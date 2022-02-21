The Best Concerts To Catch in Dallas During Mardi Gras Weekend

Mardi Gras celebrations kick off in Dallas this weekend and we have a whole list of activities to partake in. On Friday night, Go Oak Cliff is beginning their weekend-long festivities with a Mardi Gras Masquerade at Oak Cliff Brewing Co. Plano’s Legacy Hall will also be hosting its annual Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday. And on Sunday, make sure to check out Dallas’ biggest Mardi Gras Parade in Oak Cliff or a party at The Colony’s Grandscape.

Read on to explore the best things to do in Dallas this celebratory weekend.

Hurricanes will be available at Legacy Hall’s Mardi Gras celebration this year. (Courtesy)

On the Music Front

This Saturday, Dallas’ own Erykah Badu will performing at The Factory in Deep Ellum at 8 pm. The American singer-songwriter first started singing and dancing at Dallas Theater Center and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters as a kid. She attended Booker T. Washington High School and as since become a Dallas music icon. Tickets are available for her birthday celebration show here.

American rock band Bad Suns performs at House of Blues this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Bad Suns, the American alternative rock band known for hits like “Daft Pretty Boys” and “Cardiac Arrest,” will perform at Dallas’ House of Blues this Sunday night. Kid Bloom and Little Image will open for the group. The Los Angeles-based band formed in 2012 and consists of Christo Bowman, Gavin Bennett, Miles Morris and Ray Libby. Get your tickets here.

Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski will perform at Deep Ellum’s The Factory this Friday. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Known for her chill indie tunes, Mitski will stop at Deep Ellum’s The Factory this Friday night on her world tour. Her most recent album, Laurel Hell, came out this year along with her latest hit “Love Me More.” Tickets are sold out, but you can still find some for re-sale on StubHub.