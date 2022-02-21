0
19
18
1
2
3
5
7
9
8
10
12
17
01
13

The chic white bungalow in Dallas’ popular Lower Greenville neighborhood deserves a closer look.

02
13

A detailed shot of the pretty front porch.

03
13

Flickering lanterns set the tone before you step inside.

04
13

Arched Pella windows flood the front living areas with natural light.

05
13

A closer look at the sleek, energy efficient Pella windows.

06
13

The 1990s-era home has a cozy flow to it.

07
13

An inviting living area.

08
13

The elegant dining room at 6015 Velasco Avenue.

09
13

The fully updated kitchen features white cabinetry and slick stainless appliances.

10
13

A granite breakfast bar overlooks the welcoming family room.

11
13

The family room offers patinaed built ins and gorgeous vaulted ceilings.

12
13

One of three spacious bedrooms in the Lower Greenville bungalow.

13
13

The grassy backyard is perfect for hosting.

0
19
18
1
2
3
5
7
9
8
10
12
17
Real Estate / Home + Design

Must-See Dallas Property — This Chic Lower Greenville Bungalow is High on Design

Making The Absolute Most of a Small Space

BY // 02.21.22
The chic white bungalow in Dallas’ popular Lower Greenville neighborhood deserves a closer look.
A detailed shot of the pretty front porch.
Flickering lanterns set the tone before you step inside.
Arched Pella windows flood the front living areas with natural light.
A closer look at the sleek, energy efficient Pella windows.
The 1990s-era home has a cozy flow to it.
An inviting living area.
The elegant dining room at 6015 Velasco Avenue.
The fully updated kitchen features white cabinetry and slick stainless appliances.
A granite breakfast bar overlooks the welcoming family room.
The family room offers patinaed built ins and gorgeous vaulted ceilings.
One of three spacious bedrooms in the Lower Greenville bungalow.
The grassy backyard is perfect for hosting.
1
13

The chic white bungalow in Dallas’ popular Lower Greenville neighborhood deserves a closer look.

2
13

A detailed shot of the pretty front porch.

3
13

Flickering lanterns set the tone before you step inside.

4
13

Arched Pella windows flood the front living areas with natural light.

5
13

A closer look at the sleek, energy efficient Pella windows.

6
13

The 1990s-era home has a cozy flow to it.

7
13

An inviting living area.

8
13

The elegant dining room at 6015 Velasco Avenue.

9
13

The fully updated kitchen features white cabinetry and slick stainless appliances.

10
13

A granite breakfast bar overlooks the welcoming family room.

11
13

The family room offers patinaed built ins and gorgeous vaulted ceilings.

12
13

One of three spacious bedrooms in the Lower Greenville bungalow.

13
13

The grassy backyard is perfect for hosting.

I stumbled upon 6015 Velasco Avenue the way most people discover prime real estate these days: on Instagram. It was one of many Dallas charmers posted by Richard Graziano, an agent with Allie Beth Allman and a regular fixture of D Magazine’s best real estate agents list, but this particular listing drew serious virtual attention. Effusive comments and heart-eyed emojis poured in, with one user summing it up nicely: “she’s a cutie.”

An apt descriptor, but the chic white bungalow in Dallas’ popular Lower Greenville neighborhood deserves a closer look. There are the arched, energy-efficient Pella windows, a boon for curb appeal that flood the front living and dining areas in natural light. Clean white walls and gleaming hardwood floors stretch throughout the home’s 2,163 square feet, which includes an updated stainless-steel-and-white kitchen that’s likely a far cry from the original ’90s construction.

5
Arched Pella windows flood the front living areas of the Lower Greenville bungalow with natural light. (all photos courtesy of Allie Beth Allman) 

Additional points of charming interest include vaulted ceilings in the family room as well as a couple of pretty patinaed shelving units that look handcrafted for the space. Close proximity to the M Streets’ much-loved Tietze Park is another big bonus. The outdoor areas are the true stars of 6015 Velasco though. From the inviting front porch to the lush, string-lit back patio, they’re perfect spots for soaking up cozy Texas evenings.

By the Numbers: $799,000 | 2,162 Square Feet | 3 Bedrooms | 2.1 Bathrooms | .18 Acres | 1997 (Year Built)

6015 Velasco Avenue is listed with Richard Graziano for Allie Beth Allman.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
0
19
18
1
2
3
5
7
9
8
10
12
17

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Post Oak Lane Condo
FOR SALE

361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Houston, TX

$188,500 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
3014 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3014 Lake St
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3014 Lake St
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X