Must-See Dallas Property — A $1 Million Bungalow in Knox-Henderson

A dreamy pool can be seen from almost every window.

One of the best examples of Charles Dilbeck's whimsical bungalows just hit the market.

Just off Henderson Avenue, tucked behind longstanding Dallas haunts like the Old Monk and Coco & Dash, there’s a quiet, quirky neighborhood with fairytale charm. Bound between Pershing Street and Mission Avenue, Cochran Heights offers both a prime central location and historical significance (in 2016, the Texas Historical Commission gifted the neighborhood an official marker), the latter of which is largely due to one Dallas architect: Charles Dilbeck.

The well-known Texas talent was lauded for his eclectic style. Dilbeck’s unique and prolific blend of Art Moderne, early Texas modernism, French Norman, and beyond (it’s difficult to concisely categorize the architect’s unconventional but easily identifiable style) can be seen all across Dallas. You’ll find a palatial Dilbeck estate along Park Lane, whimsical homes in Highland Park, and his spin on the classic Tudor in Lakewood. But the largest concentration of Dilbecks is found in humble Cochran Heights—the architect designed 60 bungalows for the neighborhood in 1936.

Thankfully, much of Dilbeck’s Cochran Heights work is still beautifully preserved today, though the homes are still a rare discovery on Dallas MLS listings. This weekend, however, one of the best of the architect’s 1936 bungalows hit the market: 5033 Milam Street.

Recently but reverently restored, the home features a black-and-white painted facade that highlights its Dilbeck charm, and a modernized interior is still very much in conversation with the past. A Kohler-filled primary bathroom and modern chef’s kitchen work in perfect harmony with the home’s original structure and flourishes, while the intimate lot makes the most of its backyard with a dreamy pool.

$1 million might seem like a high price tag for a 2,600-square-foot “bungalow” (even in today’s market), but at 5033 Milam, there is so much more than meets the eye.

Visit our slideshow to take a tour of the Charles Dilbeck bungalow, listed by Harrison Polsky of Douglas Elliman.