Dallas’ Carroll Eltis Group Joins New York-Based Brokerage Firm Douglas Elliman

The year 2021 marked a significant milestone for the Carroll/Eltis Group as they surpassed $100 million in sales. Led by Aaron Carroll and Blake Eltis, the group joins Douglas Elliman with agents Kelly Morgan, Caty Sada, Lindsey Malloy, and executive assistant Kate Kirtley.

PaperCity recently caught up with Aaron Carroll and Blake Eltis to get the scoop on Douglas Elliman’s expansion across Texas, including Dallas, and how Carroll and Eltis plan to re-energize their business. With over $550 million in sales since their group was formed, their team specializes in the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, East Dallas, North Dallas, and luxury high rises.

PaperCity: How did the partnership form with Douglas Elliman?

Carroll: Douglas Elliman is a luxury powerhouse firm with a global network of highly distinguished agents. This is the ideal time for us to align our brand with theirs due to the influx of buyers coming from both the East Coast and West Coast. We are so excited to be with a firm who has a global reach yet so focused in each individual market they are present; and with their technology, marketing, and public relations prowess, we now have the tools and connections to take our business to the next level.

PaperCity: What has been a career highlight for the Carroll/Eltis Group?

Eltis: Looking back on this last decade, we feel a lot of pride for what we’ve built and how we’ve been able to expand the team. I’d say this last year was one of the proudest I’ve been, with record-breaking sales numbers. Everyone was focused, delivered unparalleled customer service to our clients, and really found them houses they could make a home.

PaperCity: What’s the hottest neighborhood your clients are seeking out right now?

Carroll: I’m sure every reader knows that every neighborhood is hot right now due to a lack of inventory. We sell in many neighborhoods across Dallas, but we are seeing a lot of activity in the Park Cities. University Park and Highland Park have always been a dominant part of our business, but this last year, we saw such a high demand that it takes a knowledgeable and well connected realtor to find the perfect home for their clients. I may be biased because I live in the Park Cities, but I’ve never seen the market this tight in the past 10 years. With the great school district and close vicinity to many desirable destinations in Dallas, this is where both locals and many new Dallas residents are focusing.

PaperCity: Are many of your clients locals, or moving here from another city?

Eltis: With a decade in business, we have great clients we’ve worked with on a number of properties, from their first home to finding them their forever home. However, in the last couple of years, we have seen a huge demand from out of state buyers. We are so excited to be a part of the Douglas Elliman network now with offices across the country because the trend will remain that many people will be relocating to Dallas from cities across the US.

PaperCity: What can we expect to see from the Carroll/Eltis Group this year?

Eltis: We have a banner year to beat regarding sales. That’s for sure! But most importantly, we want our clients to feel they are taken care of, as they are investing a lot of trust into our expertise and knowledge of the market. I’m excited to align ourselves with a global network and amplify our reach and build on the momentum we’ve created this last decade.

PaperCity: What is your favorite spot around Dallas to grab a drink and unwind after a busy day?

Carroll: It depends if I’m with my kids or not! My 3.5 year old daughter LOVES “Mico” so you’ll see us at MiCocina in Highland Park Village several times a week – please excuse our mess. If it’s just my wife and I, you’ll most likely find us at Bilboquet. Although we are spoiled with many great restaurants in Dallas, we just always somehow find ourselves back at Bilboquet. It’s been our favorite spot for many years.

Eltis: Over the past year or so we have made a point to work at Park House in Highland Park Village several times a week. We love that we can invite our clients for meetings there and then naturally our meetings will turn in to a happy hour. However, if I’m in the mood for a change, I’m most likely at Bistro 31 downstairs or Georgie (which is also convenient due to our new office space being above Georgie).

To learn more about the Carroll/Eltis Group, visit here.