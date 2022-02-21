I stumbled upon 6015 Velasco Avenue the way most people discover prime real estate these days: on Instagram. It was one of many Dallas charmers posted by Richard Graziano, an agent with Allie Beth Allman and a regular fixture of D Magazine’s best real estate agents list, but this particular listing drew serious virtual attention. Effusive comments and heart-eyed emojis poured in, with one user summing it up nicely: “she’s a cutie.”

An apt descriptor, but the chic white bungalow in Dallas’ popular Lower Greenville neighborhood deserves a closer look. There are the arched, energy-efficient Pella windows, a boon for curb appeal that flood the front living and dining areas in natural light. Clean white walls and gleaming hardwood floors stretch throughout the home’s 2,163 square feet, which includes an updated stainless-steel-and-white kitchen that’s likely a far cry from the original ’90s construction.

Additional points of charming interest include vaulted ceilings in the family room as well as a couple of pretty patinaed shelving units that look handcrafted for the space. Close proximity to the M Streets’ much-loved Tietze Park is another big bonus. The outdoor areas are the true stars of 6015 Velasco though. From the inviting front porch to the lush, string-lit back patio, they’re perfect spots for soaking up cozy Texas evenings.

By the Numbers: $799,000 | 2,162 Square Feet | 3 Bedrooms | 2.1 Bathrooms | .18 Acres | 1997 (Year Built)

6015 Velasco Avenue is listed with Richard Graziano for Allie Beth Allman.