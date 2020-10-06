Texas’ Most Spectacular Homes — An Exclusive Look at 5 of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s Showcase Properties

A look at 3645 Beverly circa 1921. This is just one of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's showcase Texas listings.

Home is where the heart is — especially these days. But perfect homes are as varied as the growing population in Dallas itself. Your lifestyle is unique and your home should reflect that same individuality. Why settle for some cookie-cutter residence?

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty can help you find that perfect home for you, whether it’s modernist or Mediterranean, city-center condominium living or a ranch with hunting and fishing opportunities, and plenty of room to roam. With a number of showcase properties on the market, there is something for everyone. Who knows? Your dream home could be just a click away.

Here is an exclusive look at five of Briggs Freeman Sotheby International Realty’s most spectacular homes to inspire your search:

10718 Bridge Hollow Court

This chic Mediterranean-style estate is situated on more than an acre in the exclusive Creeks of Preston Hollow. This five-bedroom home is both serene and dramatic all at the same time.

Set against a lushly landscaped backdrop, the home is one of just 14 residences in the gated, 24-hour guarded community. As you enter through the new steel entry doors, you’ll get your first glimpse of the gleaming Crema Marfil Select marble flooring, which extends into the formal living room, where you’ll find a cascading Serip light fixture hanging from the lofty ceiling.

Solid-slab Calacatta Gold countertops and backsplashes add a sense of drama to the kitchen. There is also new lighting, sinks, hardware and a sleek stainless-steel range hood with brass trim. An adjacent breakfast nook opens onto a generous family room that features a floor-to ceiling stone-surround fireplace, a fully equipped wet bar and access to a covered outdoor sitting area.

There is an elegant study with a coffered ceiling and a cozy fireplace.

The luxurious main bedroom suite can be found on the first floor, where a double-sided fireplace separates the bedroom from its intimate sitting area. The suite also features a resort-style coffee bar and elegant Daum fixtures in the dual bathrooms. The 10,482-square-foot house also boasts its own home theater and game room, an elevator and an extensive ELAN smart-home system.

The amenities continue outside, where a resort-style pool and spa share space with a large covered terrace. There is also a separate guest house/cabana with a full steam shower bath, an outdoor kitchen and a private fitness center outfitted with new top-of-the-line Matrix exercise equipment that can be purchased separately.

List Price: $6,300,000

Agents: Diane DuVall & Faisal Halum

Check out the full listing here.

Modern in Highland Park.

3701 Lexington Avenue

In the mood for something modern? Check out this contemporary gem in Highland Park.

This limestone stunner is as much a work of art as it is a comfortable contemporary home. Designed by architect David Stocker and built by Steve Hild, the three-bedroom house sits on a sizable corner lot. The drama begins in the entry, where solid blocks of Lueders limestone and a custom steel handrail form a grand floating staircase.

The great room features museum-finish walls, vaulted ceilings, buffed Lueders limestone floors and a fireplace with a sleek custom mantel. The adjacent dining room also offers ample room to seat a crowd, with great views and access to the landscaped front courtyard.

The state-of-the-art kitchen is fitted with custom cabinets and an oversized center island and breakfast bar. The space also offers premium appliances, a walk-in pantry and a silver closet. The breakfast room overlooks the outdoor living area, which includes a pool and a covered terrace ― outfitted with a fireplace, kitchen and Viking outdoor grill.

Upstairs, the luxurious primary suite is the ultimate sanctuary, complete with ultra-high clear heartwood ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows and a hidden private office area with mahogany cabinets. The suite’s dual baths feature Calacatta Gold marble countertops, walls and heated floors. Rich mahogany cabinets, a freestanding Victoria + Albert tub and a book-matched marble steam shower with body sprays provide the ultimate spa feel. There’s also a private salon area, a coffee bar and a custom closet.

Other perks in the home include a custom elevator, a three-car garage, a wine room, media room, gym and a laundry room that comes complete with dog-washing station.

List Price: $9,450,000

Agent: Diane DuVall & Faisal Halum

Check out the full listing here.





Rocosa Ridge Ranch in Clifton, Texas

If stunning acreage and ranch living are what one craves, Rocasa Ridge Ranch isn’t just a dream home. It’s a complete dream oasis. With two separate tracts being offered, the total property encompasses nearly 6,000 acres.

The largest property to hit the market within Bosque County in several decades, this sprawling ranch estate is divided nearly in half by a county road, which creates the North Tract and the South Tract. The ranch is being offered in its entirety or the South Tract can be purchased as a stand-alone, high-fenced 2,974 acres.

Combined they make up a truly one-of-a-kind retreat for anyone looking for a central Texas escape. Whether it’s cattle, horses, hunting, fishing, recreation or return on investment, this ranch has it all. Each tract has been groomed and nurtured to highlight its unique natural features.

The stunning six-bedroom home features soaring wood-clad ceilings in the great room, a custom kitchen and a screened porch with a fireplace and a grill. The compound includes a central, silo-shaped water feature, a Mediterranean-blue pool with endless views of the property, and a separate bunkhouse with billiards and its own separate kitchen for entertaining.

Rocosa Ridge Ranch’s North Tract is a 3,005 acre labor of love. Located within the once sprawling Texas Blackland Prairies, this ranch has been restored to its native beauty through extensive controlled burns, cedar removal and seeding. The one-of-a-kind, refurbished red barn is even classified as a county historical marker.

Rocosa Ridge South Tract provides an additional 2,974 acres. And it’s also surrounded by more Texas history. Ma and Pa Ferguson once owned and used part of this property as their summer home. The picnic site of the former Texas governors is designated as a Bosque County historical site. Their original stone smoker, concrete benches and piped water fountains still remain.

The entire perimeter of the ranch is high-fenced and water is prevalent throughout, including 11 irrigated troughs for livestock and native wildlife. You can take in breathtakingly unobstructed views for miles.

List Price: $26,350,000

Agent: Tyler Thomas

Check out the full listing here.

1747 Leonard Street #303 – Hall Arts Residences

If you are more of a city person, Hall Arts Residences puts you in the heart of one of America’s best cities. This exquisite, three-bedroom, three-and-one-half-bath home provides the rare opportunity to reside in Dallas’s most luxurious and exclusive new high-rise.

With a collection of only 48 homes, the luxe condominium prioritizes privacy, security and comfort ― offering residents spacious private terraces to take in the view of some of Dallas’ most iconic structures, like the Winspear Opera House. You’ll also enjoy round the clock valet and on-site concierge services always at the ready.

Gracious 11-foot ceilings and dramatic walls of windows provide a front-row seat to striking views of the city and the surrounding Arts District. The premium finishes, including Bulthaup kitchen systems, Gaggenau appliances, Dornbracht polished-chrome fixtures, wide plank wood floors and Lutron shades, were hand-selected by celebrated interior designer Emily Summers.

The 17,000-square-foot amenity level features private wine storage, a resort-style lap pool, fitness studio, private dog park with grooming station and even a putting green. Residents of this exclusive building get to enjoy a full-service indoor and outdoor kitchen, access to private dining and entertainment spaces — plus all the services and amenities from the adjacent Hall Arts Hotel.

List Price: $5,100,000

Agent: Cindi Caudle and Kyle Richards

Check out the full listing here.

3645 Beverly Drive

This Highland Park estate brings a unique backstory. It was built in 1921 for J. L. Lancaster, who was the president of the Texas & Pacific Railway. Now, the historic home is being offered for the first time in years. A stylish Georgian Revivalist with Federalist overtones, this dream house is situated on a prominent Highland Park corner, with only three homes in its block.

Spanning three full floors, plus a basement, 3645 Beverly Drive is flexible and can be cast as a four-or-five bedroom retreat, with five baths and two half baths. The house has been appropriately restored by its current owner, adding modern conveniences while retaining every ounce of its historic charm.

The kitchen and breakfast area have been expanded and updated to reflect today’s standards. They also come complete with a separate butler’s pantry. The formal dining room and recently remodeled sunroom boast stunning views of the stately rear lawn. The dining room is wrapped with an enchanting, period mural ― depicting scenes from exotic India. The sunroom has the feel of a European orangerie with plenty of light and its original blue checkered tilework intact.

The home’s library, formal living room and den all overlook the manicured front yard. The library comes outfitted with custom wooden bookshelves, while hand-painted tiles surround the den’s fireplace and back its wet bar. These are just a few of the touches that distinguish this historic estate from any other home in Dallas.

Other amenities include an in-law suite, a cabana and pool, an exercise room and the addition of a convenient upstairs coffee-and-cocktail kitchen.

List Price: $6,875,000

Agent: Madeline Jobst and Ralph Randall

Check out the full listing here.

