Known for Hudson House, East Hampton Sandwich Co., Drake’s, and a growing number of popular dining concepts in Dallas, Vandelay Hospitality has announced the opening of The Anchor Bar. The new seafood restaurant will open in two local locations — on Knox Street and at Preston Road and Royal Lane in 2023. Similar to Hudson House, Anchor Bar will serve up oysters and cold martinis, but the yacht club-inspired space will introduce a Vandelay first: sushi.

Royal Bastard

1602 Market Center Boulevard (2023)

Also opening in 2023 is prolific chef Nick Badovinus‘ new, intimate modern continental cuisine restaurant in the Design District. The new 12-table spot is taking over the former Kings Cabaret strip club but will be revamped for a luxury dining experience.

Nuri Steakhouse

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120 (Summer 2023)

Nuri Grill, an upscale Korean barbecue and steakhouse spot, opened its doors along Royal Lane in 2021. This coming summer, the owner (and CEO of Smoothie King) Wan Kim will be expanding the popular concept to Uptown, opening Nuri Steakhouse on Cedar Springs Road with chef Minji Kim.

The space is designed by San Francisco’s AvroKO and will boast indoor seating for 150 and outdoor seating for 50 people. As for the original Dallas Nuri Grill, Kim explains that it was a short-term lease for the Nuri concept and will evolve into something different once Nuri Steakhouse debuts.

Quarter Acre

2023 Greenville Avenue, Suite 110 (2023)

In May, we were sad to see Southern favorite Rapscallion close its doors along Lower Greenville, but we now know what’s going to take its place this fall. Chef Toby Archibald (a New Zealand native who’s held leadership roles at Bullion and Georgie), is striking out on his own with Quarter Acre. The promising new restaurant’s design (including an intimate 20-seat patio) will be modern and minimalist, keeping the focus on a contemporary global menu that will feature everything from “Fish on Chips” to confit lamb belly sticks.

Greenpoint Seafood and Oyster Bar

Knox Street (Spring 2023)

Beverley’s and Clifton Club owner Greg Katz is opening a new seafood and oyster spot (with an outdoor patio) in the newly renovated Weir’s Plaza. Named for the Cape Town neighborhood where his grandparents once lived, it’ll serve towering seafood platters; fish-focused fare, from crudos to tartars to ceviches; and clear cocktails made with vodka, tequila, and gin, as well as a wine program with an emphasis on champagne, rosé, and white wines.

Ramble Room

6565 Hillcrest Avenue, Suite 150 (Spring 2023)

Jon Alexis’ Imperial Fizz restaurant group just opened Escondido — a new Tex-Mex spot in Preston Hollow. And now, the newly formed company is opening an American restaurant in Snider Plaza in Spring 2023. Ramble Room will be a neighborhood spot serving dinner seven days a week, with lunch and brunch launching later in the year. The space features high ceilings, glass windows, and a patio fireplace. Seating includes a 25-person bar and cozy booths with their own lamps creating a warm atmosphere. An outdoor patio will seat 50.